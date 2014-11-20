Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Business Ultrabook Review

Price Price: ₹ 1,75,000 Key Specs Intel Core i7 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8 GB RAM, 14-inch IPS HD Display, 720p Camera, Intel HD Graphics 5500, Windows 8.1 OS Pros: Excellent performance, comfortable keyboard, lightweight, fingerprint scanner Cons: Display brightness is relatively dim Bottomline: The ultraportable laptop's overall performance was excellent, its lightweight and looks premium. It is one of the suitable ultrabook for people who prefer high performance and portability.

The ultraportable ThinkPad X1 carbon is made of all-black magnesium and aluminum that enhances its beauty and adds durability. This sleek notebook can be carried for on the go business activity.

Premium Design

The ultrabook looks premium with its all-black magnesium and aluminum body. Lenovo have also added carbon fiber in layers to reduce the weight, which is only 1.3 kg. The notebook is durable enough to cater to shock and high temperature. The body doesn’t attract fingerprint or smudges.

Lenovo has added dedicated mouse button for the TrackPoint that enhances the operational experience of Carbon. May few people are going to miss the functions keys which Lenovo ditches this time, and few are going to be very happy by using traditional shortcut keys. The keyboard works well, it also has backlit that enables you to use the laptop even in the dark.

The X1 Carbon has almost all the ports that you may think including a Power + OneLink Connector, an HDMI port and a mini DisplayPort, two USB 3.0 port, an Ethernet Extender port and headphone/mic jack. The only port which is not there is an SD card slot, which could be beneficial for those who transfer a lot of pics from their cameras.

Fingerprint Reader to Enhance Security

Carbon X1 boasts built-in fingerprint reader to the right of the keyboard. This enables you to store your finger script and secure your laptop from any hazard. You can login to Windows using the fingerprint. The accuracy of the fingerprint scanner is quite impressive, as well as it allows you to secure log-in to websites.

The Sharp IPS Screen and Stereo Speakers

The X1 Carbon is equipped with a 14-inch IPS touchscreen (WQHD, 2560 x 1440), which is sharp and produces accurate colors, but not bright enough as compared to HP Elitebook 1020 Folio. The 10-point multitouch screen works smoothly and response time is also good. Watching Full HD videos are a pleasure on it, even high graphic intensive software can be used as it has Intel HD Graphics 5500 card. The display has great viewing angles, and its durable hinge allows you to bend laptop completely flat.

It boasts stereo speakers at the back panel that produces a lot of sound. Thankfully, it doesn’t feel harsh when you increase the volume to max.

Excellent Performer

The X1 Carbon is packed with Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256 GB SSD. It can handle several tasks simultaneously without any visible lag. Though it is ultrathin, but thanks to its thermal technology it is kept cool, even during heavy operations.

It comes loaded with Windows 8.1 OS and has the Multi-Window feature that splits the screen into two. You can divide the screen into two and work on the two applications simultaneously.

It scored P1067 on PCMark and 2463 on 3DMark, which is higher than HP EliteBook 1020 Folio. The ultrabook is equipped with a 720p webcam. It is a decent webcam that can be suitable for video chats and even in dim lighting conditions, the face was visible. In our Battery Mark benchmark test, it lasted 3 hours 24 min, which is average.