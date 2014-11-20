Samsung Galaxy Tab A Review

Overall Rating

Performance

Features

Price Price: ₹ 19300 Key Specs 8MP primary and 5MP front facing camera, 8-inch capacitive touchscreen with 1280 x 800 pixels resolution, Android v7.1 Nougat OS, 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB, 5000mAH lithium-ion battery Pros: Solid build, screen, performance Cons: Average camera and battery Bottomline: The Samsung Galaxy Tab A is a perfect fit at this price. Having the solid body with a large vivid screen, it can handle various tasks easily. With good overall experience, it could be a good bet.

The thin bezel smartphones with large screens (phablet) have captured the market. Yet there are people who look for a powerful device with such large display that can be used as mini PC as well. Samsung Galaxy Tab A recently entered the Indian market with 8-inch of screen size, 4G LTE support and voice calling.

The Galaxy Tab A (2017) is designed keeping new age requirements in mind. Run various productivity apps on it as well as let your children have fun with its Kids Mode where they get access to LEGO apps. There are a lot more, let’s find out…

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Review: Build quality

The 8-inch tablet has a solid plastic body with glossy finish at the back. The front is quite plane with three navigational buttons below the screen. At the right, volume rocker and power buttons are placed. While on the left SIM and MicroSD slots are available.

It has 3.5 mm jack on the top panel and at the bottom USB type C port along with speaker grilles.

Samsung kept the screen tall, making the device less wide resulting it is easy to hold in one hand. Also, due to this dimension, you can easily carry the device in your handbag.

The back of Samsung Galaxy Tab A has the smooth finish, which enables you to hold the device comfortably for long hours and the round edges, enhance the grip.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Review: Vivid Screen

The tablet houses an 8-inch screen that produces vivid colors and sharp images. It has wide viewing angles, meaning you can enjoy videos and games with your friends and family. Having the good brightness levels, this device can be used even in direct sunlight,

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Review: Camera

Galaxy Tab A boasts 8MP primary camera with LED flash and 5MP front shooter. Using the primary camera, you can click decent quality snaps in daylight conditions. In low light conditions, the images were not as good as in daylight. You can notice noise and quality were deteriorated.

The front shooter is good for selfies and video chats. It’s a tablet and not a selfie-centric phone or made for camera enthusiasts. Thus, the overall camera quality its satisfying if not great.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Review: Performance

The tablet is powered by a 1.4 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 quad-core processor, combined with 2 GB RAM, 16 GB internal memory, expandable up to 256GB and runs on Android N 7.1 out-of-the-box. UI is quite clean and offers you a great experience, and the best part – it doesn’t have bloatware. There is kids mode as well that enables your child to have fun with LEGO apps.

We used the tablet for more than three weeks and loaded with several productivity apps. It runs smoothly without any visible performance lag. Also, while playing games like Fifa, there were no performance glitches. Even, when we did multitasking with some productivity apps and games, it manages them perfectly.

The tab comes preloaded with Google and Microsoft suite apps, meaning for professionals there is no need to add apps, it’s already there, you can use the tablet for work as it is way easier than using Word on a smartphone. For readers as well, this tablet it perfect fit.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Review: Battery

The Tab A is backed by a 5000 mAh battery that can last for more than a day with moderate usage. In our video loop test, it lasted for 3 hours and 50 minutes, which is not so great yet decent enough for such a large device.