Aqua Jazz S1 Review

Reviews smartphones
March 7, 2018

You can spend 8k or above to get a dual-lens smartphone, but what if you have a tight budget! Still, you can get a dual-lens smartphone. Yes, Aqua Jazz S1 ...

Samsung Galaxy Tab A Review

Reviews Smartphones & Tablets
March 5, 2018

The thin bezel smartphones with large screens (phablet) have captured the market. Yet there are people who look for a powerful device with such large display that can be used ...

Tecno Camon i Review

Tecno Camon i Review: A Balanced Budget Smartphone

Reviews smartphones
February 26, 2018

Tecno, owned by Transsion Holdings, brings budget smartphone targeting camera enthusiasts. The new camera-centric Tecno Camon i phone is priced at Rs. 8,999, and we got a chance to test ...

Belkin USB 7-Port Powered Desktop Hub Review

Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews
February 23, 2018

Do you have multiple devices connected to your PC and has no USB port left for another one? If the answer is yes, then you need a USB hub with ...

Evidson Audio B3 In-Ear Headphones Review

Audio Equipment Reviews
February 16, 2018

Plenty of headphone choices available in the market and the latest offering is Evidson Audio B3. The in-ear headphone is part of Evidson’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. We get a ...

Honor View 10 Review

Honor View 10 Review: A Perfect Choice

Reviews smartphones
January 31, 2018

We all have a smartphone, but still, hunger is there to get a more advanced device. The smartphone industry has grown rapidly and it’s the most hyperactive as well. With ...

Truvison TX3271 Smart LED TV Review

Reviews TVs & Display
January 25, 2018

Europe based consumer electronics & appliances Company, Truvison, announced its new smart LED TV - TX3271. The growing smart Android TV market raises the competition, benefiting consumers. Truvison’s latest offering ...

Tagg Sports+ Wireless Headphone Review

Audio Equipment Reviews
January 23, 2018

If you are fitness enthusiasts and looking for an in-ear headphone, then Tagg Sports+ could be one choice. Tagg brings Bluetooth In-Ear headphone designed exclusively for fitness enthusiasts and music ...

1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones Review

Audio Equipment Reviews
January 23, 2018

1More has gained lots of recognition and traction in the audio industry. Recently they announce world's First THX Certified triple driver headphones. Two balanced armatures and a separate dynamic driver ...

Gionee M7 Power Review

Reviews smartphones Smartphones & Tablets
January 10, 2018

A lot has been changed in the year 2017, especially a major shift in smartphone design. Now, phones have the larger screen with narrow bezels and 18:9 ratio, making them ...

Blueair Classic 680i Review

Other Products Others section Reviews
January 5, 2018

Recently we all experienced the poor-quality air in Delhi NCR region. We all suddenly started looking for the solution to get rid of it, thus air purifiers get the surge ...

OnePlus 5T Review

Reviews smartphones Smartphones & Tablets
December 27, 2017

Only a few months back, OnePlus 5 in arrived in the Indian market and now its turbo version - OnePlus 5T, is here. The OnePlus 5T not only goes ahead ...

Xolo ERA 3 Review: A decent and balanced selfie smartphone

Reviews smartphones
December 18, 2017

The market is flooded with smartphones ranging from 3K to 1L, but most of the consumers are looking for budget phone (8-15k). Leading manufacturers to bring new phones in the ...

iBall Presento 60 Wireless Presenter Review

Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews
December 7, 2017

The new wireless presenter from iBall- Presento 60 comes with interesting features that enable you to have productive presentations. Presento 60 is a multi-functional presenter, encased in a slim design ...

AMD RX 570 Review

Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews
December 6, 2017

AMD's new mid-range RX 570 is designed to handle Full HD games at high performance but affordable price. The Rx 570 is also based on the Polaris technology used in ...

Polycom Pano Review

Polycom Pano Review: Secure and hassle-free collaboration solution for meeting rooms

Imaging Reviews
November 17, 2017

Do you remember your last meeting in the conference room? I am sure; you must have struggled with the setup. What if you enter the room and start ...

WD BLACK PCIe SSD Review: A Perfect Drive for Professionals and Gamers to Boost PC Performance

Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews
November 16, 2017

The next-generation WD Black PCIe M.2 NVMe-based SSD comes a little late in the market, but with unique features, superb read speed and at an affordable price. The M.2 SSD is ...

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Dual Cam Review: A Balanced Smartphone with Interesting new Features

Reviews smartphones
November 10, 2017

Asus announced the next generation ZenFone series smartphones targeting selfie enthusiasts. The new Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Dual Cam, as the name suggests, comes with dual camera setup at the ...

NowConfer App Review: Optimum Conferencing Solution

Mobile Apps Reviews
November 3, 2017

How many times have you faced the hustle of conference call? Though various video calling apps have made our personal life easy, yet professional conference calling, voice and video, is a ...

ASUS PRIME X299-DELUXE Motherboard Review

Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews
October 31, 2017

ASUS's PRIME X299-DELUXE is the part of Asus X299 motherboard series and one of the most expensive to buy at this point. But ASUS's Deluxe lineup of motherboards are best in terms ...