HeadLines
-
Coolpad Cool 1 Gets a MegaPixel Upgrade in Dual Rear Cameras; Now Sports 13+13 MP @ Rs 10,9990
-
How Oppo F3 Plus Stacks Up Against Vivo V5 Plus0
-
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro Goes for Sale on Flipkart With a Price Cut1
-
Five Budget Smartphones Under Rs 7,0000
-
5 Best Selfie Smartphones Under 30k to Buy This Valentine’s Day0
-
DSLR Camera Vs Mirrorless: Five Key Differences0
Reviews
Aqua Jazz S1 ReviewMarch 7, 2018
You can spend 8k or above to get a dual-lens smartphone, but what if you have a tight budget! Still, you can get a dual-lens smartphone. Yes, Aqua Jazz S1 ...
Samsung Galaxy Tab A ReviewMarch 5, 2018
The thin bezel smartphones with large screens (phablet) have captured the market. Yet there are people who look for a powerful device with such large display that can be used ...
Tecno Camon i Review: A Balanced Budget SmartphoneFebruary 26, 2018
Tecno, owned by Transsion Holdings, brings budget smartphone targeting camera enthusiasts. The new camera-centric Tecno Camon i phone is priced at Rs. 8,999, and we got a chance to test ...
Belkin USB 7-Port Powered Desktop Hub ReviewFebruary 23, 2018
Do you have multiple devices connected to your PC and has no USB port left for another one? If the answer is yes, then you need a USB hub with ...
Evidson Audio B3 In-Ear Headphones ReviewFebruary 16, 2018
Plenty of headphone choices available in the market and the latest offering is Evidson Audio B3. The in-ear headphone is part of Evidson’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. We get a ...
Honor View 10 Review: A Perfect ChoiceJanuary 31, 2018
We all have a smartphone, but still, hunger is there to get a more advanced device. The smartphone industry has grown rapidly and it’s the most hyperactive as well. With ...
Truvison TX3271 Smart LED TV ReviewJanuary 25, 2018
Europe based consumer electronics & appliances Company, Truvison, announced its new smart LED TV - TX3271. The growing smart Android TV market raises the competition, benefiting consumers. Truvison’s latest offering ...
Tagg Sports+ Wireless Headphone ReviewJanuary 23, 2018
If you are fitness enthusiasts and looking for an in-ear headphone, then Tagg Sports+ could be one choice. Tagg brings Bluetooth In-Ear headphone designed exclusively for fitness enthusiasts and music ...
1MORE Triple Driver In-Ear Headphones ReviewJanuary 23, 2018
1More has gained lots of recognition and traction in the audio industry. Recently they announce world's First THX Certified triple driver headphones. Two balanced armatures and a separate dynamic driver ...
Gionee M7 Power ReviewJanuary 10, 2018
A lot has been changed in the year 2017, especially a major shift in smartphone design. Now, phones have the larger screen with narrow bezels and 18:9 ratio, making them ...
Blueair Classic 680i ReviewJanuary 5, 2018
Recently we all experienced the poor-quality air in Delhi NCR region. We all suddenly started looking for the solution to get rid of it, thus air purifiers get the surge ...
OnePlus 5T ReviewDecember 27, 2017
Only a few months back, OnePlus 5 in arrived in the Indian market and now its turbo version - OnePlus 5T, is here. The OnePlus 5T not only goes ahead ...
Xolo ERA 3 Review: A decent and balanced selfie smartphoneDecember 18, 2017
The market is flooded with smartphones ranging from 3K to 1L, but most of the consumers are looking for budget phone (8-15k). Leading manufacturers to bring new phones in the ...
iBall Presento 60 Wireless Presenter ReviewDecember 7, 2017
The new wireless presenter from iBall- Presento 60 comes with interesting features that enable you to have productive presentations. Presento 60 is a multi-functional presenter, encased in a slim design ...
AMD RX 570 ReviewDecember 6, 2017
AMD's new mid-range RX 570 is designed to handle Full HD games at high performance but affordable price. The Rx 570 is also based on the Polaris technology used in ...
Polycom Pano Review: Secure and hassle-free collaboration solution for meeting roomsNovember 17, 2017
Do you remember your last meeting in the conference room? I am sure; you must have struggled with the setup. What if you enter the room and start ...
WD BLACK PCIe SSD Review: A Perfect Drive for Professionals and Gamers to Boost PC PerformanceNovember 16, 2017
The next-generation WD Black PCIe M.2 NVMe-based SSD comes a little late in the market, but with unique features, superb read speed and at an affordable price. The M.2 SSD is ...
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Dual Cam Review: A Balanced Smartphone with Interesting new FeaturesNovember 10, 2017
Asus announced the next generation ZenFone series smartphones targeting selfie enthusiasts. The new Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Dual Cam, as the name suggests, comes with dual camera setup at the ...
NowConfer App Review: Optimum Conferencing SolutionNovember 3, 2017
How many times have you faced the hustle of conference call? Though various video calling apps have made our personal life easy, yet professional conference calling, voice and video, is a ...
ASUS PRIME X299-DELUXE Motherboard ReviewOctober 31, 2017
ASUS's PRIME X299-DELUXE is the part of Asus X299 motherboard series and one of the most expensive to buy at this point. But ASUS's Deluxe lineup of motherboards are best in terms ...