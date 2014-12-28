Rooting Android Devices Made Easy

Kingo Android Root is a free Windows utility that makes it easy to take total control of your Android smartphone in just in a few simple steps

Rooting Android, means unlocking the operating system so that you can install unapproved (by Google) apps, update the OS, replace the firmware, overclock (or underclock) the processor, customize just about anything, and so on. So before we continue, we advise you to read the disclaimer at the end of this article.

Here’s how you do it:

Step 1: First of all you have to activate the developer mode. For doing this just go to Andriod setting, then “About” and tap at least seven times on build number option after, at which point you should see the message, “You are now a developer!” After this, go to Developer option and check the USB debugging option to enable USB debugging mode on your phone.

Step 2: Download and install the Kingo Android Root from http://www.kingoapp.com/android-root.htm. It’s a fairly simple and straightforward process. We used Andriod 4.2.2 OS Android phone rooting.

Step 3: Run Android Root on your PC and connect your phone to it with a USB cable. After a moment, the former should show a connection to the latter. If your phone’s driver is not available, then King Root will automatically download the appropriate one and install it.

Step 4: After installing the driver and detecting the device, King Root will show whether your device has already been rooted or not. If it hasn’t been rooted, then just click on “Root” and wait while the utility does its thing.

Step 5: Your device will reboot automatically during the rooting process. Once done, just click on the Finish button and manually reboot your device once. It will install the Super User app on your device, which will ask you for full access to your device. Go ahead and grant it access.

Step 6: You can also unroot your device with the same utility. Simply connect your device to your PC and run King Root. The software will automatically detect whether the device is rooted or not and will give you the option to remove the root.

Disclaimer: Before rooting your phone, remember that it will result in your phone’s warranty becoming void. You might even loose data on your smartphone or face other issues. Therefore, proceed at your own risk. PCQuest or CyberMedia cannot be held responsible if your phone gets damaged due to rooting.