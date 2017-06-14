Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro and J7 Max launched in India with Samsung pay

In an event in Delhi, Samsung has expanded its mid-range category and launched Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro in India.

Both the smartphones sport a 13MP front camera with an f1.9 lens and back camera (flat back in Galaxy J7 Pro) with an f1.7 lens, and flash, features that were till now available only in Samsung’s flagship phones.

Galaxy J7 Max, powered by a 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor, a 3,300mAH battery and 4GB of RAM makes multi-tasking seamless. Galaxy J7 Pro comes with a 1.6 Octa-core Exynos processor with 3GB of RAM and a 3,600mAH battery.

Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro are priced at Rs 17,900 and Rs 20,900, respectively and will be available in black and gold colours. Galaxy J7 Max will be available across retail stores starting June 20, 2017 while Galaxy J7 Pro will hit the stores mid-July onwards.

“Samsung J series holds leadership position in the mass-mid segment smartphone market and continues to witness a healthy demand from Indian customers. The superior specifications along with disruptive innovations of Samsung Pay and Social Camera on these devices will further consolidate our leadership position,” said Sumit Walia, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

The two smartphones come with Samsung Pay Mini and Samsung Pay users can turn their Samsung smartphone into a wallet, storing credit and debit cards.

Samsung also unveiled a Social Camera on new devices Galaxy J7 Max and Galaxy J7 Pro. The social camera will enable customers to share, edit and discover photos, instantly. Users will be able to pin their contacts and social media within the camera and share their moments as they click.