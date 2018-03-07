Sasken Technologies Showcased 5G, Cellular V2X, and Computer Vision & Machine Learning-based Automotive Solutions at MWC 2018

Sasken Technologies Ltd. recently participated in Mobile World Congress held from February 26 to March 1, 2018, in Barcelona, Spain. At the event, Sasken showcased its expertise in the areas of 5G, Cellular V2X, and Computer Vision & Machine Learning-based Automotive Solutions.

At MWC 2018, Sasken displayed its solutions for the autonomous car such as the mobile application for Driver Alertness Detection/Warning, Object Detection, Lane Detection and Warning and Auto Tagging solution. Sasken also showcased a solution for V2V breakdown which shows how a vehicle is warned (using V2V) about a collision or accident in front of it. This help the vehicle take corrective action such as changing the route, slowing down, etc.

Today, Sasken is enabling over 100 customers worldwide to build their flagship products. These include the end-to-end development of LTE-based satellite terminals and solutions for the Connected and Autonomous car (V2X, ADAS and infotainment). Sasken is enabling its industrial customers to develop next-gen products for their smart factories. Sasken is also investing in accelerating 5G deployment that will make V2X connectivity, digitizing factory floor, and automated driving possible.

For close to three decades, Sasken has been serving some of the world’s leading semiconductor companies, automotive tier-1s/OEMs, smart device and rugged device OEMs, and satellite service providers in building world-class products. Sasken is working with leaders in the IoT ecosystem to enable cognitive technologies and data-driven solutions for a better tomorrow.