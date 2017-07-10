Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim Drive now bundled with Data Recovery Services

Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim Drive launched by Seagate Technology is now bundled with  Seagate Rescue Data Recovery Services.

Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim includes a 2-year Seagate Rescue plan which provides data recovery for data that may be lost due to physical damage, corruption or accidental deletion.

Being a complete protection plan that covers drive replacement and data recovery services, Seagate Rescue can typically restore data within two weeks depending on the type of recovery— with up to a greater than 90 percent success rate in data recovery.

This protection plan covers data recovery services at a fraction of the cost of data recovery services purchased after the event, ensuring no harm is done due to unforeseen events that might damage a drive or its contents.

 

The Seagate Backup Plus Ultra Slim bundled with Seagate Rescue is now available in a golden or platinum metal finish. This sleek product is available at INR4799 for 1TB and INR6799 for 2TB exclusively on Amazon India.

