Security

Oracle’s Security Gambit

IT Solutions Security Tech & Trends
February 27, 2018

Oracle is offering a range of holistic security solutions based on cloud Oracle has seen a long journey for more than 4 decades. Over the years, the company has transformed ...

“The Security Fabric is an architectural approach to cybersecurity”-Fortinet

Networking Security
February 20, 2018

Fortinet talks about its solutions, services and its future roadmap. What will be the main focus areas for ...

Vulnerable Digital World

Are You Safe in This Vulnerable Digital World?

Features Security
February 19, 2018

We are living in a digital world where anyone can be attacked by any malware or a hacker can try to steal your data. Without a doubt, the digital world ...

Good Habits for safe digital transactions

Security Social Media
February 8, 2018

Transactions, including digital payments, using IMPS, UPI, Debit and Credit cards, Wallets, and Mobile Banking have seen a tremendous increase especially in the last year. Following table shows the volumes (in Millions) and values (in ...

Behavior Analytics is the Next Step to Secure Organizations

IT Solutions Security Tech & Trends
February 2, 2018

With workforce mobility, BYOD and users increasingly working from home the defined perimeter is disintegrated and what’s left are users and data. There is more to it. Maheswaran S, Director, Sales Engineering-APAC at Forcepoint ...

SER

Doxis4 adds a Whole New Level of Security to Content and Collaboration

News Security
December 11, 2017

SER is the first ECM vendor to cleverly incorporate ECM and blockchain technology. Whereas others are still discussing the opportunities of blockchain and ECM. SER has introduced a POS (proof of ...

TechnoBind

TechnoBind Signs Check Point Distribution with Special Focus on SMB

News Security SMB Forum
December 8, 2017

TechnoBind announced distribution tie-up with Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, to distribute a wide range of industry-leading product in the security domain. This strategic tie-up is with a special focus on ...

GoDaddy

GoDaddy Enhances Online Security Offerings for Small Businesses in India

News Security
December 8, 2017

GoDaddy launched GoDaddy Website Security and added McAfee protections. Website Security powered by Sucuri is a website protection service offering malware removal and website protection. GoDaddy SSL Certificates now are offered ...

Astrum AL150 – Smart Security Bluetooth Lock

Astrum announces the launch of its Smart Security Solutions

News Other Products Security
November 8, 2017

Can safety and security get any better? The answer is here. Astrum announces the launch of its “Smart Security Solutions” category with ‘AL150 – Smart Security Bluetooth Lock’ put control in ...

cyber security

F-Secure, University of Helsinki bring back Cyber Security Base

News Security
October 3, 2017

Cyber Security Base with F-Secure, an online course series developed by the University of Helsinki and F-Secure, is back for another year. Over 50,000 people ...

Gemalto

Gemalto helps banks and payment providers simplify and streamline encryption operations

News Security
September 27, 2017

Gemalto announced the launch of the industry's first payment hardware security module (HSM) to include partitioning as an advanced security feature. This new capability allows financial services organizations to simplify ...

eScan, flags security, concerns, sparked, Xiaomi’s MIUI system apps

eScan Flags Security Concerns Sparked by Xiaomi’s MIUI System Apps

Security
August 11, 2017

Security solutions company, eScan has recently come up with astudy that highlights some security loopholes in Xiaomi smartphone’s OS. eScan has alerted Xiaomi users of multiple flaws in MIUI system ...

eScan, AV Comparitives, PerformanceTest Certification

eScan Receives Performance Test Certification for enterprise security

News Security
July 11, 2017

eScan has recently received AV-Comparatives' Performance Test certification for its enterprise security product eScan Corporate 360. eScan Corporate 360 has been successful in achieving the Performance Test Certification by AV Comparatives' ...

Kaspersky, Lazarus, cyber attacks

Kaspersky Warns Hacking Group Lazarus over Recent ATM Attacks

News Security
July 10, 2017

Kaspersky Lab has warned Lazarus, which was believed to be behind last year's Bangladesh bank heist and is also responsible for the recent ATM attacks in different parts of the world. ...

FUTUREX REGULATES THE SECURITY STANDARDS

Security Tech & Trends
July 7, 2017

Ganesh Karri, from Futurex talks about how his products are compliant with different regulated security standards FutureX secure their customers from attacks FutureX offers several security appliances; Please highlight the back-end ...

ransomware

Safety against the Wrath of Ransomware

News Security
June 30, 2017

The recent attack by Petya ransomware is another warning to organizations about the possible catastrophe of vulnerabilities in their networks or IT infrastructure. Petya Ransomware is spreading fast with Ukraine ...

cyber security

Maintaining Security is a Prerequisite When Working Remotely

Security Tech & Trends
June 29, 2017

By Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Symantec   As enterprises aboard the technology bandwagon for employees, the ‘future of work’ is not only being shaped by automation, but also by ...

Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Applock surpasses 35% penetration

News Security
June 29, 2017

Cheetah Mobile has found that Security Master - Antivirus, VPN, AppLock, Booster – (previously known as CM Security Antivirus app Applock) currently has a weekly active penetration rate of over ...

Hackers Webcams

Is This Cam Inviting Hackers into Your Home?

News Security
June 20, 2017

In this young century, webcams have transitioned from a futuristic novelty to being, well, everywhere. The ability to capture images and video of anything anywhere played a key role in ...

Norton WiFi Privacy Review

Norton WiFi Privacy Review

Reviews Security
June 19, 2017

Do you use public WiFi frequently? ...