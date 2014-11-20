Security
Oracle’s Security GambitFebruary 27, 2018
Oracle is offering a range of holistic security solutions based on cloud Oracle has seen a long journey for more than 4 decades. Over the years, the company has transformed ...
“The Security Fabric is an architectural approach to cybersecurity”-FortinetFebruary 20, 2018
Fortinet talks about its solutions, services and its future roadmap. What will be the main focus areas for ...
Are You Safe in This Vulnerable Digital World?February 19, 2018
We are living in a digital world where anyone can be attacked by any malware or a hacker can try to steal your data. Without a doubt, the digital world ...
Good Habits for safe digital transactionsFebruary 8, 2018
Transactions, including digital payments, using IMPS, UPI, Debit and Credit cards, Wallets, and Mobile Banking have seen a tremendous increase especially in the last year. Following table shows the volumes (in Millions) and values (in ...
Behavior Analytics is the Next Step to Secure OrganizationsFebruary 2, 2018
With workforce mobility, BYOD and users increasingly working from home the defined perimeter is disintegrated and what’s left are users and data. There is more to it. Maheswaran S, Director, Sales Engineering-APAC at Forcepoint ...
Doxis4 adds a Whole New Level of Security to Content and CollaborationDecember 11, 2017
SER is the first ECM vendor to cleverly incorporate ECM and blockchain technology. Whereas others are still discussing the opportunities of blockchain and ECM. SER has introduced a POS (proof of ...
TechnoBind Signs Check Point Distribution with Special Focus on SMBDecember 8, 2017
TechnoBind announced distribution tie-up with Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, to distribute a wide range of industry-leading product in the security domain. This strategic tie-up is with a special focus on ...
GoDaddy Enhances Online Security Offerings for Small Businesses in IndiaDecember 8, 2017
GoDaddy launched GoDaddy Website Security and added McAfee protections. Website Security powered by Sucuri is a website protection service offering malware removal and website protection. GoDaddy SSL Certificates now are offered ...
Astrum announces the launch of its Smart Security SolutionsNovember 8, 2017
Can safety and security get any better? The answer is here. Astrum announces the launch of its “Smart Security Solutions” category with ‘AL150 – Smart Security Bluetooth Lock’ put control in ...
F-Secure, University of Helsinki bring back Cyber Security BaseOctober 3, 2017
Cyber Security Base with F-Secure, an online course series developed by the University of Helsinki and F-Secure, is back for another year. Over 50,000 people ...
Gemalto helps banks and payment providers simplify and streamline encryption operationsSeptember 27, 2017
Gemalto announced the launch of the industry's first payment hardware security module (HSM) to include partitioning as an advanced security feature. This new capability allows financial services organizations to simplify ...
eScan Flags Security Concerns Sparked by Xiaomi’s MIUI System AppsAugust 11, 2017
Security solutions company, eScan has recently come up with astudy that highlights some security loopholes in Xiaomi smartphone’s OS. eScan has alerted Xiaomi users of multiple flaws in MIUI system ...
eScan Receives Performance Test Certification for enterprise securityJuly 11, 2017
eScan has recently received AV-Comparatives' Performance Test certification for its enterprise security product eScan Corporate 360. eScan Corporate 360 has been successful in achieving the Performance Test Certification by AV Comparatives' ...
Kaspersky Warns Hacking Group Lazarus over Recent ATM AttacksJuly 10, 2017
Kaspersky Lab has warned Lazarus, which was believed to be behind last year's Bangladesh bank heist and is also responsible for the recent ATM attacks in different parts of the world. ...
FUTUREX REGULATES THE SECURITY STANDARDSJuly 7, 2017
Ganesh Karri, from Futurex talks about how his products are compliant with different regulated security standards FutureX secure their customers from attacks FutureX offers several security appliances; Please highlight the back-end ...
Safety against the Wrath of RansomwareJune 30, 2017
The recent attack by Petya ransomware is another warning to organizations about the possible catastrophe of vulnerabilities in their networks or IT infrastructure. Petya Ransomware is spreading fast with Ukraine ...
Maintaining Security is a Prerequisite When Working RemotelyJune 29, 2017
By Sanjay Rohatgi, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Symantec As enterprises aboard the technology bandwagon for employees, the ‘future of work’ is not only being shaped by automation, but also by ...
Cheetah Mobile Applock surpasses 35% penetrationJune 29, 2017
Cheetah Mobile has found that Security Master - Antivirus, VPN, AppLock, Booster – (previously known as CM Security Antivirus app Applock) currently has a weekly active penetration rate of over ...
Is This Cam Inviting Hackers into Your Home?June 20, 2017
In this young century, webcams have transitioned from a futuristic novelty to being, well, everywhere. The ability to capture images and video of anything anywhere played a key role in ...