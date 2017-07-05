Sennheiser Showcases a Range of New Technology at PALM Expo 2017

Making the future of audio technology tangible, the Sennheiser products displayed at PALM Expo are designed to provide an experience which will connect audiophiles, premium sound enthusiasts and professional audiences to the future of audio.

AMBEO VR Microphone:

The AMBEO VR Mic is an ambisonic microphone fitted with four matched KE 14 capsules in a tetrahedral arrangement. This special design allows you to capture the sound that surrounds you from a single point. As a result, you get fully spherical ambisonics sound to match your VR video/spherical 360 content.

MKE Element 2: Action Mic for GoPro

The MKE 2 elements Action Mic for GoPro HERO4 cameras, will make all the difference. It is ready when you are. Mountain biking, surfing, snowboarding… GoPro cameras are excellent at capturing spectacular video with amazing visual quality. With the MKE 2 elements Action Mic you now have a rugged solution at your hands that enables you to capture the thrill of the moment in a sound quality that is just as incredible. Featuring great Sennheiser technology, made fit for the most extreme situations a mic can face, the MKE 2 elements Action Mic will help you tell the whole tale.

Digital 6000

Digital 9000 – is now available in a two-channel receiver, and can cope with even the most demanding live productions. Digital 6000 features Digital 9000’s unparalleled long range transmission mode , coupled with a massive 244 MHz of switching bandwidth. Digital 6000 is Sennheiser’s first digital two channel receiver in one rack space and designed for demanding multi-channel applications in every detail. With the optional charging station, up to eight lithium-ion batteries can be charged in 19-inch racks. Front panel indicators and full remote monitoring via the Wireless Systems Manager software (WSM) allow you to check on your battery charge.

XS Wireless Microphone Series

At PALM Expo, Sennheiser showcased its music industry portfolio with two brand-new radio microphone series: XS Wireless 1 and XS Wireless 2. Excellent live sound, a stunning design, and incredible ease of use make the systems the perfect choice for up-and-coming artists who want to upgrade to wireless.

XS Wireless 1 series comprises a total of six wireless microphone sets for the budget-conscious user looking for ease of use, fast set-up and reliable transmission. Artists, bands and presenters are ready to perform within seconds, thanks to automatic frequency management with one-touch synchronization and intuitive, icon-based controls.

XS Wireless 2 takes the benefits of XS Wireless 1 even further. XS Wireless 2 has been designed for users who need greater flexibility and control. Consequently, XSW 2 has up to 12 compatible, tunable channels in its eight frequency banks, and an LCD display that shows the transmission frequency, AF and RF levels and battery status. With its true-diversity reception, external antennas and sturdy metal housing for the receiver– including rack-mount accessories – XS Wireless 2 is a tour-worthy live sound solution.