Siemon launches New SkinnyPatch 6A Modular Patch Cords

Siemon recently announced the addition of SkinnyPatch 6A S/FTP Modular Patch Cords that deliver superior category 6A shielded performance with a reduced diameter for improved pathway fill, airflow and increased flexibility in high density data center environments.

With a 28 AWG stranded copper construction that enables a smaller cable diameter of just 0.22 inches (5.5 mm), SkinnyPatch 6A S/FTP Modular Patch Cords offer a significantly tighter bend radius for easier cable routing and enhanced cable management to facilitate moves, adds and changes in tight spaces. The overall smaller diameter provides pathway savings in racks and cabinets while maximizing airflow for improved equipment reliability.

At the same time, the S/FTP shielded construction of these cords delivers superior transmission and enhanced alien crosstalk performance over UTP cords, making them ideal for high density patching areas in 10 gigabit Ethernet (10GBASE-T) switch-to-server applications.

Upon introducing New SkinnyPatch 6A Shielded Modular Patch Cords, Prem Rodrigues, Director for Middle East, India & SAARC Region, Siemon said, “The use of 28 AWG patch cords has grown significantly in popularity due to concerns surrounding airflow in today’s data centers and telecommunications spaces where high density patching areas are commonplace. Our new SkinnyPatch 6A Shielded Modular Patch Cords provide the exceptional shielded cable performance that our customers have come to expect from Siemon, while offering them a smaller diameter to improve airflow, accessibility, routing and space savings in these tighter spaces.”

SkinnyPatch 6A S/FTP Modular Patch Cords exceed ANSI/TIA-568-C.2 and ISO/IEC 11801:2002 performance standards as confirmed by Intertek, an independent 3rd party test lab. SkinnyPatch 6A plug technology features Siemon’s patented cross pair isolator for exceptional NEXT performance and innovative 360-degree crimp for excellent plug-to-cable strain relief.