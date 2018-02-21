Simplilearn Introduces Digital Transformation Academy for Enterprises

Simplilearn announced the launch of the Simplilearn Digital Transformation Academy. Through a comprehensive online self-paced and instructor-led curriculum, Simplilearn’s Digital Transformation Academy provides enterprises with the insights and training to guide their digital strategy, identify opportunities and correct skill deficits in emerging technologies, while quickly creating the platform for the entire organization, from employees to executives, to digitally transform themselves.

Digital transformation is the process of “transforming” the mindset of an organization and implementing strategies that use digital technologies in all stages of business.TheSimplilearn Digital Transformation Academy covers all aspects of people, process and technology to achieve competency in digital technologies including Design Thinking, Big Data, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing and DevOps, Programming and Automation, Digital Marketing and more.

The Digital Transformation Academy is designed to be customizable across a wide variety of industries and for all employee and management levels and roles while delivering on Simplilearn’s outcome-centric, high engagement learning approach.

“Simplilearn began with the goal of helping professionals upskill, become future job-ready and bridge industry skill gaps,” said Krishna Kumar, Founder and & CEO of Simplilearn. “In the last few years, the digital talent shortage has widened, threatening to create a bottleneck for enterprises that are struggling to achieve their digital transformation objectives. Our Digital Transformation Academy promises to bring these organizations’ people, processes and technology skills up to speed for a successful digital shift.”

Simplilearn’s Digital Transformation Academy offerings include:

Up-to-date, in-depth content developed by industry leaders. The learning content is designed and updated by world-class, subject matter experts and industry thought leaders.

Comprehensive, outcome-centric curriculum. Offering more than 130 courses in 9 categories specific to topics essential to digital transformation, the Academy's curriculum focuses on developing proficiency in immediately usable skills. Each course is supplemented with applied learning projects and real-world case studies, with hands-on practice via Simplilearn'sCloudLab online development environment.

Flexible learning approach. Simplilearn is the first online training company that provides a global, anytime, anywhere approach to employee training. So people can learn in the way they want to learn, our courses combine self-paced online content and instructor-led live virtual classrooms, backed by 24/7 global teaching assistants to enable learners to quickly resolve questions.

Progress tracking and assessments. The learning management system (LMS) is intuitive and has built-in tools for enterprises to track the learning progress of employees, including reports and alerts that help ensure high course completions. All learning programs come with pre- and post-course assessments as well as independent certifications.

“The rapid pace of technological change has triggered businesses to embrace evolving digital technologies or risk becoming obsolete,” said Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer at Simplilearn. “We look forward to embarking on our Digital Transformation Academy to support organizations with our advanced learning approach, to create better outcomes in achieving a digital savvy workforce.”

Simplilearn has partnered with leading Global System Integrators, FMCG, Banking and Telecom companies to support their digital transformation journeys. With integrated learning programs across key technology and business domains, Simplilearn continues to be the preferred training company for individuals, working professionals, and higher institutions of higher education