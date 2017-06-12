Skullcandy launches Jib Bluetooth earbuds at Rs. 2,999

Adding to its wireless range, Skullcandy, has launched its best-selling Jib earbuds, now with Bluetooth functionality.

These easy to stash, wireless buds are packed with convenience. Their simple and sleek design offers a noise isolating fit and holds up to 6 hours of battery life that is rechargeable. Furthermore, the Bluetooth technology offers the freedom to take calls or easily listen to music wirelessly. An in-line microphone enables users to control calls or music effortlessly, without touching the phone.

Jib Bluetooth earbuds are priced at INR 2,999. They are available exclusively on Amazon.in for the first three months the launch and thereafter, can be bought online or from select retail stores.