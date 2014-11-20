Smartphones & Tablets
Samsung Galaxy Tab A ReviewMarch 5, 2018
The thin bezel smartphones with large screens (phablet) have captured the market. Yet there are people who look for a powerful device with such large display that can be used ...
NUU Mobiles Plans to be in every corner of the countryFebruary 2, 2018
In a one on one with PC Quest Sarabjeet Singh Saluja, Director — NUU Mobile India talks about plans for India operations ...
Gionee M7 Power ReviewJanuary 10, 2018
A lot has been changed in the year 2017, especially a major shift in smartphone design. Now, phones have the larger screen with narrow bezels and 18:9 ratio, making them ...
Samsung Introduces Galaxy Tab A 7.0 in IndiaJanuary 4, 2018
Samsung has introduced Galaxy Tab A 7.0, which promises endless entertainment. Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 is the most reasonable 4G tablet launched by Samsung. The tab has sophisticated design, ...
Honor View10: First Look & ImpressionDecember 28, 2017
After Honor 7X, Huawei recently announced Honor View10, also known as Honor V10, smartphone to the Indian market that will be available by 8th Jan 2018 and registration would commence on ...
OnePlus 5T ReviewDecember 27, 2017
Only a few months back, OnePlus 5 in arrived in the Indian market and now its turbo version - OnePlus 5T, is here. The OnePlus 5T not only goes ahead ...
Samsung Galaxy Note8 Review: Stunning Phablet with Amazing CameraOctober 26, 2017
The next-gen Note series phone is here with loads of improvements and power packed hardware. The gorgeous design with infinity display, excellent stylus and amazing software, all in one pack. Amazingly ...
ASUS announces the ZenFone 4 Selfie SeriesSeptember 14, 2017
ASUS has announced the ZenFone 4 Selfie Series, Android smartphones featuring high-quality, dual front-facing cameras and intuitive yet powerful image processing software thatenables users to easily capture beautiful ...
Zopo Speed X ReviewAugust 18, 2017
Zopo also entered into the booming dual lens market with its new offering Speed X. Though it has the dual lens and several other interesting features, still it comes at ...
InFocus Turbo 5 ReviewAugust 11, 2017
Recently InFocus announced its new smartphone Turbo 5 in the budget category. The phone packs a massive 5000mAh battery which is its biggest highlight, more over it lets you charge ...
Panasonic P55 MAX Review: A 5000mAh Battery PhoneJuly 16, 2017
Panasonic launched a new budget segment device called Panasonic P55 MAX. The main USP of the Panasonic P55 MAx is its 5000mAh battery. Also, if you talk about the hardware ...
Moto Z2 Play ReviewJuly 7, 2017
The Moto Z2 Play is the successor to the Moto Z Play and supports mods too. It metals back that makes it look quite premium. It has 16-pin connector at ...
Smartron SRT.phone ReviewJuly 5, 2017
Last year, Smartron decided to enter in the smartphone space with its t.phone. And this time it comes with another SRT.phone targeting mainstream consumers. Build and design The phone looks cool, however, ...
Samsung to launch its most expensive smartphoneJuly 4, 2017
Samsung is preparing to launch its most expensive smartphone yet this September. According to the report the rumoured price tag of Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is around EUR 900 (roughly Rs 72,000). Samsung ...
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro and J7 Max First LookJune 15, 2017
Samsung has expanded their J7 series little bit forward to support the Digital India movement by introducing the two new mid-segment J7 series Galaxy J7 Max and J7 Pro. The ...
Asus Zenfone Live ReviewJune 8, 2017
Do you love going live on social channels but fears for the quality of the video? You are not alone, there are many people who love sharing their fun moments, ...
Gionee A1 Review: A Great Selfie Camera with Good Overall PerformanceMay 19, 2017
Gionee is one of the well-known names in the Indian market which, has product portfolio spread across several price segments. The new offering from the company is Gionee A1 ...
Samsung galaxy C9 Pro Review: A Premium Phablet with Great PerformanceMay 16, 2017
fter a long time, I got a smartphone with a huge 6-inch screen; Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro. Though the phablet category seems to die soon, but still there is a ...
Zopo Flash X Plus ReviewMay 5, 2017
Another device from the house of Zopo, but it a bit different than usual devices coming to the market now. The newest addition Flash X Plus smartphones will compete with ...
HTC U Ultra Review: Stunning Performer Packed With Amazing Front CameraApril 26, 2017
Recently HTC announces two smartphones with its two new U series devices – Play and Ultra. I have already talked about HTC U Play and today, I am going ...