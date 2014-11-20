smartphones
Aqua Jazz S1 ReviewMarch 7, 2018
You can spend 8k or above to get a dual-lens smartphone, but what if you have a tight budget! Still, you can get a dual-lens smartphone. Yes, Aqua Jazz S1 ...
Tecno Camon i Review: A Balanced Budget SmartphoneFebruary 26, 2018
Tecno, owned by Transsion Holdings, brings budget smartphone targeting camera enthusiasts. The new camera-centric Tecno Camon i phone is priced at Rs. 8,999, and we got a chance to test ...
NUU Mobiles Plans to be in every corner of the countryFebruary 2, 2018
In a one on one with PC Quest Sarabjeet Singh Saluja, Director — NUU Mobile India talks about plans for India operations ...
Honor View 10 Review: A Perfect ChoiceJanuary 31, 2018
We all have a smartphone, but still, hunger is there to get a more advanced device. The smartphone industry has grown rapidly and it’s the most hyperactive as well. With ...
Gionee M7 Power ReviewJanuary 10, 2018
A lot has been changed in the year 2017, especially a major shift in smartphone design. Now, phones have the larger screen with narrow bezels and 18:9 ratio, making them ...
OnePlus 5T To get Android 8.0 Oreo Update SoonDecember 29, 2017
OnePlus has had a fascinating rollout of Android 8.0 Oreo on most of its smartphones.The company has rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5, ...
OnePlus 5T: Detailed SpecificationDecember 29, 2017
OnePlus 5T: Detailed Review
|Dimensions
|156.1 x 75 x 7.3 mm (6.15 x 2.95 x 0.29 in)
|Weight
|162 g (5.71 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Size
|6.01 inches, 93.7 cm 2 (~80.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|OS
|Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
|CPU
|Octa-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
|GPU
|Adreno 540
|Camera Primary
|Dual: 16 MP (f/1.7, 27mm, 1/2.8", 1.12 µm, gyro EIS) + 20 MP (f/1.7, 27mm, 1/2.8", 1 µm), phase detection autofocus, dual-LED flash, check quality
|Video
|2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@30/120fps, check quality
|Camera Secondary
|16 MP (f/2.0, 20mm, 1.0 µm), gyro EIS, Auto HDR, 1080p
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Non-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh battery
Honor View10: First Look & ImpressionDecember 28, 2017
After Honor 7X, Huawei recently announced Honor View10, also known as Honor V10, smartphone to the Indian market that will be available by 8th Jan 2018 and registration would commence on ...
OnePlus 5T ReviewDecember 27, 2017
Only a few months back, OnePlus 5 in arrived in the Indian market and now its turbo version - OnePlus 5T, is here. The OnePlus 5T not only goes ahead ...
Evolution of the smartphone industry in 2017: Intelligent & AffordableDecember 20, 2017
Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India Ashwin Bhandari, CEO at iVOOMi Indiapresents his views on evolution of the smartphone industry ...
Xolo ERA 3 Review: A decent and balanced selfie smartphoneDecember 18, 2017
The market is flooded with smartphones ranging from 3K to 1L, but most of the consumers are looking for budget phone (8-15k). Leading manufacturers to bring new phones in the ...
MediaTek Sensio: New Biosensor Solution for Health MonitoringDecember 18, 2017
MediaTek Inc. introduced MediaTek Sensio, the first 6-in-1 smartphone biosensor module. It is a powerful and highly developed health monitoring solution that makes it simple to track heart rate information, ...
Jivi mobiles Launches Touch and type 4G SmartphoneDecember 13, 2017
Jivi mobiles have launched its new revolutionary offering- “RevolutionTnT3” Touch & Type 4G smartphone. Priced competitively at Rs 3999, Revolution TnT3 is set to take the smartphone market by storm. ...
iVOOMi ties up with Hannstar & IVO to Introduce LCD Display SmartphonesDecember 12, 2017
iVOOMi has united with Hannstar and IVO to guarantee futuristic glass development for their LCD panels. iVOOMi has chosen LCD display for its smartphones to offer an enhanced viewing experience to ...
Elyt Dual: The Latest SoC Platform SC9850 Smartphone From SpreadtrumDecember 6, 2017
The latest SoC platform SC9850 from Spreadtrum Communications (“Spreadtrum”) that has been adopted by Intex for its new smartphone, ELYT Dual. With a built-in quad-core ...
Honor’s 7x Brings Max-Ed Screen Display And New Suite Of High-Spec FeaturesDecember 6, 2017
Honor, recently at an event in London introduced the latest product in its flagship Honor X-series range, the Honor 7X, which delivers an unparalleled full-screen viewing experience at an extremely ...
An “Ambition” from Kult for the millennialsDecember 4, 2017
Kult announced the launch of a budget smartphone, Kult Ambition. Priced at INR 5,999, the device will be available on Amazon.in, starting 11th December’17. With multiple highly advanced features, the ...
Asus Zenfone Live Is Now Available At An Exciting New PriceDecember 4, 2017
ASUS announced attractive price reductions for ZenFoneLive launched earlier this year – May 2017. ZenFoneLive (ZB501KL) which was priced at INR 8,999 is now available for INR 7,999. ZenFone Live is ...
Xiaomi launches Redmi 5A in India starting at an Incredible PriceNovember 30, 2017
Xiaomi launched Redmi 5A, starting at INR 4,999. The 5-inch Redmi 5A comes with a metallic matte finish and features a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. Offering up to ...
Your Favorite Mobile Apps Are Taking The Upgrade RoadNovember 29, 2017
Changing with time is the vital key to live a happy, healthy and wealthy life. Similarly, updating your techie gadgets on a constant basis is of prime importance to avail ...