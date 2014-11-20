smartphones

Aqua Jazz S1 Review

March 7, 2018

You can spend 8k or above to get a dual-lens smartphone, but what if you have a tight budget! Still, you can get a dual-lens smartphone. Yes, Aqua Jazz S1 ...

Tecno Camon i Review

Tecno Camon i Review: A Balanced Budget Smartphone

February 26, 2018

Tecno, owned by Transsion Holdings, brings budget smartphone targeting camera enthusiasts. The new camera-centric Tecno Camon i phone is priced at Rs. 8,999, and we got a chance to test ...

NUU Mobiles Plans to be in every corner of the country

February 2, 2018

In a one on one with PC Quest Sarabjeet Singh Saluja, Director — NUU Mobile India talks about plans for India operations ...

Honor View 10 Review

Honor View 10 Review: A Perfect Choice

January 31, 2018

We all have a smartphone, but still, hunger is there to get a more advanced device. The smartphone industry has grown rapidly and it’s the most hyperactive as well. With ...

Gionee M7 Power Review

Gionee M7 Power Review

January 10, 2018

A lot has been changed in the year 2017, especially a major shift in smartphone design. Now, phones have the larger screen with narrow bezels and 18:9 ratio, making them ...

OnePlus 5T Review

OnePlus 5T To get Android 8.0 Oreo Update Soon

December 29, 2017

OnePlus has had a fascinating rollout of Android 8.0 Oreo on most of its smartphones.The company has rolled out Android 8.0 Oreo for OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 5, ...

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5T: Detailed Specification

December 29, 2017

Dimensions156.1 x 75 x 7.3 mm (6.15 x 2.95 x 0.29 in) 
Weight162 g (5.71 oz)
SIMDual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
DisplayOptic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
Size6.01 inches, 93.7 cm 2  (~80.0% screen-to-body ratio)
Resolution1080 x 2160 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
OSAndroid 7.1.1 (Nougat)
ChipsetQualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835
CPUOcta-core (4x2.45 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo)
GPUAdreno 540
Camera PrimaryDual: 16 MP (f/1.7, 27mm, 1/2.8", 1.12 µm, gyro EIS) + 20 MP (f/1.7, 27mm, 1/2.8", 1 µm), phase detection autofocus, dual-LED flash, check quality
Video2160p@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps, 720p@30/120fps, check quality
Camera Secondary16 MP (f/2.0, 20mm, 1.0 µm), gyro EIS, Auto HDR, 1080p
Bluetooth5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
NFCYes
RadioNo
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
SensorsFingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
BatteryNon-removable Li-Po 3300 mAh battery
OnePlus 5T to get Oreo update: Read Entire Coverage  

Huawei Honor View10 Smartphone

Honor View10: First Look & Impression

December 28, 2017

After Honor 7X, Huawei recently announced Honor View10, also known as Honor V10, smartphone to the Indian market that will be available by 8th Jan 2018 and registration would commence on ...

OnePlus 5T Review

OnePlus 5T Review

December 27, 2017

Only a few months back, OnePlus 5 in arrived in the Indian market and now its turbo version - OnePlus 5T, is here. The OnePlus 5T not only goes ahead ...

Evolution of the smartphone industry in 2017: Intelligent & Affordable

December 20, 2017

Ashwin Bhandari, CEO, iVOOMi India Ashwin Bhandari, CEO at iVOOMi Indiapresents his views on evolution of the smartphone industry ...

Xolo ERA 3 Review

Xolo ERA 3 Review: A decent and balanced selfie smartphone

December 18, 2017

The market is flooded with smartphones ranging from 3K to 1L, but most of the consumers are looking for budget phone (8-15k). Leading manufacturers to bring new phones in the ...

MediaTek_Sensio

MediaTek Sensio: New Biosensor Solution for Health Monitoring

December 18, 2017

MediaTek Inc. introduced MediaTek Sensio, the first 6-in-1 smartphone biosensor module. It is a powerful and highly developed health monitoring solution that makes it simple to track heart rate information, ...

Jivi mobiles 1

Jivi mobiles Launches Touch and type 4G Smartphone

December 13, 2017

Jivi mobiles have launched its new revolutionary offering- “RevolutionTnT3” Touch & Type 4G smartphone. Priced competitively at Rs 3999, Revolution TnT3 is set to take the smartphone market by storm. ...

iVOOMi

iVOOMi ties up with Hannstar & IVO to Introduce LCD Display Smartphones

December 12, 2017

iVOOMi has united with Hannstar and IVO to guarantee futuristic glass development for their LCD panels. iVOOMi has chosen LCD display for its smartphones to offer an enhanced viewing experience to ...

Intex-Elyt-Dual -Spreadtrum

Elyt Dual: The Latest SoC Platform SC9850 Smartphone From Spreadtrum

December 6, 2017

The latest SoC platform SC9850 from Spreadtrum Communications (“Spreadtrum”) that has been adopted by Intex for its new smartphone, ELYT Dual. With a built-in quad-core ...

Honor

Honor’s 7x Brings Max-Ed Screen Display And New Suite Of High-Spec Features

December 6, 2017

Honor, recently at an event in London introduced the latest product in its flagship Honor X-series range, the Honor 7X, which delivers an unparalleled full-screen viewing experience at an extremely ...

Kult Ambition -

An “Ambition” from Kult for the millennials

December 4, 2017

Kult announced the launch of a budget smartphone, Kult Ambition. Priced at INR 5,999, the device will be available on Amazon.in, starting 11th December’17. With multiple highly advanced features, the ...

Asus Zenfone Live

Asus Zenfone Live Is Now Available At An Exciting New Price

December 4, 2017

ASUS announced attractive price reductions for ZenFoneLive launched earlier this year – May 2017.  ZenFoneLive (ZB501KL) which was priced at INR 8,999 is now available for INR 7,999. ZenFone Live is ...

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Xiaomi launches Redmi 5A in India starting at an Incredible Price

November 30, 2017

Xiaomi launched Redmi 5A, starting at INR 4,999. The 5-inch Redmi 5A comes with a metallic matte finish and features a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion. Offering up to ...

Mobile App

Your Favorite Mobile Apps Are Taking The Upgrade Road

November 29, 2017

Changing with time is the vital key to live a happy, healthy and wealthy life. Similarly, updating your techie gadgets on a constant basis is of prime importance to avail ...