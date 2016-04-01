SMB Forum
LoanTap envisions penetrating deeper into the Salaried SegmentFebruary 28, 2018
Knowing the woes of salaried person, LoanTap is the platform which caters to the millennials with EMI Free loans. Satyam Kumar, CO-Founder & CEO at LoanTap talks more about his platform with PC ...
B2BAdda.com plans to invest 15Mn on Experience ZonesJanuary 9, 2018
B2BAdda.com plans to invest Rs 15Mn to expand its Experience Zones base to 20 by 2018. Since the launch of its first Experience zone in June 2017, B2BAdda.com has invested ...
Microsoft’s Digital JuggernautJanuary 4, 2018
Microsoft India organised ‘Microsoft Media Days 2017’ at the Hyderabad campus where it outlined its plans and initiatives for India Microsoft Drives Digital Transformation in India Microsoft stated that 70 of ...
French Kiss For Indian ITDecember 28, 2017
Business France, the Trade & Investment Commission of France in India, with several stakeholders and partners had conducted the second edition of the “French Tech Tour to India”, a multi-purpose ...
TechnoBind Signs Check Point Distribution with Special Focus on SMBDecember 8, 2017
TechnoBind announced distribution tie-up with Check Point Software Technologies Ltd, to distribute a wide range of industry-leading product in the security domain. This strategic tie-up is with a special focus on ...
SMB Yatra: SMBs need Lean Manufacturing for Better ProductivityDecember 8, 2017
Spearheading the aim of bringing together the SMBs and the mid market organization and the technology vendors, PC Quest, 30 years old and pioneer in tech business magazine and SMB Yatra reaches out to ...
SMB Yatra: “Sabse Mushkil Business” Has Vast Opportunities in SouthDecember 8, 2017
South region has enormous opportunities in terms of technology and Mid-market growth. And the growth graph here has strong parabola lines as this region is diversify with different SMB verticals. To tap them and ...
“India is very strategic for PTC”: Kalyan Sridhar, PTC IndiaNovember 15, 2017
In a one on one with PC Quest Kalyan Sridhar, country manager of PTC India talks about the performance of the company in different verticals.
Technology will make Mid Markets strongNovember 14, 2017
In the digital age, the future can be bright if mid markets are willing to make some changes and adopt latest technology. With this message PC Quest SMB Yatra reaches out to ...
SMB YATRA: Sun Rises in the East. Do SMBs too?November 13, 2017
• SMB Yatra reaches to Guwahati, Kolkata & Bhubaneswar • Commutation, Payment Delay, GST Compliance are the major issues faced by SMBs • Government is extending help through local SMB associations • SMBs should work ...
“Delayed Payment is a major problem in East zone”: FOSMINovember 13, 2017
FOSMI’s objective is to facilitate industrial development mainly in the micro and small sectors. FOSMI represents the interests of its members through collective efforts. It has regular dialogues and exchange of views with various Government ...
HPE Introduces Industry’s Broadest High Performance Flash PortfolioSeptember 29, 2017
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced new infrastructure offerings to enable resource-constrained small and midsize businesses (SMBs) to increase application performance and reduce risk without added cost. As the role of IT ...
Infortrend Introduces EonStorGSe Pro 208 SATA storage model for SMBsSeptember 5, 2017
Infortrend® Technology, Inc, has announced the launch of EonStorGSe Pro 208 SATA storage model to support effortless and smooth operations for SMBs. This latest addition to EonStorGSe Pro 200 ...
Big Data Management to Maximize Business BenefitsApril 28, 2017
The growth and evolution of big data in the enterprise vertical is leading to a massive data explosion wherein, the major challenge remains to be storing enormous amounts of data ...
SMEs Go Digital With SAP S/4HANA Private CloudFebruary 2, 2017
Aligning to the Union Budget 2017, SAP announced the launch of SAP S/4HANA Private Cloud, the next generation business suite tailored for midsize companies, which will be available at a ...
Sundar Pichai to Announce New Technology Initiatives for SMBs on January 4January 3, 2017
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is expected to announce various opportunities and Initiatives for SMBs on the January 4 event, “Digitally Unlocked”, which will also be presided by Union IT Minister ...
SMBs Underestimate the Cyber Threats of Irresponsible Employee ActionsDecember 6, 2016
SMBs (up to 50 employees) are significantly less concerned about employee activities leading to cybersecurity breaches than larger corporations. Only 36 percent of small businesses worry about their staff’s carelessness while ...
IDFC Bank partners with Capital Float for digital lending to SMEsNovember 30, 2016
IDFC Bank has partnered with Bangalore-based online lending platform, Capital Float, to provide digital lending to small businesses across India. The partnership will address the needs of ...
Capital Float to Offer SMEs up to 200% Finance on Sales from Card MachinesNovember 29, 2016
Capital Float, the digital lending platform to SMEs in India, has partnered with Point of sale card machine vendors to provide merchants quick and easy access to loans. These merchants ...
Zoho Desk Launched by Zoho Corp: SaaS for Collaborative, Intuitive Customer SupportNovember 18, 2016
Context and collaboration are two key imports from Zoho's recent launch event at Tenkasi, a village in Tamil Nadu, some six hundred kilometres adrift from capital city Chennai. Zoho's newest ...