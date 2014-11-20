SMEs

“Grow with SAP is main mantra for us”: Vivek Malhotra, SAP India

SMEs Tech & Trends
February 6, 2018

In talks with PC Quest Vivek Malhotra, Vice President—General Business & Global Channel highlights the focus areas and discusses about partner packaging factory which enable partners to grow with SAP. [caption id="attachment_52064" ...

HAPPAY: The Financial Guru

IT Solutions SMEs Tech & Trends
February 1, 2018

With an estimate at around Rs. 2,400 crore annually, Happay announced its plans to acquire over 10,000 small, medium and large enterprises by 2019. Varun Rathi, COO and Co-Founder of Happay elaborates ...

“This Platform is Just For Business”: Kumar Savar, Just Businesses

SMEs Tech & Trends
December 7, 2017

In an interaction with PC Quest; Kumar Savar Malhotra, Founder of Just Businesses talks about his plans to make his outfit as a consultancy business with over 100 million users [caption id="attachment_53387" align="alignleft" ...

SME

SMEs Must Be on Primary Development Agenda of National Governments Says Vice President Naidu

News SMEs
December 4, 2017

Sustainable industrialization with SME development should be the primary development agenda of national governments, Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu said at the 21st International Conference on SMEs being ...

Auto Manufacturing

Tech Boost for Ahmedabad Auto Manufacturing

Events News SMEs Software
November 30, 2017

PCQUEST has recently organized a business conference in Ahmedabad for HP Inc. in association with Uneecops and showcased the combined technology of Hardware and Software to help the auto manufacturing ...

Technology will make Mid Markets strong

News SMB Forum SMEs
November 14, 2017

In the digital age, the future can be bright if mid markets are willing to make some changes and adopt latest technology. With this message PC Quest SMB Yatra reaches out to ...

SMB YATRA: Sun Rises in the East. Do SMBs too?

News SMB Forum SMEs
November 13, 2017

• SMB Yatra reaches to Guwahati, Kolkata & Bhubaneswar • Commutation, Payment Delay, GST Compliance are the major issues faced by SMBs • Government is extending help through local SMB associations • SMBs should work ...

“Delayed Payment is a major problem in East zone”: FOSMI

News SMB Forum SMEs
November 13, 2017

FOSMI’s objective is to facilitate industrial development mainly in the micro and small sectors. FOSMI represents the interests of its members through collective efforts. It has regular dialogues and exchange of views with various Government ...

“We are focused on making Success Stories”: Vinay Rawat, CRO, Infogain

SMEs Tech & Trends
October 30, 2017

In an interaction with PC Quest Vinay Rawat, CRO, Infogain talks about educating customers towards digitally transformation. With regard ...

Sunil Agarwal

Sunil Agarwal, Director – Vinod Cookware gets elected as the President for MASSMA

News SMEs
October 3, 2017

Metals & Stainless Steel Merchants Association, announced Sunil Agarwal - Vinod Cookware, as its new President. Sunil Agarwal takes over from MASSMA outgoing president, Rajeram Agarwal. Commenting on his appointment, Sunil ...

Aahaa, One Stop Solution for Enterprises

News SMEs
October 3, 2017

Asokan Sattanathan, Founder and Chairman, Aahaa Stores highlights about the company and their services. 1. Tell us about Aahaa Stores? Aahaa Stores is an online private marketplace for large corporate in India. ...

Making Business ‘Credit’able- Financing Options for SME’s

News SMEs
September 29, 2017

There are multiple financing options available for SME’s to grow their business  The business financing landscape is continually changing, with more options available to business owners than ever before. About half ...

GST Solution Centers, SAP

SAP: Software Darling of Indian SMBs

SMEs Tech & Trends
September 28, 2017

SAP has launched the GST Solution Centers to fast-track readiness for MSMEs SAP India is all set to enhance its reach among Indian SMBs and SMEs in India. The company plans to roll ...

SAP Journey with GST

News SMEs
August 23, 2017

SAP has came up with GST offerings which gives enterprises an opportunity to get GST ready in 100 days on a hosted cloud model.  Has the industry been taken by surprise ...

Kalraj Mishra, MSME, boost selfemployment

New Plans to Boost Self-Employment: Shri Kalraj Mishra

News SMEs
July 6, 2017

Hon’ble Shri Kalraj Mishra, Union Minister, MSME highlights the Development of  MSME’s and plans to enhance the future roadmap for the Indian Economy. What are the priorities of the MSME Ministry ...

Excelity Global, ezpayroll, SaaS based payroll solution, SMEs and start-ups

Excelity Global Launches ezpayroll for SMEs priced from 9.99

News SMEs
May 30, 2017

Excelity Global has announced the launch of ezpayroll, a SaaS based payroll solution specifically targeted at SMEs and start-ups in India. Priced from 9.99, ezpayroll addresses the entire gamut of modern and complex payroll needs ...

smes

Simplifying Short-Term Working Capital Requirements of SMEs

Advice SMEs
May 2, 2017

We spoke to Rohan Angrish, CTO, Capital Float to understand how their online platform reduces the hassles associated with processing working capital requirements for SMEs in India. 1. Please tell us ...

Big Data

Big Data Management to Maximize Business Benefits

Editorials Others section SMB Forum SMEs Tech & Trends Technology Explained
April 28, 2017

The growth and evolution of big data in the enterprise vertical is leading to a massive data explosion wherein, the major challenge remains to be storing enormous amounts of data ...

Zoho FInance Plus

Zoho Targets SMEs in India With GST-ready Finance Plus Cloud Suite

News News & Launches SMEs Trends Watch
April 20, 2017

Zoho launched its GST-compliant finance suite, Zoho Finance Plus. As Indian businesses prepare themselves for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Zoho's finance suite aims to help them make ...

freepik.com

5 Free Digital Marketing Tools Every Small Business Owner Needs

Advice SMEs
March 22, 2017

In this digital age, any business without a digital strategy is bound to fail. Digital marketing is important if you want to gain new customers or to build deeper relationships ...