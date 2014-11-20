HeadLines
SMEs
“Grow with SAP is main mantra for us”: Vivek Malhotra, SAP IndiaFebruary 6, 2018
In talks with PC Quest Vivek Malhotra, Vice President—General Business & Global Channel highlights the focus areas and discusses about partner packaging factory which enable partners to grow with SAP. [caption id="attachment_52064" ...
HAPPAY: The Financial GuruFebruary 1, 2018
With an estimate at around Rs. 2,400 crore annually, Happay announced its plans to acquire over 10,000 small, medium and large enterprises by 2019. Varun Rathi, COO and Co-Founder of Happay elaborates ...
“This Platform is Just For Business”: Kumar Savar, Just BusinessesDecember 7, 2017
In an interaction with PC Quest; Kumar Savar Malhotra, Founder of Just Businesses talks about his plans to make his outfit as a consultancy business with over 100 million users [caption id="attachment_53387" align="alignleft" ...
SMEs Must Be on Primary Development Agenda of National Governments Says Vice President NaiduDecember 4, 2017
Sustainable industrialization with SME development should be the primary development agenda of national governments, Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu said at the 21st International Conference on SMEs being ...
Tech Boost for Ahmedabad Auto ManufacturingNovember 30, 2017
PCQUEST has recently organized a business conference in Ahmedabad for HP Inc. in association with Uneecops and showcased the combined technology of Hardware and Software to help the auto manufacturing ...
Technology will make Mid Markets strongNovember 14, 2017
In the digital age, the future can be bright if mid markets are willing to make some changes and adopt latest technology. With this message PC Quest SMB Yatra reaches out to ...
SMB YATRA: Sun Rises in the East. Do SMBs too?November 13, 2017
• SMB Yatra reaches to Guwahati, Kolkata & Bhubaneswar • Commutation, Payment Delay, GST Compliance are the major issues faced by SMBs • Government is extending help through local SMB associations • SMBs should work ...
“Delayed Payment is a major problem in East zone”: FOSMINovember 13, 2017
FOSMI’s objective is to facilitate industrial development mainly in the micro and small sectors. FOSMI represents the interests of its members through collective efforts. It has regular dialogues and exchange of views with various Government ...
“We are focused on making Success Stories”: Vinay Rawat, CRO, InfogainOctober 30, 2017
In an interaction with PC Quest Vinay Rawat, CRO, Infogain talks about educating customers towards digitally transformation. With regard ...
Sunil Agarwal, Director – Vinod Cookware gets elected as the President for MASSMAOctober 3, 2017
Metals & Stainless Steel Merchants Association, announced Sunil Agarwal - Vinod Cookware, as its new President. Sunil Agarwal takes over from MASSMA outgoing president, Rajeram Agarwal. Commenting on his appointment, Sunil ...
Aahaa, One Stop Solution for EnterprisesOctober 3, 2017
Asokan Sattanathan, Founder and Chairman, Aahaa Stores highlights about the company and their services. 1. Tell us about Aahaa Stores? Aahaa Stores is an online private marketplace for large corporate in India. ...
Making Business ‘Credit’able- Financing Options for SME’sSeptember 29, 2017
There are multiple financing options available for SME’s to grow their business The business financing landscape is continually changing, with more options available to business owners than ever before. About half ...
SAP: Software Darling of Indian SMBsSeptember 28, 2017
SAP has launched the GST Solution Centers to fast-track readiness for MSMEs SAP India is all set to enhance its reach among Indian SMBs and SMEs in India. The company plans to roll ...
SAP Journey with GSTAugust 23, 2017
SAP has came up with GST offerings which gives enterprises an opportunity to get GST ready in 100 days on a hosted cloud model. Has the industry been taken by surprise ...
New Plans to Boost Self-Employment: Shri Kalraj MishraJuly 6, 2017
Hon’ble Shri Kalraj Mishra, Union Minister, MSME highlights the Development of MSME’s and plans to enhance the future roadmap for the Indian Economy. What are the priorities of the MSME Ministry ...
Excelity Global Launches ezpayroll for SMEs priced from 9.99May 30, 2017
Excelity Global has announced the launch of ezpayroll, a SaaS based payroll solution specifically targeted at SMEs and start-ups in India. Priced from 9.99, ezpayroll addresses the entire gamut of modern and complex payroll needs ...
Simplifying Short-Term Working Capital Requirements of SMEsMay 2, 2017
We spoke to Rohan Angrish, CTO, Capital Float to understand how their online platform reduces the hassles associated with processing working capital requirements for SMEs in India. 1. Please tell us ...
Big Data Management to Maximize Business BenefitsApril 28, 2017
The growth and evolution of big data in the enterprise vertical is leading to a massive data explosion wherein, the major challenge remains to be storing enormous amounts of data ...
Zoho Targets SMEs in India With GST-ready Finance Plus Cloud SuiteApril 20, 2017
Zoho launched its GST-compliant finance suite, Zoho Finance Plus. As Indian businesses prepare themselves for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime, Zoho's finance suite aims to help them make ...
5 Free Digital Marketing Tools Every Small Business Owner NeedsMarch 22, 2017
In this digital age, any business without a digital strategy is bound to fail. Digital marketing is important if you want to gain new customers or to build deeper relationships ...