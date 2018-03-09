Snapchat Gets Instagram-Style Feature: Now Tag Users in Your Snap Stories

Tables have turned! According to TechCrunch, Snapchat has borrowed a feature from Instagram. Now you can tag your friends and other users with a mention to their profile in your snap stories. Though, previously, Instagram had taken the story feature from Snapchat.

With this feature, you also get a swipe up choice where you view the name, handle and Bitmoji of the tagged person; along with an add button to follow that person.

The image messaging app confirmed this news to TechCrunch by stating, ‘We’re testing this.’ Though, they refused to give any more details. It was through Matt Rappaport that TechCrunch learned about the new feature.