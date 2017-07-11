Sony launches New Home Audio System with Guitar, Karaoke Mode

Extending its popular One Box audio line-up, Sony India today launched a new portable home audio system “MHC V50D” that comes with “Smart High Power” technology, mica cone speaker and delivers 660 watts of power.

Priced at Rs 33,990, MHC V50D will be available at all Sony Centres and major electronic stores across India starting from July 13, onwards.

The home audio system comes with party lights, karaoke mode, motion control and DJ effects. The speaker is embedded with an option for built in DVD/CD player, USB port, audio input and HDMI output and also comes with a built-in FM radio tuner.

The new speakers can now easily organise mini concerts with the available guitar input. To make the experience, even more, engaging the karaoke mode enables consumers to have an ultimate sing- off. Just hook the MHC-V50D up to a TV and pop in a karaoke DVD, or sing along to songs from YouTube via Bluetooth technology.

MHC-V50D comes equipped with motion control to manage the selection of tracks and can drive a smartphone’s motion with a simple left and right shake to change tracks; play and pause favourite tracks and also manage the volume control.

The audio system comprises of the DJ function allowing consumers to add effects to music, voice and lighting and MHC-V50D can pump up the atmosphere with club-like speaker illuminations.

The speaker can be connected with other Sony one box audio systems to amplify the sound and create a high power audio chain effect.