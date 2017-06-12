Sony launches WS623 sports Walkman

Catering to the Walkman loyalist audience, Sony India today launched the new WS623 Walkman with Bluetooth Wireless Technology. Built to endure extreme outdoor conditions or any sporting activity, the wearable Walkman is the ultimate sports companion that brings you music without limits. This new addition in the Walkman series addresses the requirements of a unique set of consumers- the sports fanatics with its comprehensive features.

Water and Dust Resistant (IP65/68) for extreme outdoor conditions and sporting activity

Engineered to endure extreme outdoor conditions or any sporting activity, the wearable Walkman® is a perfect match for sports enthusiasts. The sports Walkman has the ability to perform in the toughest elements and provide unmatched audio performance. WS623 Walkman is salt waterproof, allowing one to swim to a depth of 2 meters with up to 30 minutes of submerged time. Also dustproof, it can withstand small particles – making it ideal for any sand based activity or a run along the beach. It also comes with standard earbuds and specially designed waterproof earbuds that are covered with a thin film to prevent water damage to the Walkman and optimize sound levels for underwater listening. Together with a temperature feature, the Walkman can endure extreme temperatures from -5°C to 45°C, making it ideal for a hike or climb.

Lasting comfort with ergonomic, slim and light design

With improved wearing comfort, the WS623 Walkman features an ergonomic, slim and light design that stays in place no matter the movement. Weighing at just 32gms the WS623 is a hassle free option for the sports lovers.

Ambient Sound Mode Player with lasting power

By enabling the Ambient Sound Mode, one can stay in touch with the surroundings and utilize nifty in-built microphones to pick up external voices and sounds in the surrounding environment – allowing to communicate with the workout buddy or trainer without skipping a beat.

Freedom to stream with one touch connectivity with Bluetooth and NFC

Equipped with Bluetooth Wireless Technology, one has the option of streaming music from the smartphone using the convenient Near-field Communication (NFC) one-touch pairing, or simply store up to 4GB of audio within.

Lasting power with 3 minute quick charge for 60 minutes playback

Consumers can enjoy a 12 hour battery life with the WS623. The Walkman is also

efficient during time shortage situations, with a three minute power up giving a full

60 minutes of listening time.

Stay connected always

With Bluetooth connectivity and built in Mic one never misses any calls even in the midst of

workout session.

WS623 Walkman will be available in all Sony Center and electronic stores across India.