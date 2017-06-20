Sony redefines 4K HDR viewing with new X Series, stunning picture quality  

Sony India has recently announced the new 4K HDR television series designed to deliver even wider brightness range and higher contrast. The new BRAVIA TVs make the best use of 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) content with the combination of their unique image processor and display device technologies.

Sony’s 4K line-up has witnessed a positive progression with 17 models being launched in FY17 compared to 11 models in FY16. The expansion is attributed to 4K technology making a push into the mainstream, as consumers are now aggressively consuming 4K content from various online streaming services. The growing demand for larger screen segments is also one of the aspects boosting the segment’s succession.

4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme

The world of HDR has been greatly expanding with the advent of video streaming services like Netflix, amazon prime and recently with PlayStation®4 gaming.

Now more than ever before, accurate image processing is playing a crucial role in delivering dazzling picture quality.

Sony’s 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme has been widely acclaimed for its ability to produce lifelike picture with superb texture, depth, colour, and contrast, bringing a significant leap forward in the space of HDR. With the introduction of the new 2017 line-up this technological prowess will now cater to a broader audience.

Slim Backlight Drive+ for the extraordinary brightness

The new X9500E & X9300E series features Slim Backlight Drive+, an improved LED Backlight technology allowing more precise and accurate local diming control compared to a conventional Backlight Drive. One can now enjoy the best of both worlds – exceptionally detailed pictures in an ultra slim design.

X-tended dynamic range PRO

With its quad-edge LED structure and X-tended Dynamic Range™ PRO local dimming and boosting technology, it enhances the brightness and contrast details- in fact delivering 10 times the XDR contrast[1] of conventional LED TV.

New Slice of living design

BRAVIA aims to deliver a light, comfortable look that would match with modern-living sensibilities. All the different design elements tie into that basic approach. The stand embodies a sleek, chair-like presence. The back panel evokes textures of walls and fabric, and the bold combinations of smooth, warm materials add an exquisite stroke to the canvas of contemporary spatial design. The use of thin bezel helps hide the boundaries between the living space and the visual content, thus making the viewer feel the immersive BRAVIA experience.

Android Nougat 7.0

The new X series runs on the latest Android TV version 7.0 (Nougat) with

Sony’s exclusive user interface. Sony’s Android TV lets one explore the world of movies, music, photos, games, search, apps and more.

The series comes with dedicated direct access buttons for Netflix, Google play Store & YouTube. This effortless navigation provides users an opportunity to explore videos & apps in the fastest way.

Smartphone plug and play

Customers can now enjoy smartphone contents (Photos, Music or Videos) on their

BRAVIA with an ease to use feature. One can simply connect an Android smartphone

to BRAVIA through a micro USB cable and navigate all smartphone contents using TV remote that too with better picture and sound. The feature also enables navigation through smartphone contents using TV Remote, whereas color keys can be used to toggle between.

X9500E Series

The flagship series with Sony’s powerful picture & sound technologies delivers the ultimate viewing experience. The front facing slim Magnetic Fluid speakers produce a full range of crisp, distortion-free sound. Together with High-Resolution Audio support, these innovative speakers reproduce your contents with an immersive surround effect.

Features Slim Backlight Drive+ with a unique quad-edge LED structure, allowing precise local dimming control which provides exceptional brightness and deeper blacks than a conventional full-array LED TV in an ultra slim design.

Features 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme, providing the ultimate 4K HDR viewing experience by incorporating three new technologies: Object-based HDR remaster, Super Bit Mapping 4K HDR and Dual database processing.

X-tended Dynamic Range PRO enhances HDR and non-HDR content by boosting and dimming the backlight levels precisely for each zone of the screen with a unique backlighting technology (10 times XDR contrast 1 ).

). Features vibrant, expanded colour with TRILUMINOS Display, further enhanced for colour accuracy.

Uses 4K X-Reality PRO to produce stunning detail with Sony’s unique algorithm of reality creation database for any content, such as TV broadcasts, DVD, Blu-ray Disc, Internet video and digital photos.

The X95E Series, a high-end fusion of stunning 4K HDR visuals and phenomenal interior design, features a back panel that makes the product look right at home wherever it stands in a living room environment. Rounding out the back panel’s ensemble is the leather texture of the rear cover, which helps augment the visual presence.

With slim, chair-like legs on a thin slate to accentuate the lightness of the overall look and provide balanced support, the stand houses all cables, simplifying the leg area.

The ultra slim design allows for swivel wall mounting and clean cable management for table top mount.

Android TV lets you explore a world of movies, music, photos, games, search, apps and more. Voice Search to find content, ask questions and control your TV. With Chromecast built-in, you can easily send content from your smartphone or tablet to the TV. With access to Google Play, you can enjoy what you like to do on a smartphone or tablet, from their TV.

Sony’s exclusive Content Bar user interface allows you to comfortably browse content quickly and intuitively without disrupting your TV viewing.

HDR compatible to receive and process the new video standard signal with higher brightness, higher contrast and more vibrant colours via Internet video services, HDMI and USB port. Supports Dolby Vision HDR format.

Enjoy seamless Bluetooth connectivity with A2DP support. Experience superior sound quality with a wide range of Sony wireless headphones.

X9400E/X9300E Series

Features Slim Backlight Drive+ with a unique quad-edge LED structure, allowing precise local dimming control which provides exceptional brightness and deeper blacks than a conventional full-array LED TV in an ultra slim design (X9300E only).

Features 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme, providing the ultimate 4K HDR viewing experience by incorporating three new technologies: Object-based HDR remaster, Super Bit Mapping 4K HDR and Dual database processing.

X-tended Dynamic Range PRO enhances HDR and non-HDR content by boosting and dimming the backlight levels precisely for each zone of the screen with a unique backlighting technology (10 times XDR contrast 1 ).

). Features vibrant, expanded colour with TRILUMINOS™ Display, further enhanced for colour accuracy.

Uses 4K X-Reality PRO to produce stunning detail with Sony’s unique algorithm of reality creation database for any content, such as TV broadcasts, DVD, Blu-ray Disc, Internet video and digital photos.

A high-end fusion of stunning 4K HDR visuals and phenomenal interior design features a back panel that makes the product look right at home wherever it stands in a living room environment. Rounding out the back panel’s ensemble is the leather texture of the rear cover, which helps augment the visual presence.

With slim, chair-like legs on a thin slate to accentuate the lightness of the overall look and provide balanced support, the stand houses all cables, simplifying the leg area. The bottoms of the two slates are staggered vertically—and that’s to create a space for the speakers to emit sound straight ahead, maximizing the quality of the audio.

The ultra slim design allows for flush with the swivel wall mounting and clean cable management for table top mount.

Android TV lets you explore a world of movies, music, photos, games, search, apps and more. Voice Search to find content, ask questions and control your TV. With Chromecast built-in, you can easily send content from your smartphone or tablet to the TV. With access to Google Play, you can enjoy what you like to do on a smartphone or tablet, from their TV.

Sony’s exclusive Content Bar user interface allows you to comfortably browse content quickly and intuitively without disrupting your TV viewing.

HDR compatible to receive and process the new video standard signal with higher brightness, higher contrast and more vibrant colours via Internet video services, HDMI and USB port. Supports Dolby Vision HDR format.

Enjoy seamless Bluetooth connectivity with A2DP support. Experience superior sound quality with a wide range of Sony wireless headphones.

X9000E Series

Features 4K HDR Processor X1, reproducing more depth, textures and natural colours with Object-based HDR remaster and Super Bit Mapping 4K HDR technology.

X-tended Dynamic Range PRO enhances HDR and non-HDR content by boosting and dimming the backlight levels precisely for each zone of the screen with a unique backlighting technology (5 times XDR contrast 1 ).

). Features vibrant, expanded colour with TRILUMINOS Display, further enhanced for colour accuracy.

Uses 4K X-Reality PRO to produce stunning detail with Sony’s unique algorithm of reality creation database for any content, such as TV broadcasts, DVD, Blu-ray Disc, Internet video and digital photos.

The X9000E Series features a design that takes minimal presence to a new level. The stand, which combines a low-profile slate and slender legs for support, underscores that light feel with gentle curves. On the back panel, meanwhile, the slimmed-down peripheral area finishes off the total form with a svelte grace.

Android TV lets you explore a world of movies, music, photos, games, search, apps and more. Voice Search to find content, ask questions and control your TV. With Chromecast built-in, you can easily send content from your smartphone or tablet to the TV. With access to Google Play, you can enjoy what you like to do on a smartphone or tablet, from their TV.

Sony’s exclusive Content Bar user interface allows you to comfortably browse content quickly and intuitively without disrupting your TV viewing.

HDR compatible to receive and process the new video standard signal with higher brightness, higher contrast and more vibrant colours via Internet video services, HDMI and USB port.

Enjoy seamless Bluetooth connectivity with A2DP support. Experience superior sound quality with a wide range of Sony wireless headphones.

X8200E Series

Features vibrant, expanded colour with TRILUMINOS™ Display, further enhanced for colour accuracy.

Uses 4K X-Reality PRO to produce stunning detail with Sony’s unique algorithm of reality creation database for any content, such as TV broadcasts, DVD, Blu-ray Disc, Internet video and digital photos.

This series features Sony’s new 4 x 4 Sound System .The large-capacity two-way speaker system features a tweeter and woofer for both the left and right channels, each individually powered by its own separate amplifier. By driving each speaker independently, the system reproduces a crisper, more dynamic sound. Movies come alive with crystal clear dialogue and exhilarating sound effects.

The ultra slim form factor comes with sleek rear design and clean cable management for table top mount.

Android TV lets you explore a world of movies, music, photos, games, search, apps and more. Voice Search to find content, ask questions and control your TV. With Chromecast built-in, you can easily send content from your smartphone or tablet to the TV. With access to Google Play, you can enjoy what you like to do on a smartphone or tablet, from their TV.

Sony’s exclusive Content Bar user interface allows you to comfortably browse content quickly and intuitively without disrupting your TV viewing.

HDR compatible to receive and process the new video standard signal with higher brightness, higher contrast and more vibrant colours via Internet video services, HDMI and USB port.

X7500E Series

Uses 4K X-Reality PRO to produce stunning detail with Sony’s unique algorithm of reality creation database for any content, such as TV broadcasts, DVD, Blu-ray Disc, Internet video and digital photos.

The ultra slim form factor comes with sleek rear design and clean cable management for table top mount.

Android TV lets you explore a world of movies, music, photos, games, search, apps and more. Voice Search to find content, ask questions and control your TV. With Chromecast built-in, you can easily send content from your smartphone or tablet to the TV. With access to Google Play, you can enjoy what you like to do on a smartphone or tablet, from their TV.

Sony’s exclusive Content Bar user interface allows you to comfortably browse content quickly and intuitively without disrupting your TV viewing.

HDR compatible to receive and process the new video standard signal with higher brightness, higher contrast and more vibrant colours via Internet video services, HDMI and USB port.

X7002E Series

Uses 4K X-Reality™ PRO to produce stunning detail with Sony’s unique algorithm of reality creation database for any content, such as TV broadcasts, DVD, Blu-ray Disc, Internet video and digital photos.

The ultra slim form factor comes with sleek rear design and clean cable management for table top mount.

Internet TV allows customers to access a wide range of online contents with the ease of built in wifi support

Go straight to YouTube and enjoy all your favourite videos. Experience YouTube faster than ever on this Internet-ready TV with the special YouTube button on the remote control for easy browsing.

Wide variety of built in apps from Sony & Opera TV store allows customers to stream contents, play games & a lot more.

The above mentioned 4K HDR models will be available in all Sony Center and electronic stores across India.