Sony Launches New α9 Camera Along with Two New FE G-Master and one FE G lenses

Sony India today introduced its new revolutionary digital camera, the α9 (model ILCE-9). The new camera offers many capabilities including high-speed, blackout-free continuous shooting at up to 20fps, 60 AF/AE tracking calculations per second, a maximum shutter speed of up to 1/32,000 second and much more. These are made possible due to its 35mm full-frame stacked Exmor RS CMOS sensor – the world’s first of its kind – which enables data speed processing at up to 20x faster than previous Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras. This unique sensor is paired with a brand new, upgraded BIONZ X processing engine and front-end LSI that maximizes its overall performance.

Capture the previously uncatchable with Blackout-free shooting at up to 20 fps

The speed of α9 is the outcome of new stacked 24.2 MP Exmor RS image sensor, new BIONZ X processor and front end LSI. The α9 liberates immense processing power and brings you true digital freedom as its new components allow faster AF/AE calculation while also reducing EVF display latency. The processor and front end LSI are responsible for the larger continuous shooting buffer, therefore, allowing photographers to shoot at a blazing 20 fps with continuous AF/AE tracking for up to 362 JPEG[7] or 241 RAW[8] images.

Track the action with an uninterrupted view with AF/AE tracking calculation up to 60 times per sec

The tracking and capture of subjects in movement has been made easier with an array of new features that ensure speed and precision. The camera’s advanced AF system is capable to accurately track complex, erratic motion and calculate AF/AE at up to 60 times per seconds[9], regardless of shutter release and frame capture. Further, when the shutter is released, it delivers an astounding live view of the subject as the electronic viewfinder functions with absolutely no blackouts[10]. This feature delivers an unmatched immediacy and “in the moment” advantages, available in all still image modes[11] including high speed 20 fps continuous shooting.

With 693 focal plane phase detection AF points covering approximately 93% of the frame, the camera ensures improved precision and unfailing focus in scenes where focus might otherwise be difficult to achieve. The Fast Hybrid AF system – pairing the speed and excellent tracking performance of phase detection AF with the precision of contrast AF – achieves approximately 25% faster performance when compared with α7R II, ensuring all fast-moving subjects are captured.

Silent and Vibration-free shooting at speeds up to 1/32,000 sec

The evolved electronic shutter in the A9 operates silently, without the mechanical noise that can be disruptive when shooting sports, events or wildlife in a quiet environment. The fact that the electronic shutter is vibration-free also minimizes the likelihood of vibration-induced blur, further contributing to superior resolution and image quality. What’s more, its maximum 1/32000 sec speed exceeds the limits of mechanical systems for vastly expanded exposure freedom as well as the ability to maintain a shallow depth of field in bright conditions without having to use ND filters.

5-axis in-body image stabilization with a 5.0 step shutter speed advantage

The α9 is equipped with an innovative 5-axis image stabilisation system that provides a shutter speed advantage of 5.0 steps, ensuring the full power of the new sensor can be realised, even in challenging lighting. With a simple half press of the shutter button, the effect of the image stabilisation can be monitored in the viewfinder or on the LCD screen, allowing framing and focus to be accurately checked and continually monitored.

Extensive professional features including Ethernet port for file transfer, Dual SD card slots and extended battery life

Pairing flexibility with functionality, the α9 offers an Ethernet port (wired LAN terminal), that allows the user to conveniently transfer files to a specified FTP server at high speeds, making it an ideal choice for studio photography, high-profile news and sporting events and more. In addition, the external flash units and cables to be connected directly to the camera for convenient flash sync via sync terminal.

The innovative α9 camera features an all-new Sony battery (model NP-FZ100) with 2.2x the capacity of previous Sony full-frame models, allowing for much longer shooting performance. Based on extensive customer feedback, the new camera offers two separate media card slots, including one for UHS-II media. The same data can simultaneously be recorded to both cards, or the user can choose to separate RAW / JPEG or still images / movies. Movies can also simultaneously be recorded to two cards for backup and more efficient data management.

Highest possible 4K movie image quality with full pixel readout with no pixel binning

The all new α9 is a perfect package for efficient workflow and professional reliability. Ultra-high quality, bold and sumptuous video content can be created with support of 4K (3840x2160p) video recording

across the full width of the full-frame image sensor[15]. The camera projects extraordinary output detail and depth while shooting in this format. It uses full pixel readout without pixel binning to collect 6K of information, oversampling it to produce high quality 4K footage with exceptional detail and depth. The extremely popular 35mm size recording is also available in the powerful α9.

Additionally, the camera can record Full HD at 120 fps at up to 100 Mbps, which allows footage to be reviewed and eventually edited into 4x or 5x slow motion video files in Full HD resolution with AF tracking

Other features that enhance α9 experience

With the new α9, photographers are able to push their cameras to the limit in challenging shooting environments. Facilitating a robust and smart image capturing, the α9 features an all-new, high-resolution; high-luminance Quad-VGA OLED Tru-Finder with approximately 3,686k dots that ensures a close-to-reality image reproduction. The new optical designed Tru-Finder is the highest resolution viewfinder ever incorporated by Sony in α camera, which includes a double-sided spherical element, helping it to achieve 0.78x magnification. The fluorine coating on the outer lens repels dirt and the EVF incorporated in the finder utilises a ZEISS® T* Coating to reduce reflections up to maximum levels. This all adds up to a luminance that is 2x higher than the XGA OLED Tru-Finder from the α7R II, creating an uninterrupted viewfinder image, ensuring comfortable shooting experience.

In addition to being the first*2 full-frame CMOS image sensor to feature a stacked structure and integral memory designed for speed, this 24.2 effective megapixel sensor includes a number of features that contribute to outstanding image quality. High sensitivity, a back-illuminated configuration, gapless on-chip lens architecture, and other Sony innovations deliver stunning images in a wide range of photographic situations. The standard ISO range is ISO 100~51200, expandable to ISO 50~204800[16] with minimum noise.

Additionally, the new α9 also supports uncompressed 14-bit RAW, ensuring users can get the most out of the wide dynamic range of the sensor.

New α9 Accessories

Sony has released a variety of new accessories to compliment the new α9, including:

NP-FZ100 Rechargeable Battery: High-capacity battery with approximately 2.2x the capacity of the NP-FW50 W-series battery. Supports InfoLITHIUM technology, which makes it possible to view the remaining battery power as both a percentage display and five step icon on the camera’s LCD screen.

VG-C3EM Vertical Grip: Provides same operation, handling and design as α9, doubles battery life and allows USB battery-charging via the camera body.

NPA-MQZ1K Multi-Battery Adaptor Kit: External multi-battery adaptor kit capable of functioning as an external power supply for four Z series batteries and as a quick charger. Kit comes with two packs of NP-FZ100 rechargeable batteries.

GP-X1EM Grip Extension: Grip extender with same look, feel and design as α9. Enables more solid hold on camera

FDA-EP18 Eyepiece Cup: Eye piece cup with locking mechanism

BC-QZ1 Battery Charger: Quick-charging battery charger. Charges one new Z series battery in approximately 2.5 hours.

PCK-LG1 Screen Protect Glass Sheet: Hard, shatterproof glass screen protector with anti-stain coating to prevent fingerprints. Compatible with touch operation and tilting LCD screen

Introduces two new Wide-Angle & one Tele-photo Full-Frame E-Mount Lenses

The new lenses include the FE 100-400mm F4.5–5.6 GM OSS Super Telephoto Zoom (model SEL100400GM), the FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM large aperture wide-angle zoom lens (model SEL1635GM) and the FE 12-24mm F4 G ultra-wide angle zoom lens (model SEL1224G).

The new SEL100400GM is a super telephoto zoom that meets the intense build requirements of Sony’s acclaimed G Master series lens lineup, the new FE 100-400mm GM model produces outstanding corner-to-corner sharpness throughout the lens’ zoom and focus ranges and beautiful rendered ‘bokeh’ or background defocus, ensuring the finest details are brought out in every subject and scene.

In total, Sony’s full-frame E-mount lens line-up now covers from the ultra-wide 12mm to super-telephoto 800mm (with teleconverter) focal length range.

The SEL1635GM lens brings the incredible high-resolution and beautiful bokeh of Sony’s flagship G Master series to a wide 16-35mm focal length for exceptional landscapes, cityscapes, portraits and more, while the new SEL1224G, Sony’s widest E-mount full-frame lens to date, offers a dynamic new perspective for all Industrial & Ultra-Wide angle shooters.

New FE 100-400mm F4.5 – 5.6 GM OSS Super Tele Photo Lens

In order to keep up with fast-moving action, the new FE 100-400mm GM super telephoto zoom lens features the combination of a double linear motor and a Direct Drive SSM actuator, which also ensures precise, quiet operation.

The double motor system allows rapid focus lens drive acceleration to capture the sudden motion that is common with sports and wildlife photography, while high precision positioning control and a newly optimised AF algorithm ensure the subject is quickly found and focused on. This ensures that the maximum AF performance of a camera like the new α9 is realised. The new FE 100-400mm GM weighs in at a mere 1,395 grams, making it among the lightest in its class and an ideal fit for Sony’s wide range of compactly designed cameras.

Functionally, the lens has a zoom torque adjustment ring – a first for Sony α – allowing the user to adjust the level of torque in the ring to zoom faster or slower depending on their shooting style. There is also a focus hold button that can also be assigned to variety of functions including focus mode selection, AF area selection or the popular Eye AF lock feature. The telephoto zoom lens is dust and moisture resistant[i], and has fluorine coating on the front lens that makes it easier to remove dust or grease. There is also a removable tripod mount. The FE 100-400mm GM is compatible with both the 1.4x (model SEL14TC) and 2.0x (model SEL20TC) teleconverters.

New FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM Wide-Angle Zoom Lens

The SEL1635GM is dust and moisture resistant[17], has a fluorine coating on the front lens that helps to both prevent dust or grease marks and remove them easily if they do become a trouble. There is also a customizable focus hold button and a hood release button.

New FE 12-24mm F4 G Ultra-Wide-Angle Zoom Lens

A uniquely designed ultra-wide-angle zoom lens, the new FE 12-24mm F4 G lens produces outstanding image quality in a compact, lightweight design, weighing approximately 566g.

The new SEL1224G lens includes a DDSSM (Direct Drive Super Sonic Wave Motor) for fast, quiet and precise AF performance, plus a customizable focus hold button and focus mode switch. It is also dust and moisture resistant.17

The newly launched α9 and three new lenses will be available in all Sony Center, Alpha flagship stores and major electronic stores across India.