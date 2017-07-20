SooLEGAL App: An Office Assistant to the Lawyers

July 20, 2017

You must have seen a lawyer with a bag full of case files to study and refer to.  Soon this will be history as the SooLEGAL App is going to replace that black leather sling bag with mobile phones. This is an app, which is one of a kind. It is Simple to use and intuitive and is designed with a specific objective to ease the client management process for the lawyers.

Available on the Google Play Store, soon to be launched for iOS,  SooLEGAL app is designed around the work flow of lawyers, allows its users (Lawyers) to store any number of records of clients, cases and their status on a palm sized device. SooLEGAL now has one the largest user base comprising of Lawyers, Law firms and Bar Councils / Bar Association, para legal services from various parts of the nation.

It is an app which has the vision to take the Law fraternity to the digital world. Its developers the SooLEGAL.com Team are working on new updates and are soon planning to get the client’s payments systems on the mobile platform.

According to Mr. Manish Kaul, Director, SooLEGAL  “This app is like an office assistant to the lawyers wherein they get reminders/status report/hearing date, make logs of court hearing and meetings which is something that is much needed but was missing. One of the Unique features of the App is to manage multiple cases for a single client hence reduce and automate the work flow. Hopefully, this will be of great functional value to those associated with the legal fraternity”

