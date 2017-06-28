SoundBot launches portable SB571 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

SoundBot introduces its most popular SB571 Bluetooth Wireless portable speaker in India. SB571, a compact portable bluetooth speaker brings incredible sounds that is rich, crystal clear, and immediately captures attention. The Bluetooth range (33 feet) is great; the treble has a rich output and bass is perfect to hear even in the outdoors.

It offers the user not only incredible sound, but it also has a 12-hour enhanced music streaming and hands-free calling, built-in Mic and 3.5mm Line-in. It is universally compatible for Android, Apple – iPhone &iPad, MP3, MP4, radio players, and other Bluetooth enabled digital players or media devices with aux port.

Designed to look cool and sporty, this speaker is packed with exciting features for those who love the outdoor life. It is water resistant and shock resistant, it has a front metal grill giving it a fashionable and stylish finish. The SB571 has a 3.0 Bluetooth connectivity, a 10-hour wireless playback and comes with an excellent range of 33 feet. It is available in 4 solid colours – Black, Grey, Red and Blue; and 4 funky shades to choose from like Black on Silver, Black on Red, Purple on Silver, and Orange on Silver.

With such a varied range, available to buyers, it does not leave any age group behind and resonates the company’s strong belief there is a song for every moment and the mission is to enhance the overall experience through value, quality and technology.

This is a speaker that will reframe the affordability quotient priced at an affordable price of Rs.1990 which is suitable for everyone to purchase.

Speaking on the launch Howard, Director, SoundBot shares, ‘I am delighted to bring such a great quality speaker packed with so many features at an affordable range. At SoundBot, we continuously work to satisfy customers from all segments of society, and truly believe in the fact that music is for the soul and there is a song for every occasion. We have recently forayed into the Indian market with Instaplay Solutions and are extremely excited to see this huge demand for products in personal gadgets segment. We are definitely preparing for a long haul with a bright future here in India.’