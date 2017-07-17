SPPL Launches its First Portable KODAK TV Speaker in India

Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), a Kodak brand licensee, today unveiled its portable speaker, marking the beginning of its venture of creating a complete sound experience, priced at just INR 3290.

The budget speaker is outfitted with Bluetooth connectivity and support for an auxiliary wire and a micro USB jack. In addition to boasting of a battery capable of lasting for over 5 hours, it can be connected to an additional speaker in order to create an amplified sound experience for the user.

The speakers are well designed, and built in a way that appeals to the tech-savvy generation of today.

The speaker, a 4.0 + EDR Bluetooth version is equipped with a powerful 10W sound output which has a reach of up to 10 meters. The speaker can be connected to any television, with or without Bluetooth and is specially designed for music enthusiasts looking for that edge of innovation and entertainment.

Its portable design and wireless BLUETOOTH music streaming allows you to take your music wherever you go.

Key Specifications: