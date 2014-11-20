HeadLines
State Startup Ranking to judge States’ Startups InitiativesFebruary 9, 2018
Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) has launched a framework to rank states on their startups initiatives. The framework will evaluate States on parameters such as Startup policy and ...
Facebook & SV.CO Collaborates to launch School of Innovation for IndiansDecember 13, 2017
School of Innovation will cherry pick cutting edge technologies for students to learn and build products for the future India's first digital incubator for college entrepreneurs, SV.CO, has teamed up with ...
10 Startups Thriving On CloudMay 25, 2017
The cloud computing model offers cost and flexibility advantages for startups. In the competitive technology world, time is money. Cloud and startups are a perfect fit because the cloud helps ...
Technology Platform Jhakaas Raises 1 Cr in Seed FundingApril 3, 2017
Jhakaas Technologies, a technology-driven platform that “Enables local businesses” to create a presence online has raised a capital of 1crore for its Mobile Application called ‘Jhakaas’. The investors include Mumbai-based management ...
78% Of Businesses Consider Digital Start-Ups A Threat: Dell EMC StudyMarch 29, 2017
The dawn of the Internet of Everything has marked the beginning of next industrial revolution. This is a revolution that is fundamentally changing the way we live, work and relate ...
How Hyperlocal Mobile Advertising takes Display beyond Online StoresMarch 6, 2017
By Sahil Chopra, CEO & founder, iCubesWIre Display advertising was primarily intended to increase the traffic on the online stores. The motto of mobile advertising is to boost the number of ...
Udacity Launches Associate Android Developer Fast Track Program in partnership with GoogleMarch 1, 2017
Udacity, a key player in disruptive learning technologies, has partnered with Google to introduce Associate Android Developer Fast Track program for intermediate level students. This training program is designed to ...
The Rise and Rise of Artificial IntelligenceFebruary 15, 2017
By Sunil Jose, MD, Teradata India The advent of artificial intelligence or AI has drastically changed the way businesses consume information, in order to enable smart decision making and innovation across ...
Truebil Virtual Marketplace: Helping Used Car Buyers to Rate Cars EffectivelyFebruary 10, 2017
While you have decided to purchase your first used car, how do you ensure that you are making a smart choice? The motive is to zero in on a decently ...
Netmeds Launches Medmemo App to Track Medical ReimbursementsFebruary 10, 2017
No more queuing up outside the office to turn in bundles of medical receipts to the HR. For years, accumulating bills for medical reimbursements have been a daunting task for ...
Cashless Travel Bookings Using FreeCharge on YatraFebruary 9, 2017
FreeCharge, India’s digital payments platform announced its partnership with Yatra.com. With the partnership, FreeCharge consumers will be able to pay for bookings on Yatra, India’s online travel company & largest ...
Union Budget 2017 Analysis: Tax for Small Companies Reduced to 25%February 1, 2017
By Abhishek Goenka - Partner Direct Tax PwC India There was an expectation of an across the board reduction in the rate. Instead, a calibrated approach has been adopted and the ...
Union Budget 2017: Game Changer Budget For Digital Payments Eco SystemFebruary 1, 2017
Will Transform India Into Less Cash Economy By Rahul Gochhwal ,Co Founder , Trupay, Digital Payment App, Based On United Payment Interface (UPI) The Finance Minister Arun Jailtly in its budget for ...
What Paytm Wants From the Union Budget 2017January 31, 2017
By Madhur Deora, Chief Financial Officer, Paytm The Union Budget 2017 is widely expected to encourage digital payments and universal access to financial services. It’s important for our country to create ...
Tech Startup’s Wishlist For Union Budget 2017-18January 30, 2017
By Aniketh Jain, CEO & Co-Founder, Solutions Infini Our wishlist for the Union Finance Minister for the Union Budget 2017-18. Here goes: Indirect taxation Simplification of Taxation across the country is the biggest ...
Union Budget 2017-18: Travel Industry Seeks Tax BreaksJanuary 27, 2017
By Kapil Goswamy, CEO and Managing Director BigBreaks.com Travel industry today is a highly taxed sector in the Indian economy, a fact that makes it less competitive and relatively less attractive ...
Union Budget 2017-18: ‘Extend investment allowance under Section 32 AC to Telecom Infra Providers’January 25, 2017
G. V. Kumar, Founder, CEO & Managing Director, XIUS In the Union budget of 2017, we want to draw government's attention towards investment allowance being given under section 32 AC. At ...
Infosys Bets Big on Indian Drone Startup ideaForgeDecember 15, 2016
Infosys has invested an undisclosed amount in Navi Mumbai-based drone startup ideaForge. ideaForge’s drones have been used by the Indian Armed Forces for surveillance, crowd monitoring and rescue ...
Fitbit Acquires Pebble’s Software Assets and IPDecember 8, 2016
Fitbit, Inc. has acquired specific assets of Pebble, including key personnel and intellectual property related to software and firmware development. The acquisition excludes the company’s hardware products. Pebble Technology Corporation which ...
Wipro and Microsoft Accelerator Partner to Create go-to-market Opportunities for StartupsDecember 7, 2016
Microsoft Accelerator, a global program built for startups and Wipro Limited, an information technology, consulting and business process services company have entered into a partnership that will provide ...