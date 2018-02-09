State Startup Ranking to judge States’ Startups Initiatives

Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) has launched a framework to rank states on their startups initiatives. The framework will evaluate States on parameters such as Startup policy and implementation, incubation support, seed funding support, angel and venture funding support, simplified regulations, easing public procurement, awareness and outreach.

At the launch of the rulebook Hon’ble Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu said, “I am confident that the ranking framework would promote healthy competition among the States and enable them to further learn, share and adopt best practices across the seven identified key parameters. I am sure the exercise would generate collaboration amongst all the stakeholders to turn the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision to have Startups in every district and every block a reality”.

Presently, the DIPP startup list names 18 states which includes Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Kerala, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Assam, Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand. Of these 18, nine states Delhi, Haryana, UP, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, cover over 82 per cent of the total 6,875 DIPP-recognised startups.

Apart from this, a compendium of good practices for strengthening Startup ecosystem was also released. The handbook identifies 95 good practices implemented by Central and various State Governments.

R. Chaudhary Hon’ble Minister of State for Commerce and Industry said, “This compendium of good practices will foster learning and healthy entrepreneurship spirit in all the States and facilitate all policy makers in formulation of policies and scheme for overall development of Startup ecosystem in the country.”

Ramesh Abhishek, Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, mentioned that, “The key objective of the Startup states ranking framework is to encourage States to take proactive steps towards strengthening the enabling Startup ecosystems at the State level. Selection of the right parameters to effectively cover all aspects was one of the major challenges faced while developing the framework. Benchmarking studies and extensive stakeholder feedback have helped us arrive at a well-balanced framework. Our aim is not only to measure the extensive efforts made at the State level towards building a strong Startup ecosystem, but also to enable an environment of constant learning through dissemination of good practices.”

The final ranking is most likely to be announced in April, after analyzing the data submitted by the states.