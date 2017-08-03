Storm, a Smart Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker in 1,899 Rs

Power bank manufacturer, Pebble has intoduced a new multi functional speaker named Storm. Packed with a robust feature-set, this device is the best on offer under its category with a minimal price tag and can be purchased from Pebblecart and other e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

SPECIFICATIONS

The cylindrical-shaped speaker is wireless as well as Bluetooth 4.0 enabled. Available in playful mix of red and blue, Pebble Storm is the best device under its category affordably priced at MRP of 2,750 but is available at a special offer price of Rs. 1,899.

It comes with built-in rechargeable battery that ensures 5 to 6 hours of playback time. The 10W speaker produces sound with exceptional bass, clarity and volume.

With up to 25 meters Bluetooth range, the speaker supports USB, headphone/AUX input for maximum compatibility and MicroSD cards with MP3 audio formats for uninterrupted entertainment.It comes with inbuilt FM radio which lets you enjoy your favorite channels on the move.

Commenting on the launch of the speaker, Komal Agarwal, Director Marketing, Pebble says, “When it comes to non-stop music, this solid, high-performance Bluetooth speaker is the ideal choice. Designed for music aficionados, Storm is a smart multi functional speaker that promises extraordinary sound quality.This is the ultimate gadget for a raging house party or an outdoor extravaganza with your friends.”