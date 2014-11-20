Tag "4G"

40% of Indians prefer video ads on mobile phones: MoMagic Tech
by February 27, 2018

A significant 40% of the 35,000 people surveyed in a report by MoMagic Technologies said that they prefer to watch videos as form of advertisement on mobile phones …

Acer Introduces the New Swift 7
by January 8, 2018

Acer introduces the world’s thinnest laptop, the New Swift 7 (SF714-51T). New Swift 7 is just 8.98mm thin and is also an always-connected PC running Windows 10 that are created …

itel Mobile launches S21 – India’s first dual front camera 4G smartphone
by November 1, 2017

itel Mobile has launched its dual-aperture camera smartphone, S21. The latest entrant into itel’s growing portfolio for 4G smartphones, S21 is India’s first and only smartphone under Rs. 6,000 offering …

Mafe Mobile launches its new economical 4G smartphone – AIR
by September 5, 2017

Mafe Mobile has announced the launch of its latest 4G smartphone – the AIR that provides powerful performance and is loaded with useful features at an economical price. 4G smartphone – the AIR comes …

4G Tablets to Constitute 50% Market Share in CY’2017
by June 12, 2017

According to CMR’s India Quarterly Tablet PC Market Review- 1Q 2017, 0.76 million Tablet PCs were sold (shipped) in India, recording 6% decline over the previous quarter. However, the market recorded a 16% …

Bharti Airtel To Acquire Tikona Networks’ 4G Business
by March 24, 2017

Bharti Airtel Limited (“Airtel”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Tikona Digital Networks (“Tikona”) to acquire Tikona’s 4G Business including the Broadband Wireless Access (“BWA”) …

4G India’s fastest Growing Mobile Broadband Technology in 2016, Nokia Reports
by March 24, 2017

Nokia’s annual Mobile Broadband Index study of mobile broadband performance in India has revealed that 4G was the major source of data traffic across the country in 2016 with 60% …

Reliance Jio and Samsung Partner to Spread ‘Digital India’ in Rural Areas
by March 1, 2017

Samsung announced its innovative “I&G (Infill & Growth) Project” for Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd in India. This joint project was established to upgrade current LTE mobile communication services across India …

iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 Tablet Comes with 3GB RAM at Rs. 8,999
by January 31, 2017

Ball announces its ‘iBall Slide Brisk 4G2’ Tablet PC with 4G capability and packed with 3 GB RAM. The 7-inch IPS HD screen tablet has a sleek design and runs on …

Intex Cloud Style 4G Smartphone: 5” HD Display @ Rs 5,799 on Snapdeal
by January 24, 2017

Intex Technologies announced the launch of its feature rich smartphone – Intex Cloud Style 4G. The smartphone is exclusively available on Snapdeal.com at a competitive price of INR 5,799. The …

Vodafone 4G Network To Be Available In 2,400 Towns By March 2017
by January 19, 2017

Vodafone announced that adding to their rapidly expanding Vodafone 4G footprint in India it had launched SuperNet 4G services across all 17 circles planned and aims to make it available …

Jio Effect: Vodafone is Offering 4GB 4G Data at Rs 250, 22 GB at Rs 999 Per Month
by January 18, 2017

Reliance Jio has been a disruptive player since its arrival in the Indian telecom market with its aggressive data plans and discounts. Now Vodafone is offering four times more data …

Airtel Offers Free Local and STD Calls to Any Network in India
by December 9, 2016

Bharti Airtel launched two new bundled packs for its prepaid customers offering free voice calling and data benefits. Rs. 145 pack Priced at Rs 145, the pack offers 300 MB data to …

Data Limited to 1GB Per Day – Happy New Year Offer, New TopUp Options, and Merchant Wallet Announced by Reliance Jio
by December 2, 2016

Reliance Jio gained instant recognition with the launch of its welcome offer in India, gaining 52 million subscribers in a period of 3 months. This is a huge feat – …

Airtel Rolls Out 4G In North Bengal, Launches Services In Siliguri
by September 14, 2016

Bharti Airtel launches its 4G services in Siliguri, with this, Siliguri has become the first town in North Bengal to have 4G mobile services. Airtel 4G enables a customer to enjoy …

Vodafone Announces a Phased Rollout of 4G in Delhi NCR
by February 3, 2016

Vodafone India today announced the roll out of its next generation, high speed 4G network in prominent business and residential corridors of Gurgaon. The roll-out will be completed across all …

Panasonic Eluga Turbo smartphone with 3GB RAM, 13 MP camera launched at Rs. 10,999
by January 25, 2016

Panasonic today announced the release of its new smartphone – Eluga Turbo. The device is facilitated with a high capacity 3GB RAM and Octa Core processing features which will support …

Vodafone Rolls Out 4G-Ready Sims in Kolkata
by January 12, 2016

NEW DELHI, INDIA: As Vodafone India enters the final stages of bringing the World’s largest 4G network to Kolkata, it announced today, the availability of 4G SIMs for its customers …

MIcromax’s YU Yutopia smartphone with 2K display, 4GB RAM and Snapdragaon 810 launched @ Rs.24,990
by December 17, 2015

YU Televentures finally unveiled its much anticipated first flagship smartphone YUTOPIA in Indian market. The smartphone is priced at Rs. 24,999 and is available exclusively on Amazon.in. You can pre-book the smartphone …

Kult launched its first smartphone in India, 10 (Ten) at just Rs 7,999
by December 15, 2015

Kult, a new age telecom brand, forays into the Indian smartphone market with its smartphone 10 (Ten). The 10 (Ten) smartphone was conceptualized and designed in India , China and …

