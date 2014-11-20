Tag "A.I."
LogMeIn Introduces the Future of Customer Engagementby PCQ Bureau February 15, 2018
LogMeIn, Inc. introduced the new A.I. powered Bold360 product portfolio. Seamlessly bringing together chatbots and human agents, the new Bold360 leverages artificial intelligence across both self-service and agent-assisted
The launch of Andy – the ArtBotby PCQ Bureau December 18, 2017
Meitu Inc. has managed to increase its proficiency in Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) and designed its first ever A.I. painting robot – Andy, the ArtBot. What makes Andy so unique? Unlike other
CA Technologies Raises the Bar on Digital Trust with A.I. Powered Softwareby PCQ Bureau November 20, 2017
CA Technologies announced new, modern mainframe solutions that help organizations gain insights to predict and remediate performance issues automatically, protect customer privacy, drive agility and decrease costs. With CA Mainframe