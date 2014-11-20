Tag "A.I."

LogMeIn Introduces the Future of Customer Engagement
News & Launches

LogMeIn Introduces the Future of Customer Engagement

by February 15, 2018

LogMeIn, Inc. introduced the new A.I. powered Bold360 product portfolio.  Seamlessly bringing together chatbots and human agents, the new Bold360 leverages artificial intelligence across both self-service and agent-assisted …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
The launch of Andy – the ArtBot
News

The launch of Andy – the ArtBot

by December 18, 2017

Meitu Inc. has managed to increase its proficiency in Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) and designed its first ever A.I. painting robot – Andy, the ArtBot. What makes Andy so unique? Unlike other …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
CA Technologies Raises the Bar on Digital Trust with A.I. Powered Software
News Software Technology Explained

CA Technologies Raises the Bar on Digital Trust with A.I. Powered Software

by November 20, 2017

CA Technologies announced new, modern mainframe solutions that help organizations gain insights to predict and remediate performance issues automatically, protect customer privacy, drive agility and decrease costs. With CA Mainframe …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]