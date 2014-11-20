Tag "AI"
Industry-First Fixed Price Offer Empowers Companies to Deploy an Enterprise-Ready AI Virtual Agent in Just 60 Daysby PCQ Bureau March 9, 2018
[24]7.ai announced the industry's first ever fixed price offer that empowers large companies to deploy enterprise-ready chatbots in just 60 days. Now, large companies in any industry can provide better
Zia Voice, The First Conversational AI For Sales Teamsby Jagrati Rakheja March 6, 2018
Zoho has recently launched the first conversational AI for sales teams – The Zia Voice. It integrates speech and chats abilities to Zia, which is Zoho's AI-powered sales assistant. The
How Enterprises Are Benefited From The Training Provided In New Age Technologiesby PCQ Bureau March 1, 2018
Technology has been advancing at a rapid rate for the last couple of years. 2018 has already seen a sharp rise in the number of opportunities available for talented professionals
SanDisk is A Part of Western Digital and A Major Player in the Flash Memory Storage Supplyby Jagrati Rakheja March 1, 2018
Vivek Tyagi, Director, Business Development & Sales, SanDisk, Western Digital in conversation with PCQuest shared about SanDisk becoming a part of Western Digital and the two OEM products introduced by
Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi Unveils ‘Futureskills’ Platform – A NASSCOM Initiativeby PCQ Bureau February 21, 2018
As exponential technologies and digitalization expand their horizons and become indispensable for professions across the IT spectrum, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) launched a platform for
Dataquest 35 Years: SOFTWARE EXPORTS DOWN MEMORY LANE!by PCQ Bureau February 7, 2018
Authored By: Dr Ganesh Natarajan, Chairman, 5F World & Social Venture Partners India My own learning experience, learning the ropes of software exports while I was CEO of APTECH in the
Tech Development & Future Of Smartphones In 2018by Jagrati Rakheja February 2, 2018
2018 has many exciting tech developments in store for you. From artificial intelligence to augmented reality and from upgrading cloud storage to IoT and IIoT. The inventory of technology seems
What Can We Expect In 2018 In Mobility, AI And IIoT?by PCQ Bureau January 29, 2018
Authored By: Kunal Kislay, CEO and Co-founder of Integration Wizards We are on the brink of a simmering industrial revolution where IOT sometimes feels like an alchemical
What are the technology trends to be expected in 2018?by PCQ Bureau January 25, 2018
Authored By Eric Wei, Senior Sales Director, ViewSonic Asia-Pacific The technology landscape is dynamic, with each passing year; we witness numerous innovations and product breakthroughs. In recent times we have seen
SAP And Innovatio Next Introduce i360 Programby PCQ Bureau January 23, 2018
To enable academic institutions to comply with new model engineering curriculum set by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), SAP SE announced the launch of i360 program, an
Advanced Technologies Herald in a New Era for The Indian IT-BPM Industryby PCQ Bureau January 3, 2018
By: Bhupender Singh, CEO, Intelenet Global Services Technology is driving business metamorphosis and we expect organizations to significantly increase their investments in embracing new-age tech in 2018. The nature of the
Part 2: Tech Trends That Will Take Over 2018by Jagrati Rakheja December 31, 2017
Last day of the year 2017 and we still can't get over the tech trends that will take over 2018. No matter, if you are not a tech-savvy, you still
How Chatbots Can Help Insurers Drive Customer Interaction?by PCQ Bureau December 26, 2017
Authored By Srini Peyyalamitta, Head of Banking & Financial Services at Aspire Systems Unlike other industries, handling insurance procedures is never a piece of cake. Customers dread the idea of going
Trends that will Shape the IT industry in 2018by PCQ Bureau December 20, 2017
We are in the last phase of 2017 and we could definitely say it has been an eventful year for IT industry. We have witnessed companies going digital and making
IBM Reveals Industry’s Most Advanced Server Designed for AIby PCQ Bureau December 6, 2017
IBM revealed its next-generation Power Systems Servers incorporating its newly designed POWER9 processor. Built specifically for compute-intensive AI workloads, the new POWER9 systems are capable of improving the training times
Technology: Re-imagine Customer Service Solutions like Never Beforeby PCQ Bureau November 29, 2017
Contributed By: Prashant Gupta, Head of Solutions – India and South East Asia, Verizon Enterprise Solutions
Is Facial recognition using AI the next big thing in Biometric ID?by PCQ Bureau November 16, 2017
Contributed by Navin Parti, Vice President, Q3 Technologies As technology takes center stage in every job in the world "Going Digital" becomes the
Artificial Intelligence Made Simplerby Jagrati Rakheja November 14, 2017
The world is preparing itself for another revolution in the field of technology. The revolution of Artificial Intelligence; it is not only impacting our daily routines but also business and
Engineer.ai introduces Builderby PCQ Bureau November 13, 2017
Engineer.ai launches its latest product, Builder, out of Beta. Builder combines AI with the best human teams of developers, designers and product managers globally, to offer software development at twice
SBI Intelligent Assistant Launched By Payjoby PCQ Bureau September 26, 2017
Payjo has launched SBI Intelligent Assistant or SIA, an AI-powered chat assistant that addresses customer enquiries instantly and helps them with everyday banking tasks just like a bank representative. With