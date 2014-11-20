Tag "airtel"
Karbonn Introduces Titanium Jumbo 2by PCQ Bureau February 16, 2018
Karbonn Mobiles is set to launch its latest offering – Titanium Jumbo 2. Bundled with Airtel cashback offer of INR 2000, this smartphone will be available at an effective price of …
Airtel and Samsung Come Together To Transform Indiaby PCQ Bureau January 4, 2018
Bharti Airtel and Samsung broadcasted a strategic association to bring a variety of reasonably priced 4G smartphone choices for users. This partnership forms a part of the Airtel's 'Mera Pehla …
‘GST Advantage’ launched by Airtel for Small Businessesby PCQ Bureau September 7, 2017
Airtel Business launched Airtel GST Advantage – a solution specifically designed to allow small businesses and start-ups to file their GST returns accurately, securely and seamlessly. Also, launched in partnership with ClearTax, Airtel GST …
Airtel Internet TV STB Launched at Rs 4999 with Netflix, YouTube and Moreby Sidharth Shekhar April 12, 2017
Airtel today launched India's first Internet hybrid STB, powered by Android TV with a bouquet of over 500 plus satellite TV channels. With Airtel 'Internet TV' customers can now stream and …
Truecaller adds Payments and Google Duo to its Appby Sidharth Shekhar March 29, 2017
Truecaller has expanded its portfolio and has integrated payments, Google Duo and offline Truecaller facility for feature phone users in a series of announcements in the capital. The new Truecaller …
Bharti Airtel To Acquire Tikona Networks’ 4G Businessby Raj Kumar Maurya March 24, 2017
Bharti Airtel Limited ("Airtel") today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Tikona Digital Networks ("Tikona") to acquire Tikona's 4G Business including the Broadband Wireless Access ("BWA") …
Netflix ISP Speed Index rates Airtel as the fastest Internet Service Provider with 2.25 Mbps Speedby Sidharth Shekhar February 16, 2017
Netflix's ISP Speed Index has declared Bharti Airtel as the fastest internet service provider with 2.25 Mbps speed followed by Spectranet, 7 Star Digital and ATRIA Convergence Technologies.While Airtel offers …
Can Airtel Payments Bank Change the Rules of the Game?by Sidharth Shekhar February 8, 2017
Post demonetization, we are making strides toward becoming a cashless society. This has led to digital wallet firms witnessing an unprecedented rise in their usage and popularity. Even Paytm has …
Unlimited Calls for Prepaid Users from Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Relianceby Ashok Pandey December 12, 2016
The heat of Reliance Jio's welcome offer can be easily seen as the rivals are trying hard to attract new customers as well as retain their existing customers. After introducing …
After Airtel, Vodafone and Idea also join race of Unlimited Offersby Ashok Pandey December 9, 2016
Reliance Jio impacted hugely in the market and the ultimate beneficiary would be the consumer. When Jio entered in the market with unlimited data and calls offer, other service providers …
Jio Effect! And a comparison of some mobile data plans on offerby Ashok Pandey October 20, 2016
When Reliance Jio launched its service, consumers grabbed it, as it is free till December. They stood in ques to not just get a new SIM for data and voice – It …
Airtel Rolls Out 4G In North Bengal, Launches Services In Siliguriby PCQ Bureau September 14, 2016
Bharti Airtel launches its 4G services in Siliguri, with this, Siliguri has become the first town in North Bengal to have 4G mobile services. Airtel 4G enables a customer to enjoy …
Airtel hikes price of 2G and 3G online data packsby Rohit Arora June 8, 2015
Bharti Airtel has withdrawn the discounts it was offering on its 2G and 3G mobile internet packs sold online. The withdrawn of discounts will bring the prices of these online …
Now watch HDMI media streaming on any TV with Teewe 2by Rashi Varshney May 19, 2015
Mango Man Consumer Electronics has announced the launch of Teewe 2, the upgraded version of their HDMI media streaming dongle. The upgraded device is 30% smaller in size compared to the …
Airtel Clarifies its Strategy on ‘Airtel Zero’by Adeesh Sharma April 17, 2015
It's only been a couple of days since the launch of Airtel Zero, an innovative and open marketing platform that will allow customers to access mobile applications "free of cost", …