Karbonn Introduces Titanium Jumbo 2
News & Launches

Karbonn Introduces Titanium Jumbo 2

by February 16, 2018

Karbonn Mobiles is set to launch its latest offering – Titanium Jumbo 2. Bundled with Airtel cashback offer of INR 2000, this smartphone will be available at an effective price of …


Airtel and Samsung Come Together To Transform India
News

Airtel and Samsung Come Together To Transform India

by January 4, 2018

Bharti Airtel and Samsung broadcasted a strategic association to bring a variety of reasonably priced 4G smartphone choices for users. This partnership forms a part of the Airtel’s ‘Mera Pehla …


‘GST Advantage’ launched by Airtel for Small Businesses
Mobile Apps News & Launches

‘GST Advantage’ launched by Airtel for Small Businesses

by September 7, 2017

Airtel Business launched Airtel GST Advantage – a solution specifically designed to allow small businesses and start-ups to file their GST returns accurately, securely and seamlessly. Also, launched in partnership with ClearTax, Airtel GST …


Airtel Internet TV STB Launched at Rs 4999 with Netflix, YouTube and More
News & Launches Tech & Trends Trends Watch TVs & Display

Airtel Internet TV STB Launched at Rs 4999 with Netflix, YouTube and More

by April 12, 2017

Airtel today launched India’s first Internet hybrid STB, powered by Android TV with a bouquet of over 500 plus satellite TV channels. With Airtel ‘Internet TV’ customers can now stream and …


Truecaller adds Payments and Google Duo to its App
Mobile Apps News

Truecaller adds Payments and Google Duo to its App

by March 29, 2017

Truecaller has expanded its portfolio and has integrated payments, Google Duo and offline Truecaller facility for feature phone users in a series of announcements in the capital. The new Truecaller …


Bharti Airtel To Acquire Tikona Networks’ 4G Business
News News & Launches

Bharti Airtel To Acquire Tikona Networks’ 4G Business

by March 24, 2017

Bharti Airtel Limited (“Airtel”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Tikona Digital Networks (“Tikona”) to acquire Tikona’s 4G Business including the Broadband Wireless Access (“BWA”) …


Netflix ISP Speed Index rates Airtel as the fastest Internet Service Provider with 2.25 Mbps Speed
News Tech & Trends

Netflix ISP Speed Index rates Airtel as the fastest Internet Service Provider with 2.25 Mbps Speed

by February 16, 2017

Netflix’s ISP Speed Index has declared Bharti Airtel as the fastest internet service provider with 2.25 Mbps speed followed by Spectranet, 7 Star Digital and ATRIA Convergence Technologies.While Airtel offers …


Can Airtel Payments Bank Change the Rules of the Game?
Editorials News Tech & Trends

Can Airtel Payments Bank Change the Rules of the Game?

by February 8, 2017

Post demonetization, we are making strides toward becoming a cashless society. This has led to digital wallet firms witnessing an unprecedented rise in their usage and popularity. Even Paytm has …


Unlimited Calls for Prepaid Users from Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Reliance
News News & Launches

Unlimited Calls for Prepaid Users from Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Reliance

by December 12, 2016

The heat of Reliance Jio’s welcome offer can be easily seen as the rivals are trying hard to attract new customers as well as retain their existing customers. After introducing …


After Airtel, Vodafone and Idea also join race of Unlimited Offers
Features Tech & Trends

After Airtel, Vodafone and Idea also join race of Unlimited Offers

by December 9, 2016

Reliance Jio impacted hugely in the market and the ultimate beneficiary would be the consumer. When Jio entered in the market with unlimited data and calls offer, other service providers …


Jio Effect! And a comparison of some mobile data plans on offer
Buying Advice

Jio Effect! And a comparison of some mobile data plans on offer

by October 20, 2016

When Reliance Jio launched its service, consumers grabbed it, as it is free till December. They stood in ques to not just get a new SIM for data and voice – It …


Airtel Rolls Out 4G In North Bengal, Launches Services In Siliguri
News News & Launches

Airtel Rolls Out 4G In North Bengal, Launches Services In Siliguri

by September 14, 2016

Bharti Airtel launches its 4G services in Siliguri, with this, Siliguri has become the first town in North Bengal to have 4G mobile services. Airtel 4G enables a customer to enjoy …


Airtel hikes price of 2G and 3G online data packs
News News & Launches Other Products Tech & Trends

Airtel hikes price of 2G and 3G online data packs

by June 8, 2015

Bharti Airtel has withdrawn the discounts it was offering on its 2G and 3G mobile internet packs sold online.  The withdrawn of discounts will bring the prices of these online …


Now watch HDMI media streaming on any TV with Teewe 2
Life/Living News & Launches

Now watch HDMI media streaming on any TV with Teewe 2

by May 19, 2015

Mango Man Consumer Electronics has announced the launch of Teewe 2, the upgraded version of their HDMI media streaming dongle. The upgraded device is 30% smaller in size compared to the …


Airtel Clarifies its Strategy on ‘Airtel Zero’
News

Airtel Clarifies its Strategy on ‘Airtel Zero’

by April 17, 2015

It’s only been a couple of days since the launch of Airtel Zero, an innovative and open marketing platform that will allow customers to access mobile applications “free of cost”, …

