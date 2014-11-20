Tag "Amazon"
Karbonn Introduces Titanium Jumbo 2by PCQ Bureau February 16, 2018
Karbonn Mobiles is set to launch its latest offering – Titanium Jumbo 2. Bundled with Airtel cashback offer of INR 2000, this smartphone will be available at an effective price of
Amazon Announces Availability of Amazon Echo Dot, Echo & Echo Plus In Indian Marketsby Jagrati Rakheja February 15, 2018
Amazon has announced the accessibility and availability of Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Plus and Echo in India. Now, the consumers don't require an invitation to get these amazing speakers from
Mivi Introduces Bluetooth earphones ‘Conquer’ in Indiaby PCQ Bureau January 22, 2018
Mivi has launched Conquer, an all-new pair of wireless Bluetooth earphones at Rs 3,299. The device is exclusively available on Amazon for the moment but will be available on most
Huawei Introduces Best In Class Honor Band A2by PCQ Bureau January 8, 2018
Honor introduces the Honor Band A2. The band with amazing features debuts in India. Expandings its wearable collection, the Honor Band A2, will be specifically available on Amazon starting 8th
Akaso Introduces Wifi Sports Action Camera To Indiaby PCQ Bureau December 19, 2017
Akaso has launched a WiFi Sports Action Camera in India. It is the Best Seller camera on Amazon in the USA. The 4K Ultra HD Action Camera AKASO EK7000 gives
Asus Zenfone Max Is Now Available At Exciting New Priceby PCQ Bureau October 5, 2017
ASUS announced attractive price reductions for its most power-packed smartphone Zenfone Max (ZC550KL). Zenfone Max (ZC550KL), is now available for INR 7,999, which was earlier priced at INR 8,999. ZenFone Max
Bring memories to life with HP Sprocketby PCQ Bureau September 15, 2017
HP Inc. launched the HP Sprocket Photo Printer for millennials and photography lovers, passionate about capturing memories in their day-to-day life through smartphones. The pocket-sized photo printer allows users to
Storm, a Smart Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker in 1,899 Rsby Anushruti Singh August 3, 2017
Power bank manufacturer, Pebble has intoduced a new multi functional speaker named Storm. Packed with a robust feature-set, this device is the best on offer under its category with a minimal
Break your monolith to bring IT strategy closer to Cloud Migrationby Suksham Sharma August 1, 2017
Author: Sachin Mengi, Director, Technology, Sapient Global Markets Polylith Architecture, a prerequisite for digital transformation Warren Buffet thinks highly of Jeff Bezos, Amazon's
Honor Band 3 now available in 2 new vibrant colorsby Anushruti Singh July 31, 2017
Recently launched Honor Band 3 is being touted as a bestseller amongst the other bands. Now you can buy Honor Band 3 in two new colors. These two new vibrant
“Knowlarity is my safest billion dollar idea”: CEO & Founder, Ambarish Guptaby Suksham Sharma July 11, 2017
Author by Anushruti Singh Ambarish Gupta, CEO and Founder of Gurgaon-based cloud telephony startup Knowlarity Communications shared his startup journey in an interactive session. Ambarish is a graduate in Computer Science
Exclusive on Amazon, Honor 6X gets new Price Tagby Suksham Sharma June 12, 2017
Honor, Huawei's e-brand for digital natives, recently announced a price reduction on one of its bestselling online smartphones, the Honor 6X in India. Initially retailing at INR 12,999 (32GB) and
iMCO , Amazon Alexa Enabled Smartwatch Launched in Indiaby Raj Kumar Maurya June 9, 2017
iMCO Watch, formerly known as CoWatch is an intelligent, voice-activated personal assistant that leverage cutting-edge technology for outstanding performance. Designed for a smarter way of life, the watch is a
Amazon and Facebook declares DocsApp as Medical App Of The Yearby Jyoti Bhagat June 7, 2017
DocsApp has been declared as the medical app of the year in the emerging apps category. The award was presented by Amazon in association with Facebook and Sequoia capital. The
Daiwa Launches D32C3GL 32inch Toughened Glass TV at Rs.12, 999/-by Mayank Shishodia May 17, 2017
Compelled by the undying passion for technology, Daiwa committed to bring the latest technology to India at budgeted prices; announces the launch of its newest LED TV – D32C3GL with
Next gen Moto G5 Arrives at the price of 11999by Ashok Pandey April 4, 2017
Motorola announces the availability of its next-gen smartphone Moto G5. The phone has 3 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It will be available from tonight on Amazon
nubia Brings Premium Camera Phone Z11 MINI S at 17kby Ashok Pandey March 20, 2017
nubia brings Z11 MINI S premium camera phone in India in an exclusive partnership with Amazon. The new mobile comes with a vibrant full HD display and a DSLR-level camera
Five Apps any SME Can Safely Move to the Cloudby Adeesh Sharma March 15, 2017
A CXO at any mid-sized enterprise is looking at the cloud to digitally transform his enterprise. Public clouds such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform offer
Meet Amazon Chime, the New Unified Communications Service from AWSby Adeesh Sharma February 14, 2017
Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company announced Amazon Chime, a new unified communications service that makes meetings easier and more efficient than ever before. With Amazon Chime, customers
Heartache for Flipkart, Huawei Honor 6X to be Amazon Exclusiveby Sidharth Shekhar January 11, 2017
Huawei Honor 6X will be Amazon exclusive. This is the first exclusive tie-up between Huawei and Amazon and the company will start selling Honor 6X smartphones in the last week