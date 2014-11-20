Tag "Amazon"

Karbonn Introduces Titanium Jumbo 2
News & Launches

Karbonn Introduces Titanium Jumbo 2

by February 16, 2018

Karbonn Mobiles is set to launch its latest offering – Titanium Jumbo 2. Bundled with Airtel cashback offer of INR 2000, this smartphone will be available at an effective price of …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Amazon Announces Availability of Amazon Echo Dot, Echo & Echo Plus In Indian Markets
News

Amazon Announces Availability of Amazon Echo Dot, Echo & Echo Plus In Indian Markets

by February 15, 2018

Amazon has announced the accessibility and availability of Amazon Echo Dot, Echo Plus and Echo in India. Now, the consumers don’t require an invitation to get these amazing speakers from …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Mivi Introduces Bluetooth earphones ‘Conquer’ in India
News

Mivi Introduces Bluetooth earphones ‘Conquer’ in India

by January 22, 2018

Mivi has launched Conquer, an all-new pair of wireless Bluetooth earphones at Rs 3,299. The device is exclusively available on Amazon for the moment but will be available on most …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Huawei Introduces Best In Class Honor Band A2
News & Launches

Huawei Introduces Best In Class Honor Band A2

by January 8, 2018

Honor introduces the Honor Band A2. The band with amazing features debuts in India. Expandings its wearable collection, the Honor Band A2, will be specifically available on Amazon starting 8th …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Akaso Introduces Wifi Sports Action Camera To India
News & Launches Other Products

Akaso Introduces Wifi Sports Action Camera To India

by December 19, 2017

Akaso has launched a WiFi Sports Action Camera in India. It is the Best Seller camera on Amazon in the USA. The 4K Ultra HD Action Camera AKASO EK7000 gives …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Asus Zenfone Max Is Now Available At Exciting New Price
News smartphones

Asus Zenfone Max Is Now Available At Exciting New Price

by October 5, 2017

ASUS announced attractive price reductions for its most power-packed smartphone Zenfone Max (ZC550KL).  Zenfone Max (ZC550KL), is now available for INR 7,999, which was earlier priced at INR 8,999. ZenFone Max …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Bring memories to life with HP Sprocket
News & Launches Printers and MFDs

Bring memories to life with HP Sprocket

by September 15, 2017

HP Inc. launched the HP Sprocket Photo Printer for millennials and photography lovers, passionate about capturing memories in their day-to-day life through smartphones. The pocket-sized photo printer allows users to …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Storm, a Smart Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker in 1,899 Rs
News & Launches

Storm, a Smart Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker in 1,899 Rs

by August 3, 2017

Power bank manufacturer, Pebble has intoduced a new multi functional speaker named Storm. Packed with a robust feature-set, this device is the best on offer under its category with a minimal …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Break your monolith to bring IT strategy closer to Cloud Migration
News

Break your monolith to bring IT strategy closer to Cloud Migration

by August 1, 2017

Author: Sachin Mengi, Director, Technology, Sapient Global Markets Polylith Architecture, a prerequisite for digital transformation Warren Buffet thinks highly of Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Honor Band 3 now available in 2 new vibrant colors
News & Launches

Honor Band 3 now available in 2 new vibrant colors

by July 31, 2017

Recently launched Honor Band 3 is being touted as a bestseller amongst the other bands. Now you can buy Honor Band 3 in two new colors. These two  new vibrant …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
“Knowlarity is my safest billion dollar idea”: CEO & Founder, Ambarish Gupta
News

“Knowlarity is my safest billion dollar idea”: CEO & Founder, Ambarish Gupta

by July 11, 2017

Author by Anushruti Singh Ambarish Gupta, CEO and Founder of Gurgaon-based cloud telephony startup Knowlarity Communications shared his startup journey in an interactive session. Ambarish is a  graduate in Computer Science …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Exclusive on Amazon, Honor 6X gets new Price Tag
Features News & Launches smartphones

Exclusive on Amazon, Honor 6X gets new Price Tag

by June 12, 2017

Honor, Huawei’s e-brand for digital natives, recently announced a price reduction on one of its bestselling online smartphones, the Honor 6X in India. Initially retailing at INR 12,999 (32GB) and …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
iMCO , Amazon Alexa Enabled Smartwatch Launched in India
News News & Launches

iMCO , Amazon Alexa Enabled Smartwatch Launched in India

by June 9, 2017

iMCO Watch, formerly known as CoWatch is an intelligent, voice-activated personal assistant that leverage cutting-edge technology for outstanding performance. Designed for a smarter way of life, the watch is a …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Amazon and Facebook declares DocsApp as Medical App Of The Year
News OS & Apps

Amazon and Facebook declares DocsApp as Medical App Of The Year

by June 7, 2017

DocsApp has been declared as the medical app of the year in the emerging apps category. The award was presented by Amazon in association with Facebook and Sequoia capital. The …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Daiwa Launches D32C3GL 32inch Toughened Glass TV at Rs.12, 999/-
TVs & Display

Daiwa Launches D32C3GL 32inch Toughened Glass TV at Rs.12, 999/-

by May 17, 2017

Compelled by the undying passion for technology, Daiwa committed to bring the latest technology to India at budgeted prices; announces the launch of its newest LED TV – D32C3GL with …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Next gen Moto G5 Arrives at the price of 11999
News News & Launches

Next gen Moto G5 Arrives at the price of 11999

by April 4, 2017

Motorola announces the availability of its next-gen smartphone Moto G5. The phone has 3 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It will be available from tonight on Amazon …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
nubia Brings Premium Camera Phone Z11 MINI S at 17k
News News & Launches

nubia Brings Premium Camera Phone Z11 MINI S at 17k

by March 20, 2017

nubia brings Z11 MINI S premium camera phone in India in an exclusive partnership with Amazon. The new mobile comes with a vibrant full HD display and a DSLR-level camera …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Five Apps any SME Can Safely Move to the Cloud
Advice Cloud Computing IT Infrastructure Hardware & Software SMEs

Five Apps any SME Can Safely Move to the Cloud

by March 15, 2017

A CXO at any mid-sized enterprise is looking at the cloud to digitally transform his enterprise. Public clouds such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform offer …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Meet Amazon Chime, the New Unified Communications Service from AWS
IT Infrastructure Hardware IT Infrastructure Hardware & Software IT Infrastructure Software News News & Launches Tech Explained

Meet Amazon Chime, the New Unified Communications Service from AWS

by February 14, 2017

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com company announced Amazon Chime, a new unified communications service that makes meetings easier and more efficient than ever before. With Amazon Chime, customers …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Heartache for Flipkart, Huawei Honor 6X to be Amazon Exclusive
News

Heartache for Flipkart, Huawei Honor 6X to be Amazon Exclusive

by January 11, 2017

Huawei Honor 6X will be Amazon exclusive. This is the first exclusive tie-up between Huawei and Amazon and the company will start selling Honor 6X smartphones in the last week …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]