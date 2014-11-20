Tag "Ambrane"

Ambrane Introduces ‘Rugged Power Bank’ WP11 for the Adventure Traveler
News & Launches

by February 20, 2018

Ambrane brings the range of innovative devices, with the launch of its first rugged Power Bank WP11 exclusively designed for the Adventure Traveler. Designed for outdoor enthusiasts and suitable for every …

Ambrane Launches WH-11 Headphone
News News & Launches

by January 12, 2018

Ambrane announces the launch newest WH-11 Headphones. It gives you a picture-perfect blend of comfort, quality, and style. Sounds hefty, doesn’t it? However, this won’t cost you an arm or …

Ambrane Introduces 30 new Audio Products
News & Launches Other Products

by December 12, 2017

In a world where every latest audio device that hits the market sports the same fundamental shape, one speaker has dared to reject the tube and cuddle the cube. Ambrane further plans to …

Ambrane launches India’s first 3 in 1 Speaker – Torch Power Bank
News Other Products

by November 1, 2017

Ambrane one of the leading IT brands in computer peripherals & Mobile accessories further brings the range of innovative devices with the launch of its latest 3in1 ‘PST-11 Speaker – Torch Power Bank’, it’ll …

Ambrane launches India’s first Credit Card card Holder Power Bank ‘PCH-11’
News Other Products

by October 5, 2017

Ambrane announces launch of its newest Credit Card /business card Holder Power Bank ‘PCH-11’ 2500mAh, a complete must have for your business meetings. Priced at Rs. 1599/- the power bank comes …

The Launch of Smartwatch ASW Announced by Ambrane
News & Launches Other Products

by September 11, 2017

Ambrane strengthens its presence in wearable Market with the launch of its latest ASW-11 Smartwatch. Pushing the boundaries of the traditional art of watchmaking along with the touch of Technology, …

Ambrane launches its 20000mAh PP2000 Plush Series Power Bank @ 1999/-
News & Launches

by June 14, 2017

Ambrane India announces launch of its newest heavy duty 20000mAh PP2000 Plush Series Power Bank. Priced at Rs. 1999/- the power bank’s high power capacity makes it great for charging multiple …

Ambrane’s first Qualcomm Power Bank ‘PQ-800’
News News & Launches

by March 27, 2017

Ambrane India announces its first ‘Qualcomm quick charging Power Bank – PQ800’ with intelligent fast charging technology that lets you experience up to 75% faster charging than traditional solutions. The …

Ambrane India announces AQ11 Tablet with 3G at Rs. 7999
News News & Launches

by January 27, 2017

  Ambrane announces its newest ‘AQ 11 Tablet’, a value driven tablet which promises a dexterous performance both, in terms of features and applications, resulting in an unrivaled performing star. Equipped with host of …

Ambrane Brings Power Bank Series: Plush with PP 1500 (15000mAh) only at 4K
News News & Launches

by December 14, 2016

Do you always keep losing your USB Charging wire every now and then? Ambrane India announces its newest 15,000mAh PP-1500under its Plush Series. Ideal for entertainment or business, PP1500 comes …

Ambrane P-1122 Review: A Powerful Power Bank with Capacity to Charge Three Devices Simultaneously
Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews

by July 11, 2016

Ambrane’s new power bank P-1122 has 10000 mAh capacity and comes with three USB ports and one rotatable LED torch. This can charge up to 3 devices at …

