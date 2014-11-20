Tag "AMD Ryzen"
ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Strix GL702ZCby PCQ Bureau March 8, 2018
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announces Strix GL702ZC, world's first gaming laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen eight-core processor with multithreading technology for unstoppable gaming performance. This gaming beast is available at Flipkart for Pre-order.
COMPUTEX 2017: QNAP Unveils World’s First Ryzen-based NASby Jyoti Bhagat June 1, 2017
Amidst the cutting-edge innovations in NAS, networking, and IoT presented by QNAP Systems, Inc. at COMPUTEX 2017, the announcement of the world's first AMD Ryzen-based NAS took center stage and