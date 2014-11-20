Tag "AMD Ryzen"

ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Strix GL702ZC
by March 8, 2018

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announces Strix GL702ZC, world’s first gaming laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen eight-core processor with multithreading technology for unstoppable gaming performance. This gaming beast is available at Flipkart for Pre-order. The ROG Strix …

COMPUTEX 2017: QNAP Unveils World’s First Ryzen-based NAS
by June 1, 2017

Amidst the cutting-edge innovations in NAS, networking, and IoT presented by QNAP Systems, Inc. at COMPUTEX 2017, the announcement of the world’s first AMD Ryzen-based NAS took center stage and …

