Tag "amd"
Tech-Developments to Transform Our Digital World in 2018by Ashok Pandey January 18, 2018
2017 has been a remarkable year that’s brought continued growth and awareness. We expect the new year 2018 to be filled with new excitements and innovations. But, there’s still a common …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
“With Ryzen Pro, we can only go up in India”- AMDby Jyoti Bhagat December 19, 2017
In a one on one with PC Quest, Matthew Zielinski – Corporate Vice President and General Manager, WW MNC Sales, AMD shares the roadmap of processor development in AMD’s new product Ryzen …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD RX 570 Reviewby Ashok Pandey December 6, 2017
AMD’s new mid-range RX 570 is designed to handle Full HD games at high performance but affordable price. The Rx 570 is also based on the Polaris technology used in …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD Ryzen PRO Processors for Enterprise Workloads Launched in Indiaby PCQ Bureau November 8, 2017
AMD Ryzen PRO desktop processors, AMD showcased its new product line-up in New Delhi. The Ryzen PRO processors bring reliability, security, and performance to address the demands of today’s enterprise …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD Radeon RX Vega and Radeon Packs Gaming card for PC Gaming Experiencesby Ashok Pandey July 31, 2017
AMD launched the Radeon RX Vega family of GPUs with forward-looking technologies that punch well above their weight, Radeon RX Vega graphics cards mark AMD’s return to the enthusiast-class gaming …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD Ryzen 3 Processors Mainstream Desktop Lineupby Ashok Pandey July 28, 2017
Building off a momentous introduction of the AMD “Zen” core architecture, named “Best New Technology” by independent reviewers around the globe. AMD today released two models of its mainstream-priced, high-efficiency …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD Completes Ryzen Mainstream Desktop Lineup with the Release of Ryzen 3 Processorsby Raj Kumar Maurya July 28, 2017
AMD released two models of its mainstream-priced, high-efficiency AMD Ryzen 3 desktop processor — the AMD Ryzen 3 1300X and AMD Ryzen 3 1200 CPUs. The two Ryzen 3 processors …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD Exhibits PC Innovation Leadership at Computex 2017by Ankit Parashar June 1, 2017
AMD has showcased the power of its upcoming Ryzen and Radeon products during its press conference at COMPUTEX TAIPEI 2017. The company delivered a series of never-before-seen product demonstrations, showed …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD Unveils EPYC Processor Brand for high-performanceby Jyoti Bhagat May 17, 2017
AMD has ushered in a new era for high-performance server processors and the datacenter with EPYC. With its high core count, superior memory bandwidth, and unparalleled support for high-speed input/output …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics Card with a Refined 2nd-Gen Polaris Architectureby Ashok Pandey April 19, 2017
AMD introduces the Radeon RX 500 series, a new line of graphics cards with a refined 2nd generation Polaris architecture. The Radeon RX 500 series was designed specifically for system upgrades, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD Ryzen5 CPUs To Be Available for Desktop PCs Starting April 11by Adeesh Sharma March 16, 2017
AMD announced Ryzen5 desktop processors will launch worldwide on April 11, 2017. Aimed primarily at gamers and creators, the new Ryzen5 processors feature the powerful and efficient “Zen” architecture in …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD Previews ‘Naples’ Server Processor With Zen x86 Processing Engine and Upto 32 Coresby Adeesh Sharma March 8, 2017
AMD took a significant step into the server and datacenter market with its most detailed look yet at the upcoming high-performance CPU for servers, codenamed “Naples”. Purpose-built to scale across …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD’ New Innovation to Compete Intel: AMD Ryzen 7by Ashok Pandey February 23, 2017
AMD announces the global launch of AMD Ryzen 7 desktop processors, with pre-orders starting Feb 22 from more than 180 global etailers and boutique OEMs, to the delight of PC …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD Radeon FreeSync 2 Technology Brings High Dynamic Range Gaming to Advanced PC Displaysby Ashok Pandey January 4, 2017
AMD brings Radeon FreeSync 2 technology; Qualifying FreeSync 2 monitors will harness low-latency, high-brightness pixels, excellent black levels, and a wide colour gamut to display High Dynamic Range (HDR) content. …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD PowerColor Radeon RX 470 Red Devil 4GB Review: A Great Option For Gamers Available At Affordable Priceby Ashok Pandey November 24, 2016
If you are a gamer, a powerful GPU is the prominent requirement but sometimes cost also matters. The new AMD GPU comes at a decent price but what about …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD Brings Gamer Optimized Radeon RX 470 GPUby PCQ Bureau August 8, 2016
AMD launches the new Radeon RX 470, which delivers AMD’s renowned Polaris architectural DNA and an extraordinary value proposition to an even larger cross-section of the world’s most demanding gamer, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD Launches Graphics Card for CADby Ashok Pandey December 2, 2015
AMD unveils the AMD FirePro W4300 for Computer-Aided Design (CAD) performance that fits both small form factor (SFF) and tower workstations. The AMD FirePro W4300 card expertly integrates a GPU …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD Ushers in a New Era of PC Gaming by introducing World’s First Graphics Family with Revolutionary HBM Technologyby Ashok Pandey June 17, 2015
AMD ushered in a new era of PC gaming, unveiling its line of next-generation AMD Radeon graphics cards at a live webcast held in Los Angeles and …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
AMD unveiled the next gen. Radeon graphic cardsby Rohit Arora June 17, 2015
AMD today unveiled its next-generation AMD Radeon graphics cards at a live webcast held in Los Angeles and broadcast to thousands of gamers around the world, joined by industry giants Microsoft, EA …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Enhance Your PC experience with Modern Desktop Processorsby Ashok Pandey June 4, 2015
AMD introduced the latest addition to its line of desktop A-Series processors, the A10-7870K APU, a refresh to the existing line of processors codenamed “Kaveri”. The A10-7870K delivers a best-in-class …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]