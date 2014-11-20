Tag "Android"
Facebook Messenger Lite Gets Video Chat Featureby Jagrati Rakheja March 8, 2018
Facebook Messenger Lite app rolls out video chat feature for Android. The video chat feature now makes Messenger Lite a complete app. As its name suggests, it is a slimmed-down …Read More
Microsoft Is Updating Skype For Low-End Android Phonesby PCQ Bureau March 5, 2018
Microsoft, the software giant has recently announced that it is rolling out an updated version of Skype for Android phones. These are those Android phones that run on an older …Read More
Unocoin Introduces Multi-Cryptoasset Exchangeby PCQ Bureau February 22, 2018
Unocoin has now launched a new order-based trading feature on its platform as part of a suite of updates on its iOS and Android application. The new feature on the platform is …Read More
WhatsApp Beta Has A New Feature For Android and Windows Phone Usersby Jagrati Rakheja February 21, 2018
WhatsApp has a new feature for its Android and Windows Phone users. The feature is known as Group Description. With this, the user will be able to add a description …Read More
Nokia 6 2018 will be Launching in China, Todayby Jagrati Rakheja January 5, 2018
Today, HMD Global is anticipated to launch the improved version of the original Nokia 6 in China. The Nokia 6 2018 launch set today, lately leaked in a TENAA certification …Read More
Cadyce Introduces Wireless Chargers for iPhone & Androidby PCQ Bureau January 2, 2018
Cadyce launches a wireless charger for Android and Apple smartphones this January 2018. The charger has a 1M cable to charge the mobile phone after 5 full charges. Present smartphones, which …Read More
Hotstar – The Most Entertaining Apps of 2017 by Google Playby PCQ Bureau December 5, 2017
Hotstar has been named in the Most Entertaining Apps of 2017by Google Play, the largest global app store for Android mobile devices. Google Play's Best of 2017 is the annual round-up …Read More
Daiwa announces the launch of its latest Smart Android TVby PCQ Bureau November 15, 2017
Daiwa announces the launch of its newest 32inch Smart TV "D32C4S" equipped with a host of functionalities, impressive pictures and a super slim design, that not only upgrades your living …Read More
“KEYone is the world’s most secure Android phone”by Anushruti Singh September 28, 2017
Hardip Singh, Executive Director, Optiemus Infracom, the licensee of Blackberry speaks about KEYone and the iconic brand's future plans in IndiaRead More
Smartphone app be the best medical advisers for Womenby Suksham Sharma July 21, 2017
A young Kashmiri woman who was unable to conceive for the last seven years has got pregnant after receiving medical advices from doctors of Sir Ganga Ram hospital on a …Read More
Global Mobile adoption likely to reach 70 % by 2022by Suksham Sharma July 18, 2017
Buoyed by rising mobile adoption in the Asia-Pacific region especially in India and China, mobile penetration globally should reach 70 percent by 2022 almost double the total number of users …Read More
Now play your PC Games on Android with LiquidSky’s latest versionby Suksham Sharma July 12, 2017
LiquidSky, a cloud gaming platform, has recently released a revamped Android app called LiquidSky 2.0, which will help mobile gamers to play their PC games on mobile phones operating on Android OS. The …Read More
Firefox Focus New to Android, Blocks Annoying Ads and Protects Your Privacyby Raj Kumar Maurya July 4, 2017
Last year, Mozilla introduced Firefox Focus, a new browser for the iPhone and iPad, designed to be fast, simple and always private. A lot has happened since November; and more than …Read More
Truecaller Launches Flash Messaging on iOSby Suksham Sharma July 3, 2017
Truecaller recently rolled out its latest update to iOS, bringing Flash Messaging to iPhones. With a simple swipe and tap, Flash Messaging is a shorthand way for users to communicate …Read More
MediaTek Launches Chipset Supporting the Google Assistant and Android Thingsby Suksham Sharma May 18, 2017
MediaTek recently introduced its newest full-featured chipset designed to enable Voice Assistant Devices (VADs) and smart speakers, including the Google Assistant. MediaTek also announced support for MT8516 based Android Things pre-certified …Read More
Quick Heal detected millions of malware samples on Windows and on Android platform in Q1 2017by Mayank Shishodia May 8, 2017
According to Quick Heal Threat Report for Q1 2017, about 295 million malware samples were blocked on the systems of Quick Heal users. February clocked the highest number of detection. …Read More
Android Devices Top Target for Malware Attacks and Unwanted Applications: Sophos Reportby Sidharth Shekhar May 3, 2017
In the recently announced Sophos' 2017 malware forecast the researchers explored the specific malware designed for Android devices. Sophos analysis systems processed more than 8.5m suspicious Android applications in 2016. More than …Read More
KineMaster for iPhone Finally Released on the App Storeby Sidharth Shekhar May 2, 2017
KineMaster, a professional video editing app developed by NexStreaming, has been released on the App Store. KineMaster, which made its debut on Google Play at the end of 2013, received …Read More
Acer Leap Ware Smartwatch: A Modern, Circular Design Encloses A Feature-Packed Wearableby Ashok Pandey April 28, 2017
Acer announces its Leap Ware smart fitness watch at its next@acer global press conference in New York. This sleek smartwatch expands the company's range of smart devices that integrates seamlessly …Read More
Google Play Music Subscription Launched in India at Rs. 89 Per Monthby Sidharth Shekhar April 6, 2017
Google India today announced the launch of Google Play Music subscription in India, offering music lovers a fresh take on streaming that is smarter, easier and uses little data. Google …Read More