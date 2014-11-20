Tag "Android"

Facebook Messenger Lite Gets Video Chat Feature
News

Facebook Messenger Lite Gets Video Chat Feature

by March 8, 2018

Facebook Messenger Lite app rolls out video chat feature for Android. The video chat feature now makes Messenger Lite a complete app. As its name suggests, it is a slimmed-down …

Microsoft Is Updating Skype For Low-End Android Phones
News

Microsoft Is Updating Skype For Low-End Android Phones

by March 5, 2018

Microsoft, the software giant has recently announced that it is rolling out an updated version of Skype for Android phones. These are those Android phones that run on an older …

Unocoin Introduces Multi-Cryptoasset Exchange
News & Launches

Unocoin Introduces Multi-Cryptoasset Exchange

by February 22, 2018

Unocoin has now launched a new order-based trading feature on its platform as part of a suite of updates on its iOS and Android application. The new feature on the platform is …

WhatsApp Beta Has A New Feature For Android and Windows Phone Users
News

WhatsApp Beta Has A New Feature For Android and Windows Phone Users

by February 21, 2018

WhatsApp has a new feature for its Android and Windows Phone users. The feature is known as Group Description. With this, the user will be able to add a description …

Nokia 6 2018 will be Launching in China, Today
News

Nokia 6 2018 will be Launching in China, Today

by January 5, 2018

Today, HMD Global is anticipated to launch the improved version of the original Nokia 6 in China. The Nokia 6 2018 launch set today, lately leaked in a TENAA certification …

Cadyce Introduces Wireless Chargers for iPhone & Android
News & Launches

Cadyce Introduces Wireless Chargers for iPhone & Android

by January 2, 2018

Cadyce launches a wireless charger for Android and Apple smartphones this January 2018. The charger has a 1M cable to charge the mobile phone after 5 full charges. Present smartphones, which …

Hotstar – The Most Entertaining Apps of 2017 by Google Play
Entertainment News

Hotstar – The Most Entertaining Apps of 2017 by Google Play

by December 5, 2017

Hotstar has been named in the Most Entertaining Apps of 2017by Google Play, the largest global app store for Android mobile devices. Google Play’s Best of 2017 is the annual round-up …

Daiwa announces the launch of its latest Smart Android TV
Entertainment News Other Products

Daiwa announces the launch of its latest Smart Android TV

by November 15, 2017

Daiwa announces the launch of its newest 32inch Smart TV “D32C4S” equipped with a host of functionalities, impressive pictures and a super slim design, that not only upgrades your living …

"KEYone is the world's most secure Android phone"
smartphones Tech & Trends

“KEYone is the world’s most secure Android phone”

by September 28, 2017

Hardip Singh, Executive Director, Optiemus Infracom, the licensee of Blackberry speaks about KEYone and the iconic brand’s future plans in India

Smartphone app be the best medical advisers for Women
News

Smartphone app be the best medical advisers for Women

by July 21, 2017

A young Kashmiri woman who was unable to conceive for the last seven years has got pregnant after receiving medical advices from doctors of Sir Ganga Ram hospital on a …

Global Mobile adoption likely to reach 70 % by 2022
News

Global Mobile adoption likely to reach 70 % by 2022

by July 18, 2017

Buoyed by rising mobile adoption in the Asia-Pacific region especially in India and China, mobile penetration globally should reach 70 percent by 2022 almost double the total number of users …

Now play your PC Games on Android with LiquidSky's latest version
Mobile Apps News

Now play your PC Games on Android with LiquidSky’s latest version

by July 12, 2017

LiquidSky, a cloud gaming platform, has recently released a revamped Android app called LiquidSky 2.0, which will help mobile gamers to play their PC games on mobile phones operating on Android OS. The …

Firefox Focus New to Android, Blocks Annoying Ads and Protects Your Privacy
News News & Launches

Firefox Focus New to Android, Blocks Annoying Ads and Protects Your Privacy

by July 4, 2017

Last year, Mozilla introduced Firefox Focus, a new browser for the iPhone and iPad, designed to be fast, simple and always private. A lot has happened since November; and more than …

Truecaller Launches Flash Messaging on iOS
Uncategorized

Truecaller Launches Flash Messaging on iOS

by July 3, 2017

Truecaller recently rolled out its latest update to iOS, bringing Flash Messaging to iPhones. With a simple swipe and tap, Flash Messaging is a shorthand way for users to communicate …

MediaTek Launches Chipset Supporting the Google Assistant and Android Things
News & Launches

MediaTek Launches Chipset Supporting the Google Assistant and Android Things

by May 18, 2017

MediaTek recently introduced its newest full-featured chipset designed to enable Voice Assistant Devices (VADs) and smart speakers, including the Google Assistant. MediaTek also announced support for MT8516 based Android Things pre-certified …

Quick Heal detected millions of malware samples on Windows and on Android platform in Q1 2017
Security Software

Quick Heal detected millions of malware samples on Windows and on Android platform in Q1 2017

by May 8, 2017

According to Quick Heal Threat Report for Q1 2017, about 295 million malware samples were blocked on the systems of Quick Heal users. February clocked the highest number of detection. …

Android Devices Top Target for Malware Attacks and Unwanted Applications: Sophos Report
News Survey Reports Trends Watch

Android Devices Top Target for Malware Attacks and Unwanted Applications: Sophos Report

by May 3, 2017

In the recently announced Sophos’ 2017 malware forecast the researchers explored the specific malware designed for Android devices. Sophos analysis systems processed more than 8.5m suspicious Android applications in 2016. More than …

KineMaster for iPhone Finally Released on the App Store
Mobile Apps News & Launches smartphones Tech & Trends

KineMaster for iPhone Finally Released on the App Store

by May 2, 2017

KineMaster, a professional video editing app developed by NexStreaming, has been released on the App Store. KineMaster, which made its debut on Google Play at the end of 2013, received …

Acer Leap Ware Smartwatch: A Modern, Circular Design Encloses A Feature-Packed Wearable
News News & Launches

Acer Leap Ware Smartwatch: A Modern, Circular Design Encloses A Feature-Packed Wearable

by April 28, 2017

Acer announces its Leap Ware smart fitness watch at its next@acer global press conference in New York. This sleek smartwatch expands the company’s range of smart devices that integrates seamlessly …

Google Play Music Subscription Launched in India at Rs. 89 Per Month
News & Launches

Google Play Music Subscription Launched in India at Rs. 89 Per Month

by April 6, 2017

Google India today announced the launch of Google Play Music subscription in India, offering music lovers a fresh take on streaming that is smarter, easier and uses little data. Google …

