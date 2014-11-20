Tag "app"
Digital Identity App Yoti Launches In India To Make ID Verification Simplerby PCQ Bureau February 28, 2018
Yoti, a digital identity app, launches in India. The company's on a mission to become the world's trusted identity system; helping consumers and businesses fighting back against the growing …
Redmorph forays in India with Privacy and Security Appby PCQ Bureau January 22, 2018
After its launch in the U.S., Pittsburgh-based Redmorph, announced its foray into the Indian market with 'The Ultimate Privacy and Security Solution', its comprehensive privacy and security app for Indian …
This app can save your life in case of an emergencyby Jyoti Bhagat August 22, 2017
Imagine the Google app, but with an option to seek help from anyone within a 500m radius in case of an emergency. GPS Directory, developed by city-based CMC Group, allows …
Smartphone app be the best medical advisers for Womenby Suksham Sharma July 21, 2017
A young Kashmiri woman who was unable to conceive for the last seven years has got pregnant after receiving medical advices from doctors of Sir Ganga Ram hospital on a …
Live.me Bridges Hollywood and Bollywood with Hindi Live Broadcasting Appby Raj Kumar Maurya July 21, 2017
Cheetah Mobile Inc., the mobile utility and content app developer, is launching a localized Hindi version of its live broadcasting app Live.me for its ever-growing user base in India. …
Facial Mouse App To Control Smartphone with Your Faceby Raj Kumar Maurya July 10, 2017
Vodafone India launched an innovative app called EVA Facial Mouse which allows you to control your smart phone with your face. The app was developed by Vodafone Spain Foundation for helping disabled …
Cheetah Mobile launches Live.me in Indiaby Raj Kumar Maurya May 25, 2017
Cheetah Mobile rolled out Live.me, a live broadcasting platform. Live.me provides an experience to Indian users with strong localization both in features and access to their favorite social …
Gradeup Mobile App Reviewby Ashok Pandey May 11, 2017
Are you preparing for exams? The digital era brings most of the things closer to you as well as free. You don't only require good stuff to read also you …
Matrix Launches ‘Travel Companion App’by Raj Kumar Maurya April 20, 2017
Matrix Cellular, the country specific SIM card provider, announced its foray into a multi-services travel app, Matrix Travel Companion App'. Travel Companion is a brand new mobile application centered around …
Doctor Insta: A Solution To Your Health Care Problemsby Raj Kumar Maurya March 7, 2017
Our hectic lifestyle makes it difficult for many of us to visit a doctor for consultation — unless it becomes essential. The free Doctor Insta app solves this issue by …
Flight Travellers Breathe Easy: The All New ixigo Flights App Is Hereby Raj Kumar Maurya January 23, 2017
Ixigo has launched an all new version of its already popular Flights app. Available on both android & iOS, the app is packed with a host of new features, developed …
Google Primer: A Free Mobile App To Teach Digital Marketing Skillsby Raj Kumar Maurya January 4, 2017
There are 68% of the total 51 million small and mid-sized businesses in India that are yet to adopt digital platforms for business growth. Making announcements to make them digitally …
MedRecordz – Health Records Review: Accumulate all your health records digitally at one placeby Raj Kumar Maurya January 3, 2017
When everything is becoming digital then why not your health records. It might be a little bit hectic to visit your doctor with a number of labs reports or prescription slips. …
Unocoin Launches Bitcoin Mobile App on iOS and Androidby Sonam Yadav November 28, 2016
Unocoin announces the launch of its new mobile app for both iOS and Android devices. Developed by Unocoin, the app will allow consumers to buy, sell, send, receive and store …
TVS Motor Launches IRIDE- An Augmented Riding Experience For Customersby Ashok Pandey November 23, 2016
TVS Motor Company announces IRIDE, an intelligent, intuitive automobile post sales and service smartphone application to enhance the riding experience for customers. IRIDE monitors the ride parameters of the vehicle …
Preserve Your Memories With The New Canvera Appby Ashok Pandey November 23, 2016
Canvera, founded in 2007, has become India's leading online photography company fulfilling people's photography needs across 1100+ cities in India and has over 17,500 photographers registered on its marketplace platform …
9Apps Shopping Plug-in Attracts 1 mn Users in Indiaby Ashok Pandey October 19, 2016
9Apps announces that over 1 million users have used its new shopping feature that was launched less than 4 week ago. 9Apps tied up with 8 top e-commerce players to …
Top Seven Apps Every Business Owner Should Useby Sidharth Shekhar September 19, 2016
The apps market has grown manifolds and by 2020, consumers are projected to spend over 101 billion U.S. dollars on mobile apps via app stores. Thirty-three years before in 1983, Steve …
Yahoo Introduces New and Improved Messenger App on Desktop for Mac and Windowsby Ashok Pandey July 29, 2016
Yahoo introduces the upgraded messenger app for Windows and Mac after the successful launch in December last year. The new platform provides a fast and easy way to send not …
How to Remove Your Number From Truecallerby Raj Kumar Maurya May 30, 2016
Truecaller is a very popular app to detect the contact details of unknown numbers. The details of any number in True caller are basically the details submitted by the Truecaller …