Apple Affirms Use Of Google Cloud To Store iCloud Users' Databy Jagrati Rakheja February 26, 2018
Apple validated that it is using Google's public cloud to save and store data for its iCloud consumers. The previous month, Apple affirmed this in its latest version of the
Apple Increases iPhone Prices and Ditches Qualcomm for Intelby Jagrati Rakheja February 5, 2018
After the FM Arun Jaitley announced the Union Budget 2018 last week wherein the customs duty on mobile phones increased from 15 percent to 20 percent, the tech giant Apple
Apple Partners With Citibank To Offer Rs 5,000 Cashback On Apple TV & Airpodsby Jagrati Rakheja January 22, 2018
Amidst the Republic Day celebration, Apple and Citibank have partnered to give the consumers a cashback of Rs 5000. The cashback offer is available on a various models of Apple
Cadyce Introduces Wireless Chargers for iPhone & Androidby PCQ Bureau January 2, 2018
Cadyce launches a wireless charger for Android and Apple smartphones this January 2018. The charger has a 1M cable to charge the mobile phone after 5 full charges. Present smartphones, which
Citi Analysts – Apple Might Obtain Netflix in 2018by Jagrati Rakheja January 2, 2018
Counter to the reports came before that Apple will introduce a new video streaming service in 2018; Analysts at Citi have stated that the iPhone maker company will most likely
PhotoFast Call Recorder launched in Indiaby PCQ Bureau November 29, 2017
PhotoFast has launched the Call Recorder. The PhotoFast Call Recorder is an all-in-one device that helps Apple users record phone calls, listen to music and expand iOS storage capacity. The versatile
Belkin Unveils Wireless Charging Pad For iPHONE 8, iPHONE 8 PLUS and iPHONE Xby Raj Kumar Maurya September 13, 2017
Belkin, today unveiled its new wireless charging pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The Boost↑Up Wireless Charging Pad provides an effortless wireless charging experience for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and
Apple Launches an Online Journal Focused on Machine Learningby Jyoti Bhagat July 21, 2017
Apple has launched a new blog- Machine Learning Journal, for highlighting its research in the area of artificial intelligence. The Cupertino giant plans to publish academic-style papers looking at new
Apple Adds Disney, Pixar Characters to Clipsby Raj Kumar Maurya July 21, 2017
Apple's easy to-to-use video creation app Clips in a major update today now allows users to include licensed characters from Disney, Pixar, adding animated graphic overlays and transitions starring faces
Gadgets & much more; Here's the Paytm Super 77 Sale that will blow your mindby Suksham Sharma July 7, 2017
People didn't get over the pre-GST sales last month and here's a new surprise for Gadget lovers with love from Paytm. Paytm has a sale called Super 77 this time. It
Apple's Siri speaker in production, may debut at WWDC 2017by Suksham Sharma June 1, 2017
Confirming previous rumours, a new Bloomberg report claims that Apple is indeed working on a Siri-based speaker to compete with the likes of Amazon Echo and Google Home. The Cupertino-based technology company has reportedly
Made in India iPhone to start this monthby Mayank Shishodia May 18, 2017
US tech giant Apple Inc on Wednesday said it is beginning initial production of a "small number" of 'iPhone SE' in Bengaluru and will start shipping to domestic customers this month. It will
Apple to upgrade MacBook this WWDCby Mayank Shishodia May 18, 2017
Apple's MacBook laptops' impressive sales over the years have been fuelled by their consistent performance and build quality. And to keep the momentum going, Apple could be upgrading their MacBook
Soon Apple may launch home speaker with Siriby Mayank Shishodia May 15, 2017
Apple is going to join the home speakers' family and is expected to launch a new home speaker with Siri just like Amazon Echo and Google Home at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. According to
ixigo Launches its Award Winning Trains App for Apple iOS Usersby Mayank Shishodia May 10, 2017
India's most popular train information app, ixigo trains will now be available for download on the app store for Apple phone users. With the Android version of the app having
CEO Tim Cook admits, Apple is 'underpenetrated' in Indiaby Mayank Shishodia May 3, 2017
Acknowledging that Apple is "underpenetrated" in India, CEO Tim Cook has said the US tech giant is strengthening its local presence in the country and is optimistic about its future given the fast-growing
Android Devices Top Target for Malware Attacks and Unwanted Applications: Sophos Reportby Sidharth Shekhar May 3, 2017
In the recently announced Sophos' 2017 malware forecast the researchers explored the specific malware designed for Android devices. Sophos analysis systems processed more than 8.5m suspicious Android applications in 2016. More than
KineMaster for iPhone Finally Released on the App Storeby Sidharth Shekhar May 2, 2017
KineMaster, a professional video editing app developed by NexStreaming, has been released on the App Store. KineMaster, which made its debut on Google Play at the end of 2013, received
Samsung Leads the Global Smartphone Market Followed by Apple: IDCby Sidharth Shekhar May 1, 2017
According to preliminary results from the IDC Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, phone companies shipped a total of 347.4 million smartphones worldwide in the first quarter of 2017 (1Q17).
Apple's New 9.7-inch iPad with Retina Display Launchedby Sidharth Shekhar March 21, 2017
Apple today updated its most popular-sized iPad, featuring a brighter 9.7-inch Retina display at a starting price of $329 (US) which roughly translates to Rs 21,400. iPad features a bright Retina