Tag "Artificial Intelligence"
Artificial Intelligence Transforming the Digital Payments Landscapeby Ashok Pandey February 21, 2018
The Boston Consulting Group report has projected that digital payments in India will reach $500 billion by 2020 and more than 50% of all internet users will be actively using …Read More
Gartner: 10 Uses For AI-Powered Smartphonesby PCQ Bureau January 4, 2018
According to Gartner, Inc., characteristics of Artificial intelligence (AI) would become a significant product differentiator for smartphone vendors, which would assist them to obtain new consumers whilst maintaining the present …Read More
How Chatbots Can Help Insurers Drive Customer Interaction?by PCQ Bureau December 26, 2017
Authored By Srini Peyyalamitta, Head of Banking & Financial Services at Aspire Systems Unlike other industries, handling insurance procedures is never a piece of cake. Customers dread the idea of going …Read More
Microsoft: Artificial Intelligence, Cognitive technologies & IoT Spurring Digital Indiaby PCQ Bureau December 19, 2017
Microsoft India showcased several projects that make use of the company's cloud-based artificial intelligence, cognitive services and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies that can change the way citizens, enterprises and …Read More
The launch of Andy – the ArtBotby PCQ Bureau December 18, 2017
Meitu Inc. has managed to increase its proficiency in Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) and designed its first ever A.I. painting robot – Andy, the ArtBot. What makes Andy so unique? Unlike other …Read More
Is Facial recognition using AI the next big thing in Biometric ID?by PCQ Bureau November 16, 2017
Contributed by Navin Parti, Vice President, Q3 Technologies As technology takes center stage in every job in the world "Going Digital" becomes the …Read More
Artificial Intelligence Made Simplerby Jagrati Rakheja November 14, 2017
The world is preparing itself for another revolution in the field of technology. The revolution of Artificial Intelligence; it is not only impacting our daily routines but also business and …Read More
Engineer.ai introduces Builderby PCQ Bureau November 13, 2017
Engineer.ai launches its latest product, Builder, out of Beta. Builder combines AI with the best human teams of developers, designers and product managers globally, to offer software development at twice …Read More
ToneTag launches Audio Podby PCQ Bureau October 24, 2017
From the invention of wheels and flint stone tools to Nano-technology and artificial intelligence, man has always produced technologies and machines that make his life easier. In today's world, technology …Read More
Enterprises Approach to Machine Learningby PCQ Bureau October 4, 2017
Contributed By Ramesh Subramanian, CTO, Infogain Machine Learning—a subset of Artificial Intelligence(AI) is the latest buzzword in the technology industry …Read More
Huawei Introduces its Enterprise Intelligence Solution and Positions as an Enabler of Intelligent Worldby Anushruti Singh September 6, 2017
Organizations have been carrying out digital transformation utilizing cloud computing technology, and have entered the value creation stage now. Huawei believes that a cloud will prosper only when it helps …Read More
Quantum Begins Shipping Xcellis Workflow Storage With Veritone aiWARE Artificial Intelligence Platformby PCQ Bureau September 6, 2017
Quantum Corp. announced aiWARE for Xcellis, anon-premise and cloud version of the artificial intelligence (AI) platform from Veritone. Bringing Veritone's multi-engine AI capabilities into a Quantum StorNext -managed environment, aiWARE for …Read More
Apple Launches an Online Journal Focused on Machine Learningby Jyoti Bhagat July 21, 2017
Apple has launched a new blog- Machine Learning Journal, for highlighting its research in the area of artificial intelligence. The Cupertino giant plans to publish academic-style papers looking at new …Read More
Tech vendors Turn Focus to ‘AI washing’by Suksham Sharma July 19, 2017
Market hype and growing interest in artificial intelligence (AI) are pushing established software vendors to introduce AI into their product strategy, creating considerable confusion in the process. Analysts predict that by …Read More
Almost every software will come with AI by 2020: Surveyby Suksham Sharma July 18, 2017
Signifying the growing popularity of Artificial Intelligence (AI), global research firm Gartner has predicted that AI will be virtually pervasive in almost every new software product and service by 2020. Owing …Read More
“Robotics will take the world to high order of human skills”: Vikrant Yadav, CM India, GreyOrangeby Suksham Sharma July 17, 2017
GreyOrange is a recognised name in the robotics industry. They have forefront of warehouse automation innovation, democratising such solutions for various industries. The company's marquee solutions Butler (goods-to-person inventory storage and …Read More
How Predictive Intelligence is useful in Crime Preventionby Ashok Pandey July 14, 2017
By Tarun Wig, Co-Founder, Innefu Labs When technology reaches into the wrong hands, they misuse it to terrify the world. Nations cannot stop the flow of information, they are …Read More
Volkswagen and Nvidia to work on artificial intelligenceby Suksham Sharma June 28, 2017
German car maker Volkswagen recently said it would cooperate with US chipmaker Nvidia on deep learning software that could be used to manage traffic flows or make it easier for …Read More
IBM seeks help from developers on AI, machine learningby Suksham Sharma June 27, 2017
IBM is looking at engaging with developers in India in areas like artificial intelligence, machine learning and Internet of Things (IoT) to help them hone their skills for new technology trends. As part …Read More
Intelligence and Automation – The Rise of Another Disruptive Eraby Raj Kumar Maurya May 31, 2017
By Mr. Ramesh Subramanian, Chief Technology Officer, Infogain. This is a sentiment that echoes across the industry corridors nowadays. Technological advancements and digital transformations are drastically changing the way we do …Read More