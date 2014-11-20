Tag "Asus"
ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Strix GL702ZCby PCQ Bureau March 8, 2018
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announces Strix GL702ZC, world's first gaming laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen eight-core processor with multithreading technology for unstoppable gaming performance. This gaming beast is available at Flipkart for Pre-order. The ROG Strix
ASUS Unveils the All-New ZenFone 5 Series at MWC 2018by PCQ Bureau February 28, 2018
ASUS CEO Jerry Shen unveiled the all-new ZenFone 5 Series at a special event in the Italian Pavilion at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. The lineup includes ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone
Tech Development & Future Of Smartphones In 2018by Jagrati Rakheja February 2, 2018
2018 has many exciting tech developments in store for you. From artificial intelligence to augmented reality and from upgrading cloud storage to IoT and IIoT. The inventory of technology seems
ASUS Begins Rollout of Android 8.0 Oreoby PCQ Bureau February 1, 2018
ASUS announced a new software update for ZenFone 3 5.2 (ZE520KL) and ZenFone 3 5.5 (ZE552KL). This update brings Android 8.0 Oreo to the smartphone along with other software improvements. The
ASUS Announces NovaGo with Qualcomm and Microsoftby PCQ Bureau December 7, 2017
ASUS CEO Jerry Shen announced ASUS NovaGo (TP370) at the second annual Snapdragon Technology Summit in Maui, Hawaii. NovaGo is the world's first Gigabit
Asus Zenfone Live Is Now Available At An Exciting New Priceby PCQ Bureau December 4, 2017
ASUS announced attractive price reductions for ZenFoneLive launched earlier this year – May 2017. ZenFoneLive (ZB501KL) which was priced at INR 8,999 is now available for INR 7,999. ZenFone Live is
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Dual Cam Review: A Balanced Smartphone with Interesting new Featuresby Ashok Pandey November 10, 2017
Asus announced the next generation ZenFone series smartphones targeting selfie enthusiasts. The new Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Dual Cam, as the name suggests, comes with dual camera setup at the
Asus Rog Strix x299-E Gaming Motherboard Reviewby Raj Kumar Maurya October 25, 2017
The Asus ROG Strix X299-E Gaming is an ATX motherboard with all features you would like to expect for your a gaming machine. This summer Intel has launched it's "Skylake-X"
Asus Zenfone Max Is Now Available At Exciting New Priceby PCQ Bureau October 5, 2017
ASUS announced attractive price reductions for its most power-packed smartphone Zenfone Max (ZC550KL). Zenfone Max (ZC550KL), is now available for INR 7,999, which was earlier priced at INR 8,999. ZenFone Max
ASUS announces the ZenFone 4 Selfie Seriesby PCQ Bureau September 14, 2017
ASUS has announced the ZenFone 4 Selfie Series, Android smartphones featuring high-quality, dual front-facing cameras and intuitive yet powerful image processing software thatenables users to easily capture beautiful
ASUS India leads fan share in Best Hardware Manufacturers Pollby Ashok Pandey September 13, 2017
In an independent online polling campaign run by IGN India, for the 'Best Gaming Hardware manufacturers' during the month of August – 2017, ASUS and ASUS ROG won the polling
ASUS announces availability of ROG G701 in Indiaby PCQ Bureau September 7, 2017
Merging style, fun, functionality and gaming in a surprisingly slim and stylish laptop, ASUS announced the availability of ROG G701 in India. An extremely powerful laptop with components, which include
ASUS unveils ZenFone AR priced at Rs.49, 999by Mayank Shishodia July 13, 2017
ASUS recently launched ZenFone AR in India. First showcased at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2017, ZenFone AR is the world's first Tango-enabled and Daydream-ready smartphone, with a massive 8GB of
The Third-Gen ASUS VivoBook Max X541 Notebook is here at 31,990 INRby Ashok Pandey June 15, 2017
ASUS unveils its Third generation mainstream notebook – VivoBook Max X541/A541. The laptop is powered by latest 7th generation Intel Core i3 processors with faster 4GB DDR4 RAM running
ASUS Launches PowerMaster App for Zenfone 3 Max seriesby Mayank Shishodia June 8, 2017
Following the tremendous success of the Zenfone 3 Max series in India, ASUS, the Taiwanese leader in mobile technology, recently announced a new Software Upgrade via FOTA for the ASUS
Asus Zenfone Live Reviewby Ashok Pandey June 8, 2017
Do you love going live on social channels but fears for the quality of the video? You are not alone, there are many people who love sharing their fun moments,
ASUS Unveils Chromebook Flip C213by Mayank Shishodia June 8, 2017
ASUS today announced Chromebook Flip C213, a rugged Chrome OS-powered laptop specially designed for use in educational environments, featuring a versatile, 360°-flippable 11.6-inch touchscreen display and more than 12 hours
ASUS Sets New Global E-waste Recycling Targetby Mayank Shishodia June 6, 2017
ASUS recently announced an ambitious new target of recycling 20 percent of its global electronic waste (e-waste) — a target that it intends to reach by the year 2025. Every
ASUS Announces All-New ZenPad 10 (Z301ML/MFL) at Computexby Mayank Shishodia June 1, 2017
ASUS recently announced an all-new version of ZenPad 10 (Z301ML/MFL), a premium 10.1-inch Android tablet that combines unique styling, incredible visuals and audio, fast performance and long battery life to
ASUS unveils VivoBook Max X541 in Indiaby Mayank Shishodia June 1, 2017
ASUS recently unveiled and announced the availability of its Third generation high-performance mainstream notebook – VivoBook Max X541/A541. The laptop is powered by latest 7th generation Intel Core i3 processors with