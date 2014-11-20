Tag "Asus"

ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Strix GL702ZC
News & Launches

ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Strix GL702ZC

by March 8, 2018

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announces Strix GL702ZC, world’s first gaming laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen eight-core processor with multithreading technology for unstoppable gaming performance. This gaming beast is available at Flipkart for Pre-order. The ROG Strix …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ASUS Unveils the All-New ZenFone 5 Series at MWC 2018
News

ASUS Unveils the All-New ZenFone 5 Series at MWC 2018

by February 28, 2018

ASUS CEO Jerry Shen unveiled the all-new ZenFone 5 Series at a special event in the Italian Pavilion at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. The lineup includes ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Tech Development & Future Of Smartphones In 2018
Tech & Trends

Tech Development & Future Of Smartphones In 2018

by February 2, 2018

2018 has many exciting tech developments in store for you. From artificial intelligence to augmented reality and from upgrading cloud storage to IoT and IIoT. The inventory of technology seems …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ASUS Begins Rollout of Android 8.0 Oreo
News

ASUS Begins Rollout of Android 8.0 Oreo

by February 1, 2018

ASUS announced a new software update for ZenFone 3 5.2 (ZE520KL) and ZenFone 3 5.5 (ZE552KL). This update brings Android 8.0 Oreo to the smartphone along with other software improvements. The …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ASUS Announces NovaGo with Qualcomm and Microsoft
News & Launches Other Products

ASUS Announces NovaGo with Qualcomm and Microsoft

by December 7, 2017

ASUS CEO Jerry Shen announced ASUS NovaGo (TP370) at the second annual Snapdragon Technology Summit in Maui, Hawaii. NovaGo is the world’s first Gigabit …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Asus Zenfone Live Is Now Available At An Exciting New Price
News smartphones

Asus Zenfone Live Is Now Available At An Exciting New Price

by December 4, 2017

ASUS announced attractive price reductions for ZenFoneLive launched earlier this year – May 2017.  ZenFoneLive (ZB501KL) which was priced at INR 8,999 is now available for INR 7,999. ZenFone Live is …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Dual Cam Review: A Balanced Smartphone with Interesting new Features
Reviews smartphones

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Dual Cam Review: A Balanced Smartphone with Interesting new Features

by November 10, 2017

Asus announced the next generation ZenFone series smartphones targeting selfie enthusiasts. The new Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Dual Cam, as the name suggests, comes with dual camera setup at the …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Asus Rog Strix x299-E Gaming Motherboard Review
Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews

Asus Rog Strix x299-E Gaming Motherboard Review

by October 25, 2017

The Asus ROG Strix X299-E Gaming is an ATX motherboard with all features you would like to expect for your a gaming machine. This summer Intel has launched it’s “Skylake-X” …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Asus Zenfone Max Is Now Available At Exciting New Price
News smartphones

Asus Zenfone Max Is Now Available At Exciting New Price

by October 5, 2017

ASUS announced attractive price reductions for its most power-packed smartphone Zenfone Max (ZC550KL).  Zenfone Max (ZC550KL), is now available for INR 7,999, which was earlier priced at INR 8,999. ZenFone Max …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ASUS announces the ZenFone 4 Selfie Series
News Smartphones & Tablets

ASUS announces the ZenFone 4 Selfie Series

by September 14, 2017

ASUS has announced the ZenFone 4 Selfie Series, Android smartphones featuring high-quality, dual front-facing cameras and intuitive yet powerful image processing software thatenables users to easily capture beautiful …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ASUS India leads fan share in Best Hardware Manufacturers Poll
News News & Launches

ASUS India leads fan share in Best Hardware Manufacturers Poll

by September 13, 2017

In an independent online polling campaign run by IGN India, for the ‘Best Gaming Hardware manufacturers’ during the month of August – 2017, ASUS and ASUS ROG won the polling …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ASUS announces availability of ROG G701 in India
News

ASUS announces availability of ROG G701 in India

by September 7, 2017

Merging style, fun, functionality and gaming in a surprisingly slim and stylish laptop, ASUS announced the availability of ROG G701 in India. An extremely powerful laptop with components, which include …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ASUS unveils ZenFone AR priced at Rs.49, 999
News & Launches

ASUS unveils ZenFone AR priced at Rs.49, 999

by July 13, 2017

ASUS recently launched ZenFone AR in India. First showcased at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2017, ZenFone AR is the world’s first Tango-enabled and Daydream-ready smartphone, with a massive 8GB of …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
The Third-Gen ASUS VivoBook Max X541 Notebook is here at 31,990 INR
News News & Launches

The Third-Gen ASUS VivoBook Max X541 Notebook is here at 31,990 INR

by June 15, 2017

ASUS unveils its Third generation mainstream notebook – VivoBook Max X541/A541. The laptop is powered by latest 7th generation Intel Core i3 processors with faster 4GB DDR4 RAM running …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ASUS Launches PowerMaster App for Zenfone 3 Max series
News

ASUS Launches PowerMaster App for Zenfone 3 Max series

by June 8, 2017

Following the tremendous success of the Zenfone 3 Max series in India, ASUS, the Taiwanese leader in mobile technology, recently announced a new Software Upgrade via FOTA for the ASUS …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Asus Zenfone Live Review
Reviews smartphones Smartphones & Tablets

Asus Zenfone Live Review

by June 8, 2017

Do you love going live on social channels but fears for the quality of the video? You are not alone, there are many people who love sharing their fun moments, …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ASUS Unveils Chromebook Flip C213
News & Launches

ASUS Unveils Chromebook Flip C213

by June 8, 2017

ASUS today announced Chromebook Flip C213, a rugged Chrome OS-powered laptop specially designed for use in educational environments, featuring a versatile, 360°-flippable 11.6-inch touchscreen display and more than 12 hours …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ASUS Sets New Global E-waste Recycling Target
News

ASUS Sets New Global E-waste Recycling Target

by June 6, 2017

ASUS recently announced an ambitious new target of recycling 20 percent of its global electronic waste (e-waste) — a target that it intends to reach by the year 2025. Every …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ASUS Announces All-New ZenPad 10 (Z301ML/MFL) at Computex
News & Launches

ASUS Announces All-New ZenPad 10 (Z301ML/MFL) at Computex

by June 1, 2017

ASUS recently announced an all-new version of ZenPad 10 (Z301ML/MFL), a premium 10.1-inch Android tablet that combines unique styling, incredible visuals and audio, fast performance and long battery life to …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ASUS unveils VivoBook Max X541 in India
News & Launches

ASUS unveils VivoBook Max X541 in India

by June 1, 2017

ASUS recently unveiled and announced the availability of its Third generation high-performance mainstream notebook – VivoBook Max X541/A541. The laptop is powered by latest 7th generation Intel Core i3 processors with …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]