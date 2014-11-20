Tag "Belkin"
Belkin USB 7-Port Powered Desktop Hub Reviewby Ashok Pandey February 23, 2018
Do you have multiple devices connected to your PC and has no USB port left for another one? If the answer is yes, then you need a USB hub with …Read More
Belkin Sweeps Awards Season With Prestigious Wins At CES 2018by PCQ Bureau January 22, 2018
Belkin honoured with nine CES 2018 recognition and awards for its innovative products and continues to build its legacy and reputation for premium quality. Its newest BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging portfolio took …Read More
Belkin Reigns As Number One Third Party Brand AT CES 2018by PCQ Bureau January 9, 2018
Belkin has introduced its portfolio of mobile power products for 2018 including wireless charging solutions for various use case scenarios, USB-C power banks, and fast-charging power delivery wall chargers. Wireless Charging BOOST↑UP™Bold …Read More
Belkin Introduces Trueclear Pro-advanced Screenby PCQ Bureau November 28, 2017
Belkin announced the launch of its Trueclear Pro Advanced Screen Care (TCP) for Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 plus, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus along with Tempered Glass for …Read More
“We are the world’s most popular tech accessory brand”by Jyoti Bhagat November 10, 2017
In a one-on-one with PC Quest; Kartik Bakshi, India Head, Belkin talks the specialty of the company as an accessory brand. What are the Extension plans of Belkin in India? In terms of …Read More
Belkin Unveils Wireless Charging Pad For iPHONE 8, iPHONE 8 PLUS and iPHONE Xby Raj Kumar Maurya September 13, 2017
Belkin, today unveiled its new wireless charging pad for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The Boost↑Up Wireless Charging Pad provides an effortless wireless charging experience for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and …Read More
Belkin Lightning Audio+Charge Rockstar and Lightning to USB Cable Reviewby Raj Kumar Maurya April 20, 2017
The evolution of smartphones had given the birth of mobile accessories. A few people buy mobile accessories to just increase the look and aesthetics of their devices and some to …Read More
Belkin Road Rockstar Review: A Convenient 4-Port Car Charger to Charge Multiple Devices Simultaneously!by Ashok Pandey October 27, 2016
You are always on move and have no time to charge your smartphone or other devices, so the alternative is a car charger. Car charger has become common nowadays, yet …Read More