Tag "benq"

BenQ Introduces ZOWIE XL2411P PC e-Sports Monitor in India
News & Launches

by February 21, 2018

ZOWIE, BenQ’s eSports brand, announced the launch of ZOWIE XL2411P monitor in India to further strengthen the trusted XL series monitors for PC competitors. XL2411P provides the features of the …

BenQ Zowie Launches Gaming Monitor XL2540
News News & Launches

by November 28, 2016

BenQ launches the Zowie XL2540, an amazing and advanced gaming monitor, for the fulfillment of individual gaming experience. BenQ has been on the forefront of developing the e-Sports sector in India, …

Benq W1070+ Projector Review
Imaging Reviews

by October 21, 2015

Benq W1070+ is a small yet powerful projector to convert your living room into a cinema hall

BenQ Introduced Futuristic Projectors and Interactive Flat Panels at World DIDAC 2015 India
News News & Launches Peripherals, Components and Accessories

by September 14, 2015

BenQ has launched wide range of Interactive Flat panels and Projectors at the World DIDAC India 2015. BenQ presents Interactive Touch Displays, Classroom IQ Solutions, High Brightness Projectors and Enhancements …

BenQ unveils wide range of products at Infocomm India 2015
News News & Launches

by September 4, 2015

BenQ unveiled its pioneering product range at the InfoComm India 2015. With a strong focus on innovation, BenQ is presenting an array of products including the latest range of projectors, …

