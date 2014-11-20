Tag "benq"
BenQ Introduces ZOWIE XL2411P PC e-Sports Monitor in Indiaby PCQ Bureau February 21, 2018
ZOWIE, BenQ’s eSports brand, announced the launch of ZOWIE XL2411P monitor in India to further strengthen the trusted XL series monitors for PC competitors. XL2411P provides the features of the …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
BenQ Zowie Launches Gaming Monitor XL2540by Ashok Pandey November 28, 2016
BenQ launches the Zowie XL2540, an amazing and advanced gaming monitor, for the fulfillment of individual gaming experience. BenQ has been on the forefront of developing the e-Sports sector in India, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Benq W1070+ Projector Reviewby Ashok Pandey October 21, 2015
Benq W1070+ is a small yet powerful projector to convert your living room into a cinema hallRead More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
BenQ Introduced Futuristic Projectors and Interactive Flat Panels at World DIDAC 2015 Indiaby Ashok Pandey September 14, 2015
BenQ has launched wide range of Interactive Flat panels and Projectors at the World DIDAC India 2015. BenQ presents Interactive Touch Displays, Classroom IQ Solutions, High Brightness Projectors and Enhancements …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
BenQ unveils wide range of products at Infocomm India 2015by Raj Kumar Maurya September 4, 2015
BenQ unveiled its pioneering product range at the InfoComm India 2015. With a strong focus on innovation, BenQ is presenting an array of products including the latest range of projectors, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]