Overcoming Security Concerns When Adopting Cloudby PCQ Bureau February 26, 2018
Authored By: ThiruVengadam, regional vice president, India, Epicor Software As an increasing number of organisations committed to digital transformation, the adoption of 'third …Read More
Wipro Lighting Introduces Internet of Lightingby PCQ Bureau February 12, 2018
Digital lighting solutions using IoT and Big Data – that's Internet of Lighting (IoL) solutions for Smart & Connected indoor & outdoor lighting that Wipro unveiled at the Light Show. Internet of …Read More
Western Digital Unveils Next-Generation Technology to Preserve and Access The Next Decade Of Big Databy Ashok Pandey October 12, 2017
At its "Innovating to Fuel the Next Decade of Big Data" event today, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) announced a breakthrough innovation for delivering ultra-high capacity hard disk drives (HDDs) …Read More
HPE Unveils Computer Built for the Era of Big Databy Mayank Shishodia May 17, 2017
Hewlett Packard Enterprise recently introduced the world's largest single-memory computer, the latest milestone in The Machine research project (The Machine). The Machine, which is the largest R&D program in the …Read More
Big Data Management to Maximize Business Benefitsby Ashok Pandey April 28, 2017
The growth and evolution of big data in the enterprise vertical is leading to a massive data explosion wherein, the major challenge remains to be storing enormous amounts of data …Read More
‘SHRM India HR Tech’17’, Asia’s Fastest Growing HR Tech Meet Begins With a Kick Startby Navneet Srivastava April 21, 2017
SHRM Tech '17, the 3rd edition of 'SHRM India HR Technology Conference & Exposition' began yesterday at the Novotel Hotel in Hyderabad. Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is the …Read More
Why Data Journalism Matters in the Age of Fake News?by Sidharth Shekhar March 30, 2017
Data journalism can help a journalist tell a complex story through engaging infographics. All the data required for creating such news is readily available on the internet or public archives. India …Read More
Big Data Paves Way For Success in Retail Boomby Raj Kumar Maurya March 16, 2017
By Mr. Gaurav Khurana, Chief Marketing Officer PAYBACK India The retail sector is undergoing a transformation at a fast pace with changing consumer dynamics and purchase behavior powered …Read More
Here’s How IoT Will Dominate the Media Industryby Sidharth Shekhar March 7, 2017
IoT is both disruptive and inevitable and for media and entertainment companies to be successful, they need to address risk and quickly innovate to respond to evolving customer needs and …Read More
Wipro Builds Industry-Focused Big Data Analytics-as-a-Service Platform on IBM Bluemixby Adeesh Sharma February 20, 2017
Wipro, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced it is delivering analytics-based insights for specific industries with the Data Discovery Platform, its newest big data analytics-as-a-service …Read More
Creating New Avenues with Technology in Logistics Sectorby Ashok Pandey January 9, 2017
The Logistics sector has always been one of the most conventional sectors and a laggard in adoption of technology but the …Read More
Advanced Analytics: The Next Generation of Big Databy Sonam Yadav November 16, 2016
By Timo Selvaraj,Co-Founder & VP Product Management,SearchBlox Software, Inc. Analytics change the way companies operate and serve. The main purpose of data analytics is to provide business value. 2015 was a significant …Read More
How Technology Aids in Fight Against Corruption and Crackdown of Black Money Worldwideby Tushar Mehta November 10, 2016
India was recently steered by its risk-friendly PM towards demonetization of two of highest denominations in the Indian currency, the Rs. 500 ad Rs. 1000 bank notes. In a …Read More
Big Data Improves Productivity For Oil Companiesby Sonam Yadav November 8, 2016
By MuqbilAhmar, Technology Evangelist Modern technologies such as Big Data and Analytics are bringing wide-ranging changes throughout the world across industries and introducing new ways of doing business and disrupting traditional …Read More
Here’s How Big Data Will Revolutionize Online Marketingby Sidharth Shekhar October 7, 2016
With businesses realizing the power of raw data to create successful marketing campaigns, big data is going to be an integral part of digital marketing. Big data when paired with …Read More
How To Capitalise On The Data Landscape Of Tomorrow?by Ashok Pandey September 28, 2016
By Deepak Ghodke, Country Manager, India, Tableau Organisations have sung the praises of business intelligence for years, and quite a few of these firms have started making progress …Read More
IoT, Edge Computing, Big Data – Creating the Next Wave in Data Center Innovationby Ashok Pandey September 20, 2016
By Ashok Rao, Director Strategy, Alliances & Planning, IT Business – Schneider Electric The next wave of data center improvement will be driven by the need for connectivity and using technology to …Read More
Utilities Make Better Use of Big Databy Nijhum Rudra September 15, 2016
According to a new survey of utilities executives worldwide including Oracle and IPSOS, North America Market Research revealed that Utilities congregate enormous quantities of data, but they fight to apply …Read More
Nuance Transcription Engine: Transforms Speech and Audio into Big Databy Raj Kumar Maurya September 6, 2016
Nuance Communications introduced Nuance Transcription Engine (NTE) for contact centers, a powerful, fast and accurate engine that can quickly transform large amounts of recorded audio into actionable assets across a …Read More
Big Data and Algorithms: A Prescription for Successby Anil Chopra June 9, 2016
As companies start using more digital channels and IoT, they'll have no other choice but to start analyzing all incoming data with powerful algorithms, in order to stay competitive. Big …Read More