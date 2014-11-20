Tag "big data"

Tech & Trends

Overcoming Security Concerns When Adopting Cloud

by February 26, 2018

Authored By: ThiruVengadam, regional vice president, India, Epicor Software As an increasing number of organisations committed to digital transformation, the adoption of ‘third …

News & Launches

by February 12, 2018

Digital lighting solutions using IoT and Big Data – that’s Internet of Lighting (IoL) solutions for Smart & Connected indoor & outdoor lighting that Wipro unveiled at the Light Show. Internet of …

News & Launches

by October 12, 2017

At its “Innovating to Fuel the Next Decade of Big Data” event today, Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) announced a breakthrough innovation for delivering ultra-high capacity hard disk drives (HDDs) …

News

by May 17, 2017

Hewlett Packard Enterprise recently introduced the world’s largest single-memory computer, the latest milestone in The Machine research project (The Machine). The Machine, which is the largest R&D program in the …

Editorials Others section SMB Forum SMEs Tech & Trends Technology Explained

by April 28, 2017

The growth and evolution of big data in the enterprise vertical is leading to a massive data explosion wherein, the major challenge remains to be storing enormous amounts of data …

News Tech & Trends

by April 21, 2017

SHRM Tech ’17, the 3rd edition of ‘SHRM India HR Technology Conference & Exposition’ began yesterday at the Novotel Hotel in Hyderabad. Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) is the …

Editorials Tech & Trends

by March 30, 2017

Data journalism can help a journalist tell a complex story through engaging infographics. All the data required for creating such news is readily available on the internet or public archives. India …

Tech & Trends Trends Watch

by March 16, 2017

By Mr. Gaurav Khurana, Chief Marketing Officer PAYBACK India The retail sector is undergoing a transformation at a fast pace with changing consumer dynamics and purchase behavior powered …

Editorials Tech & Trends Trends Watch

by March 7, 2017

IoT is both disruptive and inevitable and for media and entertainment companies to be successful, they need to address risk and quickly innovate to respond to evolving customer needs and …

Cloud Computing IT Infrastructure Hardware & Software News

by February 20, 2017

Wipro, a global information technology, consulting and business process services company, announced it is delivering analytics-based insights for specific industries with the Data Discovery Platform, its newest big data analytics-as-a-service …

Editorials Tech & Trends

by January 9, 2017

The Logistics sector has always been one of the most conventional sectors and a laggard in adoption of technology but the …

Tech & Trends

by November 16, 2016

By Timo Selvaraj,Co-Founder & VP Product Management,SearchBlox Software, Inc. Analytics change the way companies operate and serve. The main purpose of data analytics is to provide business value.  2015 was a significant …

IT Infrastructure Software IT Solutions Security Tech & Trends

by November 10, 2016

India was recently steered by its risk-friendly PM towards demonetization of two of highest denominations in the Indian currency, the Rs. 500 ad Rs. 1000 bank notes. In a …

Tech & Trends

by November 8, 2016

By MuqbilAhmar, Technology Evangelist Modern technologies such as Big Data and Analytics are bringing wide-ranging changes throughout the world across industries and introducing new ways of doing business and disrupting traditional …

Social Media Tech Explained Trends Watch

by October 7, 2016

With businesses realizing the power of raw data to create successful marketing campaigns, big data is going to be an integral part of digital marketing. Big data when paired with …

Tech & Trends

by September 28, 2016

By Deepak Ghodke, Country Manager, India, Tableau Organisations have sung the praises of business intelligence for years, and quite a few of these firms have started making progress …

Tech & Trends

by September 20, 2016

By Ashok Rao, Director Strategy, Alliances & Planning, IT Business – Schneider Electric  The next wave of data center improvement will be driven by the need for connectivity and using technology to …

Tech & Trends

by September 15, 2016

According to a new survey of utilities executives worldwide including Oracle and IPSOS, North America Market Research revealed that Utilities congregate enormous quantities of data, but they fight to apply …

News News & Launches

by September 6, 2016

Nuance Communications  introduced Nuance Transcription Engine (NTE) for contact centers, a powerful, fast and accurate engine that can quickly transform large amounts of recorded audio into actionable assets across a …

Editorials Tech & Trends Tech Explained

by June 9, 2016

As companies start using more digital channels and IoT, they’ll have no other choice but to start analyzing all incoming data with powerful algorithms, in order to stay competitive. Big …

