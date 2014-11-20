Tag "bitcoin"

Zebpay Introduces Ether to the Exchange
News

Zebpay Introduces Ether to the Exchange

by February 27, 2018

Zebpay announced the trading of Ether (cryptocurrency) on the exchange, the users can now trade in Ether in addition to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ripple, it means that the …

What are the technology trends to be expected in 2018?
News

What are the technology trends to be expected in 2018?

by January 25, 2018

Authored By Eric Wei, Senior Sales Director, ViewSonic Asia-Pacific The technology landscape is dynamic, with each passing year; we witness numerous innovations and product breakthroughs. In recent times we have seen …

Bitcoin Exchange Company Files For Bankruptcy
News

Bitcoin Exchange Company Files For Bankruptcy

by December 20, 2017

A South Korean Bitcoin exchange company named Youbit has filed for bankruptcy after it was hacked for the second time in the year 2017. It was before hacked in April …

eScan: Key Trends In Security for 2018
Tech & Trends

eScan: Key Trends In Security for 2018

by December 19, 2017

As we step into the new year, 2018 and embrace the fast-changing digital world, on the behind we leave a trail of 2017 marred with cyber-attacks which have been …

Google – Entertainment continues to fuel India’s Search momentum in 2017
Entertainment News

Google – Entertainment continues to fuel India’s Search momentum in 2017

by December 13, 2017

Bidding farewell to the year and anticipating the onset of 2018, Google India announced its 2017 Year in Search results, recapping the top trends and searches through the collective eyes …

G2A.com Lists Bitcoin for Payment Options in India
News

G2A.com Lists Bitcoin for Payment Options in India

by December 12, 2017

G2A.com recently listed the most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin on the platform, G2A Pay. Now the Bitcoin can be used to accept payment and shop at G2A.com.  For this, G2A has …

ThoughtWorks’ Bi-Annual Technology Radar Recognizes Blockchain Gaining in the Enterprise
News Trends Watch

ThoughtWorks’ Bi-Annual Technology Radar Recognizes Blockchain Gaining in the Enterprise

by December 5, 2017

The technology underpinning the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is increasingly being adopted in the enterprise, with companies finding ways to leverage blockchain solutions for distributed ledgers and smart contracts. This trend has …

Digital Mints: Know the Factory
News Tech Explained Technology Explained

Digital Mints: Know the Factory

by June 20, 2017

Bitcoin, a digital currency, created and held electronically. Bitcoins are not printed, like any other currency. They are produced by people, and businesses running computers all around the world using …

Bitcoin Exchange Zebpay reaches 500,000 downloads mark
Mobile Apps News

Bitcoin Exchange Zebpay reaches 500,000 downloads mark

by May 18, 2017

Zebpay, an app-based bitcoin exchange, recently announced achieving 500,000 downloads on Android Play Store. The present milestone highlights growing acceptance of Bitcoins as one of the most popular emerging asset …

Craig Wright Claims he is Satoshi Nakamoto
News Tech & Trends

Craig Wright Claims he is Satoshi Nakamoto

by May 2, 2016

NEW DELHI, INDIA: Ending years of speculation Australian tech entrepreneur Craig Wright has confirmed his identity as creator of Bitcoin. In an interview with the BBC, Dr Wright provided proof that …

Bitcoin Mobile Wallet App ‘Zebpay’ Now Available in India
News & Launches

Bitcoin Mobile Wallet App ‘Zebpay’ Now Available in India

by March 12, 2015

Zebpay enters in the Indian market with its mobile application for Android smarphones. It intends to make bitcoins accessible to everybody. This app helps users easily buy, store, send …

