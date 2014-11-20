Tag "bitcoin"
Zebpay Introduces Ether to the Exchangeby PCQ Bureau February 27, 2018
Zebpay announced the trading of Ether (cryptocurrency) on the exchange, the users can now trade in Ether in addition to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ripple, it means that the …
What are the technology trends to be expected in 2018?by PCQ Bureau January 25, 2018
Authored By Eric Wei, Senior Sales Director, ViewSonic Asia-Pacific The technology landscape is dynamic, with each passing year; we witness numerous innovations and product breakthroughs. In recent times we have seen …
Bitcoin Exchange Company Files For Bankruptcyby PCQ Bureau December 20, 2017
A South Korean Bitcoin exchange company named Youbit has filed for bankruptcy after it was hacked for the second time in the year 2017. It was before hacked in April …
eScan: Key Trends In Security for 2018by PCQ Bureau December 19, 2017
As we step into the new year, 2018 and embrace the fast-changing digital world, on the behind we leave a trail of 2017 marred with cyber-attacks which have been …
Google – Entertainment continues to fuel India’s Search momentum in 2017by PCQ Bureau December 13, 2017
Bidding farewell to the year and anticipating the onset of 2018, Google India announced its 2017 Year in Search results, recapping the top trends and searches through the collective eyes …
G2A.com Lists Bitcoin for Payment Options in Indiaby PCQ Bureau December 12, 2017
G2A.com recently listed the most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin on the platform, G2A Pay. Now the Bitcoin can be used to accept payment and shop at G2A.com. For this, G2A has …
ThoughtWorks’ Bi-Annual Technology Radar Recognizes Blockchain Gaining in the Enterpriseby PCQ Bureau December 5, 2017
The technology underpinning the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is increasingly being adopted in the enterprise, with companies finding ways to leverage blockchain solutions for distributed ledgers and smart contracts. This trend has …
Digital Mints: Know the Factoryby Suksham Sharma June 20, 2017
Bitcoin, a digital currency, created and held electronically. Bitcoins are not printed, like any other currency. They are produced by people, and businesses running computers all around the world using …
Bitcoin Exchange Zebpay reaches 500,000 downloads markby Suksham Sharma May 18, 2017
Zebpay, an app-based bitcoin exchange, recently announced achieving 500,000 downloads on Android Play Store. The present milestone highlights growing acceptance of Bitcoins as one of the most popular emerging asset …
Craig Wright Claims he is Satoshi Nakamotoby Sidharth Shekhar May 2, 2016
NEW DELHI, INDIA: Ending years of speculation Australian tech entrepreneur Craig Wright has confirmed his identity as creator of Bitcoin. In an interview with the BBC, Dr Wright provided proof that …
Bitcoin Mobile Wallet App ‘Zebpay’ Now Available in Indiaby Ashok Pandey March 12, 2015
Zebpay enters in the Indian market with its mobile application for Android smarphones. It intends to make bitcoins accessible to everybody. This app helps users easily buy, store, send …