WhatsApp Will Breakup With Blackberry OS and Windows Phone By New Year’s
by December 27, 2017

It was in 2009 when WhatsApp was launched. An innovation that made communication unchallenging and effortless for the Gen Next. Almost a decade and your favourite messaging app never …

Blackberry 10.3
by December 14, 2014

BB10 goes flatter and organized Every mobile OS is shedding that extra shadows and animations for a more cleaner and svelte look. BB10.3 …

