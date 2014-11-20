Tag "Blackberry 10"
WhatsApp Will Breakup With Blackberry OS and Windows Phone By New Year’sby Jagrati Rakheja December 27, 2017
It was in 2009 when WhatsApp was launched. An innovation that made communication unchallenging and effortless for the Gen Next. Almost a decade and your favourite messaging app never …Read More
Blackberry 10.3by Rohit Arora December 14, 2014
BB10 goes flatter and organized Every mobile OS is shedding that extra shadows and animations for a more cleaner and svelte look. BB10.3 …Read More