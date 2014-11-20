Tag "bluetooth speaker"
Toreto Launches “Bang” TOR-307 – Compact Pocketsize Bluetooth Speakerby PCQ Bureau February 28, 2018
Toreto launched a very compact, affordable easy to use and attractive Bluetooth Speaker, “Bang” TOR-307. The newly launched “Bang” TOR-307 wireless Bluetooth Speaker is portable and extremely powerful that is an epitome of heart-soothing …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Truvison Introduces Bluetooth Tower speaker TV-555BTby PCQ Bureau January 31, 2018
Truvison extends its audio category portfolio with the launch of its newest ‘TV-555BT 2.0 Tower Speaker’ that boasts amazing sound with the pitch-perfect balance of loudness and crystal clarity. Encased in Wooden housing, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Astrum Introduces Super Slim Bluetooth Speaker ST150by PCQ Bureau January 9, 2018
Astrum introduces its latest Super Slim Bluetooth Speaker- ST150. The latest ST 150 has everything a Bluetooth Speaker should have – Its Loud, yet detailed. Portable …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Enjoy Unchained Melodies In Ungripped Joy With Portronics “SoundGrip”by PCQ Bureau December 8, 2017
Portronics announces the launch of “SoundGrip”- a rechargeable Bluetooth speaker with extraordinary clarity of sound and sleek stylish looks. Easy to Carry, Lustrous and Robust built quality: SoundGrip is available in three …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Storm, a Smart Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker in 1,899 Rsby Anushruti Singh August 3, 2017
Power bank manufacturer, Pebble has intoduced a new multi functional speaker named Storm. Packed with a robust feature-set, this device is the best on offer under its category with a minimal …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Pebble Launches Jukebox, a Slim & Portable Bluetooth Speakerby Raj Kumar Maurya July 7, 2017
Pebble announced the launch of JukeBox for music lovers who can flaunt it on their palm, shove it in their pocket or fasten it on their rucksack. The launch is …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ZOOOK ZB-Rocker Torpedo Bluetooth Speakerby Adeesh Sharma February 16, 2017
A new entrant to the Indian audio segment, French company ZOOOK has unveiled the rugged Rocker Torpedo Bluetooth speaker. The speaker has nice rubberised body and looks quite solid from …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Creative Muvo 2 Bluetooth Speaker Review: Loud on Soundby Sidharth Shekhar January 10, 2017
Creative has introduced its new range of Bluetooth speakers with a couple of key improvements and in my opinion, it has the potential to give its competitors a run for …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Portronics Launches All-in-one Bluetooth Speaker: Subline-IIIby Raj Kumar Maurya November 9, 2016
Portronics launched a high quality and versatile rechargeable Bluetooth stereo speaker, “Sublime III” . You can play it with multiple sources of music, set wake-up alarm, and use it as a …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
User Query: High-end Bluetooth speakerby Sonam Yadav June 8, 2016
Q- I want to buy a high-end Bluetooth speaker. Please suggest what to look for? – Rashmi S A: Bang and Olufsen Beolit 15 is one of the few standout products in …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Creative Sound Blaster Roar 2 portable speaker launched at Rs.16999by Anuj Sharma May 2, 2016
Creative today announced the launch of a brand new variant of the critically acclaimed Sound Blaster Roar portable Bluetooth wireless speaker − the smaller and lighter Sound Blaster Roar 2. The …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Zebronics Launches Affordable Dot Bluetooth Speaker For Travellersby Anuj Sharma April 18, 2016
No matter where you’re headed this summer, set the mood with some tunes. Zebronics latest ‘DOT Speakers’ that can travel from the park to the beach, but work just as …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
JBL Flip 3 Reviewby Anuj Sharma March 10, 2016
The JBL Flip 3 is a portable Bluetooth speaker with built-in rechargeable battery. Physically speaking the speaker looks like mini variant of JBL Charge.Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Creative SoundBlaster Free Bluetooth Speakerby Anuj Sharma February 3, 2016
Gone are the days when you used Bluetooth speaker for just music playback, now you need some extra functionality to make it stand out from the crowd and the Creative …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Ultimate Ears launched disc shaped waterproof bluetooth speaker UE Roll at Rs.8495by Anuj Sharma January 22, 2016
Ultimate Ears continues to transform the way people experience music, together, out in the world. Today Ultimate Ears announces UE ROLL, a powerful disc shaped wireless Bluetooth speaker that is ready …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
LG Music Flow H5 and H7 Wireless Speaker Reviewby Anuj Sharma December 30, 2015
With portable speakers wobbling around everywhere, you must have heard the phrase carry your music wherever you go. Well LG Music Flow H5 & H7 speakers deliver on to that …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Creative Woof 3: A micro-size inverted bell shaped bluetooth speaker launched at Rs.3999by Anuj Sharma December 21, 2015
Creative Technology Ltd today announced the Creative Woof 3, the ideal micro-size Bluetooth speaker companion for smartphone and tablet users who want to enjoy their music out loud on the go, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
LG’s X BOOM CUBE-OM4560 portable bluetooth speaker for party enthusiasts launched at Rs.17,990by Anuj Sharma December 15, 2015
Good music is the soul of any great party, and for the good music to play out to create the right mood one needs a music system that lives up …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Lapcare Yo Clik Bluetooth Speaker Reviewby Anuj Sharma December 10, 2015
Clik comes under Lapcare YO! Lifestyle Series of Bluetooth Speakers. The key highlight being the built-in carabineer, that allows the music lovers to attach the speaker pretty much anywhere including, …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
F&D Swan II Bluetooth Speaker Reviewby Anuj Sharma November 17, 2015
Fenda Audio Swan II is a pocket-sized beauty made for professionals and entertainment lovers and can easily slide in a back pack or made to sit on a office desk. …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]