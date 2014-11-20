Tag "Bluetooth speakers"
Toshiba Introduces A Complete Range of Audio Productsby PCQ Bureau February 23, 2018
Toshiba Gulf FZE entered the Audio products and accessories segment in India with the launch of a complete range of audio products including wireless and wired earphones and headphones, BT
Digitek launches two premium-built Bluetooth speakersby PCQ Bureau September 12, 2017
Digitek announced the launch of two premium Bluetooth speakers – DBS 004 and DBS 005 designed for audiophiles and music enthusiasts. A perfect blend of style and functionality, the speakers
Micromax to Expand its footprint into Accessories Segmentby Ashok Pandey March 1, 2017
Micromax Informatics announces its focus on Accessories segment, in the next few weeks, Micromax will introduce products including Sound Bars, Bluetooth speakers, Earphones and Power banks, which will enhance
Zebronics Unveils Portable Single Tower Speaker 'Monster sound with Blaster'by Ashok Pandey December 12, 2016
Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd unveils its latest, Blaster – Portable Tower Speaker. Blaster engineered for exceptional sound performance and an intense audio
Syska Accessories Expands Its Range Of Audio Productsby Ashok Pandey December 6, 2016
Syska Accessories reveals its range of audio products, announcing its newest arrival 'Syska KTS 38 & KTS 42' the smart accessory for your smarter needs supporting the wireless freedom to
Envent Launches Two Wireless And Spill Proof Speakersby Ashok Pandey November 30, 2016
Envent World Wide Pvt. Ltd. launches two futuristic speakers LiveFree 320 and 325. These are portable bluetooth speakers, powered by 3W drive for the ultimate sound, flaunting an ultra-stylish body
Catz Triangle Bluetooth Speaker Review: Small, pretty and loud!by Raj Kumar Maurya September 12, 2016
Looking for small, pretty but loud speaker? Then Catz triangle is not going to disappoint you. After reviewing Catz Donut wireless speaker, we got a chance to play around
10 Popular Bluetooth Speakers /Headphones for every music loverby Anuj Sharma March 29, 2016
Whether you are out listening to music on your bluetooth speakers or at home or on the headphone, the choice to carry which device is critical. Here are our best
ZAGG iFrogz Tadpole Bluetooth Speaker Reviewby Anuj Sharma December 9, 2015
The Tadpole speaker is one of smallest wireless bluetooth speakers available in the market and can be clipped easily onto keys, purses, belts etc. The Tadpole is compatible with all
EverythingProof range, the new DNA of Altec Lansing bluetooth speakersby Anuj Sharma November 26, 2015
Altec Lansing, today announced its launch in the Indian audio device segment with most sturdy "Everything Proof" range of bluetooth speakers. The new range of 12 speakers includes MINI H2O
boAt adds another portable bluetooth speaker Rugby to its portfolioby Anuj Sharma July 29, 2015
The boAt Rugby is a wireless portable speaker, equipped with built-in microphone to capture and record sound while the sporty design makes it portable and convenient to carry. It comes
Ultimate Ears brings BOOM a 360 degree wireless speaker in Indiaby Anuj Sharma June 8, 2015
UE BOOM is the first-ever social music player, a wireless speaker that's packed with a specific set of features that sets a new standard for listening to music. It's the
RAPOO Launches water and shock resistant A200 bluetooth speakerby Anuj Sharma May 12, 2015
Its unique quality of being splashed and dust resistant makes it the on-the-go audio buddy for every high-school and college goer. Working on Bluetooth 4.1 wireless transmission technology it delivers
Harman Kardon Auraby Anuj Sharma April 22, 2015
Harman Kardon Aura is a wireless one piece speaker system that delivers rich and clear sound. It has stunning looks that will definitely get noticed in your living room. At
Which would be a good Bluetooth speaker to buy for music on the go?by PCQ Bureau April 21, 2015
I want to buy a compact and stylish Bluetooth speaker to listen to music on the go. Please suggest me one. — Aryan K The possible options for bluetooth speakers are Portronics
The 12 Best Portable Bluetooth Speakersby Anuj Sharma April 10, 2015
MP3 players are a thing of past, thanks to the smartphones, which let you carry your music wherever you go. But if you don't feel like using headphones to listen
iBall UFO03 Bluetooth Speakerby Anuj Sharma April 10, 2015
As the name suggests, this speaker is in the form of a UFO so it's bound to catch your attention. It is small enough to work either with a smartphone
Antec SP Zero Bluetooth Speakerby Anuj Sharma April 10, 2015
Antec is better known as a PC company, but it's now entering the portable Bluetooth speakers segment with Antec SP Zero and SP1 speakers. The SP Zero doesn't give an impression
Logitech X100 Bluetooth Speakerby Anuj Sharma April 10, 2015
Portable speakers, petit in nature are in high demand from busy consumers and with the X100, Logitech offers a near perfect sturdy audio emitting device for long usage. It has
Groovez SMC970 Bluetooth Speakerby Anuj Sharma April 10, 2015
Groovez is a tiny portable speaker that's suitable to use with a mobile phone or any other device with Bluetooth. It also allows two devices to be paired at the