Tag "Boat"
boAt unveils flagship earphones NIRVANAA TRES in Indiaby PCQ Bureau March 6, 2018
boAt lifestyle announces the the launch of NIRVANAATRES, a triple driver earphone with High Definition audio, deep bass sound and an In-line microphone it is being touted by the company …Read More
5 Best Portable Bluetooth Speaker Under 5kby Anuj Sharma October 13, 2015
MP3 players are a thing of past, thanks to the smartphones, which let you carry your music wherever you go. But if you don't feel like using headphones to listen …Read More
Boat Rugged Bluetooth Speakerby Anuj Sharma October 13, 2015
After the successful launch of Boat Pint and Pitcher portable speaker, Boat is back with new RUGGED bluetooth speaker. As the name suggests, RUGGED is a fashionable, stylish and trend …Read More