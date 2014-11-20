Tag "budget expectations"
Expectations of GST Suvidha Provider from Budget 2018by Anushruti Singh January 31, 2018
Budget 2018-19 will be the first budget post one of the most significant economic / taxation reform in India – the legendary GST. This year is definitely going to be …
What Fintech leaders want from Union Budget 2018by Anushruti Singh January 29, 2018
FinTech industry has gained so much from year 2017. With looking upon the trends, this year too industry leaders are expecting more support from policy makers for incentivize digital payments and …