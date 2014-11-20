Tag "Chatbots"

LogMeIn Introduces the Future of Customer Engagement
LogMeIn Introduces the Future of Customer Engagement

by February 15, 2018

LogMeIn, Inc. introduced the new A.I. powered Bold360 product portfolio.  Seamlessly bringing together chatbots and human agents, the new Bold360 leverages artificial intelligence across both self-service and agent-assisted …

“We keep innovating to give ultimate digital banking experience”: S. Sundararajan, i-exceed
"We keep innovating to give ultimate digital banking experience": S. Sundararajan, i-exceed

by January 18, 2018

2017 has seen many changes in the fintech market with the introduction of UPI, GST, aadhar payments and micro financing in trend. S. Sundararajan, Co-Founder and Executive Director, i-exceed technology solutions in conversation with …

Part 2: Tech Trends That Will Take Over 2018
Part 2: Tech Trends That Will Take Over 2018

by December 31, 2017

Last day of the year 2017 and we still can’t get over the tech trends that will take over 2018. No matter, if you are not a tech-savvy, you still …

How Chatbots Can Help Insurers Drive Customer Interaction?
How Chatbots Can Help Insurers Drive Customer Interaction?

by December 26, 2017

Authored By Srini Peyyalamitta, Head of Banking & Financial Services at Aspire Systems Unlike other industries, handling insurance procedures is never a piece of cake. Customers dread the idea of going …

Chatbots Promising Exponential Growth for Futuristic Enterprises of Today
Chatbots Promising Exponential Growth for Futuristic Enterprises of Today

by March 9, 2017

By Rashmi Mishra, VP- Product, ACL Mobile Limited Chatbots can today be seen everywhere, be it websites …

